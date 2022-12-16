Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
This historical national park in Florida has become tourists favorite destinationCristoval VictorialKey Largo, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Seminole Coconut Creek Casino Hosts Free New Year’s Eve Extravaganza
The Seminole Coconut Creek Casino is once again welcoming residents to ring in the New Year with a jam-packed night of fireworks and fun. On Saturday, December 31, from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., the Seminole Coconut Creek Casino, located at 5550 NW 40th Street, holds its annual New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, featuring live music provided by The Livestays.
tamaractalk.com
Laughter in Lauderhill: Visit Comedy Night at the Performing Arts Center
Tickets are on sale for the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center’s night of stand-up comedy hosted by Ft Lauderdale-based comedian Chris “The Teacher” Priester. The performers are a mix of established California and New York writers and comedians. A.G. White and Steve Brown are known for their work on P. Diddy’s “Bad Boys of Comedy.” Melanie Comarcho can be recognized for her role in Amazon’s new docuseries Phat Tuesdays.
WSVN-TV
Farm Share food giveaway spreads holiday cheer at Jesus People Ministries in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With the holidays around the corner, South Florida organizations gathered for a giveaway to feed the homeless community. Families in Miami Gardens picked up fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods as they drove through the parking lot of Jesus People Ministries near Northwest 42nd Avenue and 183rd Street.
WSVN-TV
Broward pantry spreads holiday cheer with toy giveaway
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local organization stepped up to offer holiday help by providing gifts for grandparents. The Pantry of Broward, with the help of volunteers, hosted an event Monday giving out the gifts. The toy drive took place in Fort Lauderdale, and it allowed the seniors to...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Residents, Rejoice! Cali Coffee is Bringing Its Delicious Specialty Drinks to Town
A new coffee shop is coming to Tamarac, offering drive-through and walk-up service. Cali Coffee, a growing local franchise with stores in Cooper City, Hollywood, and Pembroke Pines, got the city’s approval for the site plan for the new one-story 1,500 square feet building at 7775 W McNab Road in the former retention area of the nearby Winn-Dixie Plaza.
What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25
In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
wlrn.org
Sundial: His Jamaican family fled to Miami. Author Jonathan Escoffery gets real about race in South Florida
“What are you?” The writer Jonathan Escoffrey has wrestled with that question. To explore it, he drew from personal experience to write the new book, If I Survive You, which was longlisted for a National Book Award — one of the highest honors for a writer, especially for a first-time author.
Older adults get help with presents for grandchildren in Broward
MIAMI - Some older adults are getting a helping hand during these difficult financial times. Two groups are coming together to help seniors stretch their budgets, so they can provide holiday presents for their grandchildren.Workers with the Pantry of Broward and The Casino of Dania Beach have distributed more than 3,000 toys over the past two days to seniors in Broward County. "Seniors are our largest demographic here in Broward County. As we know, with inflation and rising costs their budgets are being stretched as well. These seniors have grandchildren and we want their grandchildren to have a great holiday. So...
WSVN-TV
Santa, Hollywood first responders spread holiday cheer to patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in Hollywood recruited Santa to throw a holiday parade to delight the patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Old St. Nick left the sleigh behind on Saturday and instead took a Hollywood Fire Rescue truck to visit the children. Of course, Santa, one...
fox35orlando.com
Photos of floating alligator tattoo goes viral: 'Just some Florida activity'
MIAMI Fla. - A tattoo of an alligator appearing to float along a client's arm has gone viral on social media. The photos were shared on Instagram with the caption, "Just some typical Florida activity," by Tatu Panda, a Miami-based tattoo artist in South Florida. The post has received over...
iheart.com
Miami-Dade's Mayor Offering Help For Anyone Suffering This Holiday Season
Miami-Dade is out with a holiday stress and mental health safety message. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says first responders are standing by to help since this is the time of year they see increases in suicide, domestic violence and road rage calls. She says there's no reason to suffer in silence. The county has resources available for anyone in need, she's encouraging everyone to take full advantage of them.
Mayor Levine Cava wants residents in distress over the holidays to reach out for help
MIAMI - The holiday season can be especially stressful for some. On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was joined by Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, former Miami Dolphins Dan Marino and Nat Moore, and former Miami Marlins player Jeff Conine to share a public safety message for the holidays. "For Us, Protect Us!" is focused on residents standing together as a community to keep each other safe from harm. The message stresses that residents who are in distress should reach out for help. "The holiday season comes with great joy and happiness and celebration and it also brings additional...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade County expands Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help more families
Miami-Dade County has announced the expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). In an effort to help more working individuals and families deal with rent increases and remain in their homes. Miami-Dade County has expanded its successful Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to include residents earning up to 140%...
This Florida City Is One Of The Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Venetian Island waterfront home in Miami Beach, Featuring French Oak and Marble Floors, Carrara Marble Accent Walls, Asking For $38 Million
420 W Rivo Alto Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 420 W Rivo Alto Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is a tropical modern residence with seamless indoor-outdoor living and luxurious finishes on Venetian Island. When entering the house, there is a direct flow through a covered deck and panoramic water views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 420 W Rivo Alto Drive, please contact Julian Johnston (Phone: 305-333-5267) at The Corcoran Group for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
Couple returns to MIA to find cat that got lost during layover 3 weeks earlier
MIAMI (WSVN) - A couple is relieved tonight, after they were finally reunited with their beloved pet. Their cat was lost during a layover in South Florida. Weeks later, the feline was finally found. It’s every pet owner’s worst nightmare, but for one very lucky family, there’s a happy ending...
Man kills fish after pouring bleach in South Florida mall's koi pond
A man was arrested on animal cruelty charges after he was caught pouring bleach, alcohol and soap into a koi pond at a South Florida mall.
luxesource.com
Pack Your Bags For A Stay At This Fully Transformed Miami Hotel
As Coconut Grove, Florida, continues to reinvent, an iconic hotel roars back to life in grand fashion. Transformed by interior design studio Goodrich, Mayfair House Hotel & Garden presents lush tropical grounds, curated art and two dining outlets: Mayfair Grill and Sipsip. Yet, it still embraces architect Kenneth Treister’s original masterpiece. Below, Goodrich principal Matthew Goodrich details what guests can expect.
