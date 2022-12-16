Read full article on original website
Voices: No coats, no food – schoolchildren have time-travelled to Victorian Britain
The data reads like something from the Great Depression. Or perhaps a Dickens novel.But it’s not. The research published this past week by the Sutton Trust, which I chair, is a snapshot of life in schools in 21st century Britain, and it is one that should shame us all.It paints a picture of how the cost of living crisis is rampaging through the whole of society – but specifically the poorest parts, resulting in children turning up to school hungry, cold and unable to concentrate. Specifically, it outlines how rocketing inflation is holding back the most deprived kids in...
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
BBC
Man guilty of murder and rape in oldest double jeopardy case
A man who brutally raped and murdered a teenager almost 50 years ago in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales has been found guilty. Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Leeds: Police appeal for help to trace ram raid suspect
Detectives investigating a ram-raid in Leeds have urged people to report any sightings of a suspect who has evaded them for two months. Jermaine Wilkes, 48, is wanted in connection with a burglary at McColl's convenience store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on 21 October. During the incident, a car was...
BBC
Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue
A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
The Dogington Post
South Wales Man Reunited With His Dogs Stolen Three Years Ago
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A man in South Wales has been reunited with his two dogs, which were stolen three years ago. The beagles were discovered wandering some 200 miles away, close to the...
BBC
Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays
The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
BBC
Shoreham air crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner concludes
Eleven men who died when a jet crashed on a dual carriageway during an air show were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded. The men died when a Hawker Hunter plane crashed on the A27 in West Sussex as it carried out a stunt at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.
BBC
Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow
The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
BBC
Firefighters tackle Leeds College campus blaze
About 40 firefighters have spent the night tackling a blaze at Leeds City College. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the alarm had been raised at the Printworks Campus site on Hunslet Road just after 00:00 GMT. The blaze is believed to have started in the plant room. The college...
BBC
Sheffield: Gun shop gang caught after ordering takeaway
A gang who stole firearms from a gun shop were caught when one used his mobile phone to order a takeaway from the scene. The four men have been jailed for their part in the raid at Hardy's Gunsmiths in Sheffield on 3 April 2020. Police said they were charged...
BBC
Wickford garden centre fire could have been a lot worse - manager
A garden centre manager said damage caused by a fire "could have been a lot worse". Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Alton Garden Centre in Wickford at 21:29 GMT on Wednesday. The centre's managing director Derek Bunker said the fire was in the roof of the building...
BBC
Sunnica solar farm not acceptable says Suffolk County Council to inquiry
Plans for a giant solar farm are "not anywhere near acceptable", the Planning Inspectorate has been told. Energy firm Sunnica wants to build the project which would span 1,130 hectares (2,792 acres) around several villages in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. Suffolk County Council said its deputy leader told a planning inquiry...
BBC
Gateshead couple hit by Jamaica Tui flight cancellation
A couple who are due to get married in Jamaica have criticised Tui for cancelling their flight and cutting short their honeymoon by three days. Jarvis Henry and Megan Brown, from Gateshead, paid £5,400 to the firm for their flights and a 17-night stay at a five-star hotel. But...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
BBC
East of England Ambulance Service: Inside a 999 control room
Faced with answering thousands of calls a day, often concerning life-or-death emergencies, what is it like to work in an ambulance control room?. "We've now got over 100 calls outstanding, waiting to be responded to," says Thomas Pont. It is Wednesday and the 30-year-old is on shift as duty manager...
BBC
Sutton Hoo ship replica build takes next step forward
Work to start nailing up the hull of a replica of the Anglo-Saxon ship found at Sutton Hoo has got under way. The 88ft (27m) reconstruction of the burial ship, excavated in 1939, is being built in a shed beside the River Deben in Woodbridge, Suffolk. The story of its...
