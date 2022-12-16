LSU, which was set to take a big hit to its defensive front next season, was able to replenish that position somewhat on the eve of the NCAA early signing period. The Tigers, who are losing BJ Ojulari and Jaquelin Roy to the NFL Draft and senior Ali Gaye, added commitments Tuesday from the NCAA transfer portal in Louisiana native Jalen Lee of Florida, edge rusher Bradyn Swinson and defensive end Paris Shand all three players indicated on social media.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO