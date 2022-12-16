Read full article on original website
Missouri’s “must see” list of Christmas light displays
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Haven’t caught the holiday spirit yet? Or, maybe you’re one of those people who put up Christmas decorations the day after Halloween. Either way, we can all use a little inspiration to get us — or to keep us — in the holiday spirit. One way to do that is to visit […]
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
What is the #1 Cheap Fun Thing to do in all of Missouri?
There are plenty of fun things to do in the Show-Me State of Missouri that cost a lot of money *cough Silver Dollar City *cough. But one website set out to rank the top fun things to do in Missouri that are cheap, and they put together a great list.
AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road. ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri. "With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cold weather checklist from Missouri American Water
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As below freezing temperatures and precipitation loom over the state Missouri American Water provided a checklist of steps to protect plumbing and prevent high water bills. Be prepared. Know the location of your main water shut-off valve. Turn off and drain your irrigation system. Eliminate...
Recall issued for frozen chicken entrees sold at Walmart in Missouri
A recall has been issued for InnovAsian frozen chicken entrees sold at Walmart due to a mislabeling issuue.
Mechanic offers car tips ahead of winter road conditions and holiday travel
ST. LOUIS — Auto experts provided some tips to those planning to travel by road for the holidays on Monday. As temperatures are expected to hit the single digits at the end of the week, roads will likely freeze and cause a challenge on the highway. PJ Hamill, a...
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
Mo. fire marshal: Space heaters found to be main cause of house fires in winter; offers safety tips
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - With temperatures expected to drop, a lot of you may be about to plug in a space heater. According to the Missouri State Fire Marshal, space heaters are the leading cause of home fires and fire deaths from December through February. “Many people do not understand...
Jaw-Dropping Video Shows What Drought Has Done to a Missouri Lake
I don't think I would have believed this if I hadn't seen it. A brand new video share shows the drastic change that the ongoing drought has done to a Missouri lake. Jaw-dropping only begins to describe it. This new drone video shows Lake Contrary in Saint Joseph, Missouri. This...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Missouri
Missouri is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Eat This, Not That.
Thousands of soldiers leave Fort Leonard Wood ahead of holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday marked a day thousands left Fort Leonard Wood for its holiday block leave. There were a lot of happy hugs, some screaming, and loading bags into the trunk as families reunited with their soldiers ahead of Christmas. Private Gavin Holland is from Arkansas. He’s most excited to spend time with his loved ones.
Wisconsin Humane Society rescues 24+ dogs from Missouri breeding facility, seeking adopters
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – More than two dozen dogs and puppies surrendered from commercial breeding facilities throughout the South arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society on Friday. Volunteers with the Wisconsin Humane Society drove to Missouri to transport the dogs, now destined for a brighter future in Wisconsin. The...
Care Connection Closing Senior Centers Friday for Weather
All of Care Connection’s senior centers will be closed Friday for indoor dining and other in-person services because of a forecast for sub-zero temperatures, strong winds, and the potential for snow and ice. The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures to be below zero in most of the 13 West Central Missouri counties that the agency serves.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?
There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
Missouri sees jump in deer harvested in antlerless firearms season
Missouri hunters harvested more than 16,000 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, which ended Sunday.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS THREE ELK HARVESTED IN MISSOURI DURING 2022 SEASON
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reported that Missouri hunters harvested one bull elk during the archery elk hunting season, which ran from October 15 through October 23, and two bull elk during the firearms portion which ran from December 10 through December 18. The three Missouri hunters were...
Missouri AAA urges drivers to stock up vehicles ahead of cold temperatures
With snow and dangerously cold weather expected to bear down on the St. Louis region Thursday, safe travel on the roadways may be a matter of "timing" this holiday season.
Gov. Parson activates National Guard, emergency operations center ahead of winter storm
JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday afternoon he was activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of the expected winter storm later this week. Parson also activated the emergency operations center. Parson signed Executive Order 22-09 as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold...
