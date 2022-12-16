Read full article on original website
LSU loads up in transfer portal with three commitments to bolster defensive line
LSU, which was set to take a big hit to its defensive front next season, was able to replenish that position somewhat on the eve of the NCAA early signing period. The Tigers, who are losing BJ Ojulari and Jaquelin Roy to the NFL Draft and senior Ali Gaye, added commitments Tuesday from the NCAA transfer portal in Louisiana native Jalen Lee of Florida, edge rusher Bradyn Swinson and defensive end Paris Shand all three players indicated on social media.
Sign right here: Brian Kelly has LSU primed to contend for national team recruiting rankings on the heels of a SEC West title
Brian Kelly moved LSU’s football program from the basement of the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division to that league’s championship in his first season. Given a full calendar year on the job Kelly’s displayed the ability to elevate the Tigers’ recruiting efforts which were ranked No. 12 on his first couple of months on the job.
Atop the heap: Collegiate Baseball selects LSU No. 1 in 2023 preseason poll
LSU is the No. 1 ranked team in the 2023 Collegiate Baseball newspaper preseason poll released Tuesday, marking the 11th time in 12 seasons the Tigers will begin the year among the Top 10 teams in the nation. The top ranking represents LSU’s first appearance at No. 1 in a...
Back in the fold: Dynamic wide receiver/return man Aaron Anderson commits to LSU after leaving Alabama
A year after spurning LSU following a coaching change New Orleans wide receiver Aaron Anderson has decided to return home. The dynamic Anderson, a ESPN300 member and nation’s No. 4 wide receiver that signed with Alabama out of Karr High School, committed to LSU coach Brian Kelly on Sunday after entering the NCAA transfer portal. The 5-foot-9, 184-pounder entered the transfer portal on Dec. 12 after failing to play during his freshman season for the Crimson Tide.
LSU baseball has nation’s best three selections on 2023 Collegiate Baseball’s All-America first team
LSU has four players that received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition Monday from Collegiate Baseball newspaper. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews, junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes, and sophomore third baseman/DH Tommy White were voted to the first-team All-America squad, and junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan was granted second-team All-America honors.
Make it a dozen: No. 11 LSU improves to 12-0 behind 12th straight double-double from Reese
MAUI, Hawaii — No. 11 LSU completed nonconference play with a 12-0 record for the first time since the 2002-03 season and sophomore Angel Reese posted her 12th consecutive double-double this season, leading the Tigers to a 87-55 win Sunday over Oregon State in the Maui Classic. LSU will...
