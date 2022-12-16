Read full article on original website
Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders in Mexico City. Mexico hopes to build solar energy parks in the northern border state of Sonora, along with power transmission lines. Mexico has hopes to secure some of the funding from the North American Development Bank, or NADBank. The bank funds green development projects, but has never provided financing on anything near the scale Mexico is requesting.
Appeals court asks DOJ to weigh in on whether Trump is immune in civil January 6 lawsuits
A federal appeals court on Tuesday asked the Justice Department to weigh in on whether former President Donald Trump should be protected by absolute immunity in civil lawsuits brought against him for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. When the DOJ responds in mid-January, it’s...
Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end — but not for at least a week
The Biden administration told the Supreme Court Tuesday that the justices should reject an emergency bid by a group of GOP-led states to keep the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 in effect while legal challenges play out. But it also asked for the court to delay the...
Biden administration gears up for end of Trump-era border restriction as Supreme Court considers whether to keep it in place
The Biden administration is still bracing for the end of a Trump-era border restriction even after the chief justice of the Supreme Court temporarily paused the end of the program. The administration now faces a 5 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline to respond to an emergency appeal filed by Republican-led states...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
How Congress is changing electoral law in response to Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House and the Senate are set to pass an overhaul of the Electoral Count Act, the arcane election law that then-President Donald Trump tried to subvert after his 2020 election defeat. Democrats and Republicans have been working on the legislation since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, where Trump supporters echoing his false claims of election fraud interrupted the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory. The legislation would amend 19th century law that governs how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential election winners. The legislation aims to ensure Congress does not arbitrarily decide presidential elections. The legislation was added to a spending bill that’ll be voted on this week.
EXPLAINER: How Trump ignored advisers, spread election lies
The executive summary of the House Jan. 6 committee’s report documents how then-President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned by those closest to him — Cabinet members, campaign officials and even family members — that claims he had lost his reelection due to fraud were false. But Trump spread those lies anyway.
UN, EU blast weakening of Guatemala anti-corruption efforts
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The United Nations and the European Union have condemned attacks on prosecutors and the weakening of anti-corruption efforts in Guatemala. Volker Turk, who heads the U.N.’s human rights office, condemned charges the Guatemalan government has brought against former prosecutors and whistleblowers like Virginia Laparra. Laparra is a former prosecutor who was sentenced to four years in prison last week for abuse of authority, after she accused a judge of leaking sensitive information. The administration of President Alejandro Giammattei has brought charges against a number of former anti-corruption officials and judges, leading many of them to flee the country.
Scam PAC operator uncovered by CNN’s KFile pleads guilty in federal court
A scam PAC operator first uncovered by CNN’s KFile pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering while operating two political action committees during the 2016 election and collecting more than $3 million from unwitting contributors. Matthew Tunstall, 35, was one of three men...
Italian court seeks data on Belgian prisons, in EU scandal
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — An Italian court had delayed until next month a hearing into whether to hand over to Belgium a woman who is charged along with her parents in an influence-peddling scandal in the European Parliament. Sylvia Panzeri is being sought to face charges of participating in a criminal group, corruption and money laundering. Panzeri is the daughter of ex-EU deputy Antonio Panzeri, a key suspect in the cash for influence investigation. Italian judges have said that her mother, Maria Dolores Colleoni, should be turned over to Belgium on an arrest warrant that cited her role in managing gifts from Qatar and Morocco. Sylvia Panzeri’s new hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3. Her lawyers want prison conditions in Belgium checked first.
Biden heads to Mexico next month for leaders summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Mexico next month for North American leaders summit. Biden will meet with Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 9-10. The summit comes as the U.S. and Mexico are grappling with surging numbers of migrants at the border, following news the U.S. government was ending COVID-era emergency health restrictions that allowed border officers to immediately expel migrants arriving to the border. The Supreme Court has paused the end of the restrictions as it hears arguments from 19 Republican-led states that have asked that the restrictions remain in place.
China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count
ZHUOZHOU, China (AP) — A Chinese health official says the country only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a narrow definition that limits the numbers of deaths being reported as the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. Wang Guiqiang, head of infectious disease at Peking University’s No. 1 Hospital, says deaths that occur in patients with pre-existing illnesses are not counted as COVID-19 deaths. China reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and subtracted one death from its overall toll, lowering it to 5,241, according to a daily tally issued by the National Health Commission, which did not explain the decrease.
Mexican ambassador expelled from Peru over meddling claims
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a roller-coaster day for Mexico’s relations with Peru, Mexico announced Tuesday it had granted asylum for the family of ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castillo. Hours later, Peru declared the Mexican ambassador to Lima persona non grata and ordered him to leave within 72 hours.
Lawmakers using spending bill to delay lobster restrictions
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s congressional delegation is using a federal spending bill to delay new lobster fishing restrictions aimed at helping endangered whales. An amendment to the $1.7 trillion spending package unveiled early Tuesday would leave existing lobster fishing rules in place for six years, thwarting stricter regulations aimed at protecting North Atlantic right whales, which are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear. The Conservation Law Foundation and several other environmental organizations decried the amendment, which was led by Maine’s delegation. A federal judge previously delayed new lobster fishing restrictions until 2024 to give the government time to craft them.
US starts grappling with ‘travesty’ of untreated hepatitis C
WASHINGTON (AP) — Too many Americans are missing out on a cure for hepatitis C. A study underway in a hard-hit corner of Kentucky is exploring a simple way to start changing that. One of the hurdles is that it takes multiple testing steps to learn someone has the liver-attacking disease. Researchers in Kentucky use a finger-prick of blood to make an on-the-spot diagnosis and start treatment right away, a process already offered in some other countries. A daily pill taken for two to three months can cure nearly everyone with few side effects.
Federal judge rules against California gun law that mimicked Texas’ abortion ban
A federal judge has struck down part of a California gun law that was inspired by the novel legal mechanisms pioneered in a Texas 2021 law that allowed private citizens to sue abortion providers. The ruling was praised not only by the gun rights activists who challenged the law, but...
Australia-China foreign ministers meet in bid to repair ties
BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of Australia and China have met in Beijing in a bid to restore high-level political contacts and return stability to a relationship that has undergone major turbulence in recent years. The visit by Penny Wong comes on the 50th anniversary of official diplomatic relations between the nations, an occasion they appear to hope will help improve ties. The Australian Associated Press news agency says Wong met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the first visit by an Australian foreign minister to China in four years. That has raised hopes of an end to import restrictions imposed by China and the possible freeing of two Australian citizens detained in China.
Pakistan’s premier urges global aid for 20M flood victims
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister is urging the international community to give his country desperately needed aid to help 20 million flood victims survive the harsh winter. Pakistan is struggling to cope with the humanitarian aftermath of vast floods earlier in the year that inundated as much as one third of the country’s territory. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday made the emotional appeal for help in arranging food, tents and other essential items for the millions of people the deadly floods had displaced ahead of a U.N.-hosted donors conference in Geneva on Jan. 9, 2023. Sharif said Pakistan was suffering from climate change-induced floods, despite having a negligible share in global carbon emissions.
