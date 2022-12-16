A landslide at a campground in Malaysia has killed at least 16 and left 17 missing

Read full article on original website
China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count
TAIPEI, Taiwan — China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, in a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported, as an outbreak of the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. Deaths that...
More Iranians face possible execution as authorities seek to crush continuing unrest
ISTANBUL — The Iranian government has executed two people since protests erupted in September, following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran's so-called "morality police." On Dec. 8, Mohsen Shekari, 23, was the first to be put to death. He was hanged...
A Tunisian artist is hoping to keep the memories of migrants alive
ZARZIS, TUNISIA — The coastal city of Zarzis in southeast Tunisia is where Mohsen Lihidheb makes and displays his art. Through a blue door, with two handwritten signs in French and Arabic that say "museum," is a house filled with things that Lihidheb collected after the waves brought them ashore. The rubbish from the sea is his medium.
