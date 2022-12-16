Read full article on original website
Related
Homeless camp cleanup in Chico's Lindo Channel Greenway
CHICO, Calif. - The Lindo Channel Greenway east of Longfellow Avenue in Chico was one of the most recent areas to be cleared of homeless camps and cleaned up by city workers. City crews cleared about 20 truckloads full of trash, furniture, propane tanks and more from people illegally camping out along the Lindo Channel on Monday and Tuesday.
Butte County Point in Time count to take place next month
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The homeless census in Butte County will be happening on Jan. 25, according to Butte County Employment and Social Services. The Continuum of Care and Butte County employees will begin the count at 8 a.m. The homeless census, also known as Point in Time count, will...
City crews clear homeless camps along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99
CHICO, Calif. - Chico city crews cleared out homeless campers living along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99 on Monday. Police, outreach and engagement teams and public works teams got the homeless to leave. People living there were referred to the Torres Shelter or Pallet Shelter. This was along both...
Chico City Council Denies Wags and Whiskers appeal for permit, Lawyer plans to sue
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council voted to deny Wags and Whiskers Pet Rescue's appeal for a Pet Shop/Pet Store permit for its facility at 2156 Pillsbury Rd. The city says the request for a permit was previously denied for several violations against the Chico Municipal Code, California Health and Safety Code, California Code of Regulations, California Penal Code and California Code of Food and Agriculture.
Natural gas prices are on the rise
CHICO, Calif. - PG&E is giving customers a heads-up that natural gas prices are rising. The utility told Action News Now, they won't make money on this. "Wholesale natural gas prices are increasing on the west coast. We don't mark up the cost of natural gas, we deliver it to our customers. It's a straight pass-through with no markup," said PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno. "So, unfortunately, the costs are rising for customers because it's cold weather around this time of year."
Children recieve bikes at BCSO Bike Giveaway
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office hosted the 21st BCSO Bike Giveaway on Monday. The event was at the Butte County Sheriff’s Office in Oroville and returned for the first time since before the pandemic. Children in Butte County were identified to participate in the...
Power is back on for 219 PG&E customers north of Magalia Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:05 P.M. UPDATE - Both outages north of Magalia and east of Nimshew have been resolved. One outage, which affected 138 PG&E customers, was resolved around 2 p.m. The second outage, which affected 81 people, was resolved around 5:30 p.m. Both outages were caused by scheduled work...
City of Oroville names Bill LaGrone as next police chief
OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville named Bill LaGrone the city’s next Chief of Police. LaGrone served as city administrator and interim police chief for the past year. He was also the director of public safety over the city’s fire and police departments before that. He will...
At-risk man who walked away rescued in Magalia Monday night
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded to the Magalia area Monday night to help find an at-risk man who walked away. Butte County SAR said the team of 18 volunteers responded to the area just after 6 p.m. to search for a person with special needs.
Stop lights at intersection of SR 70 and Hwy 191 in Butte County temporarily aren't working Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The stop lights at the intersection of State Route 70 and Highway 191 have stopped working and are flashing red in all directions, according to CHP. Caltrans has been called to the area to fix the issue that has been persisting since 3 a.m. on Monday. CHP says that they expect the problem to be resolved in less than an hour.
Orland woman has waited months for state claim
Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood. Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood.
Glenn County to implement court-ordered mental health treatment program
Glenn County is one of seven counties in the state that will implement the court-ordered CARE plan to divert and prevent restrictive conservatorships or incarceration. Glenn County to implement court-ordered mental health treatment program. Glenn County is one of seven counties in the state that will implement the court-ordered CARE...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Patchy morning fog & the potential for showers Tuesday
Bundle up, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and get your umbrella handy before you head out the door Tuesday. A trough of low pressure tracking through the Pacific Northwest will bring more clouds and the potential for modest showers to northern California Tuesday, but high pressure across the southwest will keep the vast majority of the wet weather to our north. The best chance for showers will be in the Northern Mountains, but valley, foothill and Sierra locations will also have the potential for some very light showers. Snow levels will start out down to 2500' but will climb into the 4500' range in the Northern Mountains. The Sierra and southern Cascades will have snow levels ranging between 4000' to 5000'. Fog has developed across portions of the valley and foothills again overnight, but is not as dense as it was for the start of your Monday. Butte County has the biggest impact from fog to start the day with visibility down to around a half a mile in some areas. Glenn and Tehama Counties could also get more rapid fog development, but those areas are also looking a bit more prone to some very modest showers during your morning commute. Most showers will stay closer to the coast through around noon and then we'll have light shower chances spreading across the remainder of our region from mid day through this evening. We'll all stay cloudy through the entire day Tuesday. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 20's to 30's in the foothills, and single digits to low 30's in our mountain zones early today. Winds will be modest and out of the northeast most of the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday afternoon. Showers are projected to linger into this evening, but will quickly wrap up later tonight.
Highway 32 in Tehama County reopens following crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:34 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 32 is back open in Tehama County after a crash Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. The crash was about five miles east of Deer Creek Bridge. The highway reopened around 10:30 a.m. Caltrans did not provide information about injuries.
Northwest SPCA pet shelter food donation
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Maidu Tribe recently hosted an event bringing in hundreds of pounds of pet food. The Moorestown Rancheria Tribal Community Center had a raffle over the weekend where community members could enter to win a 65-inch tv if they brought in a 25-pound bag of pet food. The tribe says they'll give the food and pet bedding to the Northwest SPCA tomorrow morning.
CHP: area of Skyway and Hollywood Road in Magalia open after crash Sunday
MAGALIA, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP Incident page says that the area of Skyway and Hollywood Road area is now open. At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, CHP Chico told Action News Now that the aforementioned area was blocked due to a car that crashed into a phone pole.
"Hot Rod Santa" spreads Christmas cheer in Chico
Chico native Rocky, aka "Hot Rod Santa" rides around Chico in his T-Bucket spreading Christmas cheer. Chico native Rocky, aka "Hot Rod Santa," rides around Chico in his T-Bucket spreading Christmas cheer.
Early-morning fire damages home east of Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is investigating the cause of an early-morning house fire east of Oroville. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Monday on Melrose Drive. Firefighters said the fire burned in the garage and attic. They said everyone got out of the home safe.
Chico woman arrested after pursuit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A Chico woman was arrested after officers attempted to pull her over in Paradise and she sped off on Sunday, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they attempted to pull a driver who was speeding over near Clark Road and Elliott Road. When the officer...
Paradise-Opoly makes its way to the Ridge, thousands already sold
PARADISE, Calif. - A Paradise man is preserving memories of the Ridge through a board game he created called Paradise-Opoly, each spot on the board an ode to beloved spots and events in the community including the Honey Run Covered Bridge, Bille Park, Gold Nugget Days, Joy Lyn’s Candies, and Dolly-O-Donuts to name a few.
