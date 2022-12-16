ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMIZ ABC 17 News

AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road. ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri. "With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Cold weather checklist from Missouri American Water

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As below freezing temperatures and precipitation loom over the state Missouri American Water provided a checklist of steps to protect plumbing and prevent high water bills. Be prepared. Know the location of your main water shut-off valve. Turn off and drain your irrigation system. Eliminate...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Thousands of soldiers leave Fort Leonard Wood ahead of holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday marked a day thousands left Fort Leonard Wood for its holiday block leave. There were a lot of happy hugs, some screaming, and loading bags into the trunk as families reunited with their soldiers ahead of Christmas. Private Gavin Holland is from Arkansas. He’s most excited to spend time with his loved ones.
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO
mykdkd.com

Care Connection Closing Senior Centers Friday for Weather

All of Care Connection’s senior centers will be closed Friday for indoor dining and other in-person services because of a forecast for sub-zero temperatures, strong winds, and the potential for snow and ice. The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures to be below zero in most of the 13 West Central Missouri counties that the agency serves.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?

There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
MISSOURI STATE

