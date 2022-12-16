Read full article on original website
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Turkey: Sweden’s extradition refusal ‘very negative’
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister has called the refusal of Sweden’s top court to extradite a man wanted by Turkey a “very negative development,” as Ankara continues to delay Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO. Speaking Tuesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey’s request for the extradition of Bulent Kenes was rejected despite a memorandum signed by Turkey, Sweden and Finland. Kenes, 55, who has been granted asylum in Sweden, was the editor of the English-language Today’s Zaman newspaper, which was owned by the network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkey blames Gulen for the failed coup in 2016 and considers his network to be a terror organization. Turkey also accuses Kenes of being among the coup plotters.
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations’ refugee agency said. Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, whose sister and 5-year-old niece...
Mexico arrests brother of leading drug cartel boss
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country’s most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the...
Russian crackdown targeting human rights group and maps
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government is intensifying its crackdown on critics and what it sees as harmful information about its “special military operation” in Ukraine. The crackdown fits a theme Russian President Vladimir Putin sounded Tuesday. Putin, a former KGB operative, called on his military and security forces to redouble their efforts to protect the stability of society and the security of the government. Russia’s Justice Ministry filed a lawsuit to disband one of the country’s oldest human rights organizations, the Moscow Helsinki Group. No reason was given. The Russian parliament took initial action to approve fines for distribution of maps and other materials that don’t adhere to the Kremlin’s definition of Russian territory. Such maps might omit Russia’s annexed Ukrainian land.
Pakistan’s premier urges global aid for 20M flood victims
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister is urging the international community to give his country desperately needed aid to help 20 million flood victims survive the harsh winter. Pakistan is struggling to cope with the humanitarian aftermath of vast floods earlier in the year that inundated as much as one third of the country’s territory. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday made the emotional appeal for help in arranging food, tents and other essential items for the millions of people the deadly floods had displaced ahead of a U.N.-hosted donors conference in Geneva on Jan. 9, 2023. Sharif said Pakistan was suffering from climate change-induced floods, despite having a negligible share in global carbon emissions.
Italian court seeks data on Belgian prisons, in EU scandal
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — An Italian court had delayed until next month a hearing into whether to hand over to Belgium a woman who is charged along with her parents in an influence-peddling scandal in the European Parliament. Sylvia Panzeri is being sought to face charges of participating in a criminal group, corruption and money laundering. Panzeri is the daughter of ex-EU deputy Antonio Panzeri, a key suspect in the cash for influence investigation. Italian judges have said that her mother, Maria Dolores Colleoni, should be turned over to Belgium on an arrest warrant that cited her role in managing gifts from Qatar and Morocco. Sylvia Panzeri’s new hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3. Her lawyers want prison conditions in Belgium checked first.
Mideast, Europe leaders meet in Jordan on security in Iraq
DEAD SEA, Jordan (AP) — Leaders from the Middle East and Europe have gathered in Jordan on bolstering security and stability in Iraq. Participants convening Tuesday included regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, along with France, Iraq, Turkey, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and the European Union. The countries said the goal was to show “support for Iraq, its sovereignty, security, and stability, as well as its political process, its economic and development progress, and its efforts to rebuild.” The gathering was to be a followup to the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership convened in Iraq last year with France co-organizing.
Taliban bar women from university education in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women’s and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their...
First on CNN: 2 Americans held by the Taliban have been released, sources tell CNN
Two Americans who had been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan have been released and are en route to Qatar, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Two of the sources tell CNN that one of the Americans is filmmaker Ivor Shearer, who was arrested along with his Afghan producer, Faizullah Faizbakhsh, in August this year while filming in Kabul, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. He was filming where a US drone had killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Mexican ambassador expelled from Peru over meddling claims
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a roller-coaster day for Mexico’s relations with Peru, Mexico announced Tuesday it had granted asylum for the family of ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castillo. Hours later, Peru declared the Mexican ambassador to Lima persona non grata and ordered him to leave within 72 hours.
UN official warns against new Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official is urging the international community to prevent Armenia and Azerbaijan from resuming their conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as the two countries accused each other of violating a Russian-brokered peace agreement. At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday called by Armenia, U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for political affairs Miroslav Jenča said a renewed conflict would likely impact the wider south Caucasus region and beyond. He urged redoubled diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan “before it is too late.” The conflict between the former Soviet countries included a six-week war in 2020 in which 6,700 people died.
