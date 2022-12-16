Read full article on original website
Oral arguments presented for challenge of Illinois’ no-cash bail law
(The Center Square) – Opening arguments are set to begin Tuesday in an Illinois courthouse over a lawsuit that calls the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional. Here’s a link to the story at Center Square.
Severin, Windhorst push petition opposing latest gun control bill
(WSIL) — State Representatives Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) and Dave Severin (R-Benton) are collecting petition signatures for those opposed to recent gun legislation in Illinois. Here’s a link to the story.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named next NCAA president, will succeed Mark Emmert at pivotal time
Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, the association announced Thursday. Baker succeeds Mark Emmert and takes over as the lead figure of the collegiate sports governing body at a transformational time. Baker, a Republican, is nearing the end of his second term as governor.
Inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. Here’s a link to the story.
Louisiana dog hailed a hero for protecting young girls lost in woods for hours
A family dog is being hailed as a hero after it protected two young girls who wandered off and got lost in the Louisiana woods for hours. Here’s a link to the story.
