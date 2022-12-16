ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myscience.org

All a question of trust: Florian Bernhardt is working on a study of the access which Muslims have to palliative care

Florian Bernhardt is working on a study of the access which Muslims have to palliative care. Palliative medicine has been establishing itself in Germany for some years now, and today caring for terminally ill people at the end of their lives is no longer conceivable without it. In such situations, it ensures that control of symptoms and, in consequence, the quality of life are both improved. One problem, however, is that individual groups of patients such as immigrants are underrepresented in the field of palliative care. Florian Bernhardt, a doctoral candidate of medicine, and Prof. Philipp Lenz, the medical director of the Central Institute of Palliative Medicine at Münster University Hospital, carried out over 30 interviews with Muslims in order to hear their opinions, concerns and expectations on the subject. Bernhardt’s study, funded by the Schober Foundation, bears the rather complicated title of -Access to Palliative Care for Muslim Immigrants and their Direct Dependents in Germany - Possibilities, Barriers, Reservations (-ZuPaMEN- for short).
myscience.org

Story ideas: Environmental impact of holiday shopping; increasing vaccine uptake in Parc Extension

Circular economy may alleviate environmental impact of holiday shopping. Cut-rate deals may be enticing around the holidays, but low prices can come with a high environmental cost. If shoppers don’t make choices wisely, their purchases could end up in the landfill. The clothing industry accounts for about 10% of global carbon emissions, but some retailers are taking more responsibility for their environmental impact, said McGill Professor Javad Nasiry , Director of the Sustainable Growth Initiative, at the Desautels Faculty of Management. Zara is one company that has taken steps toward greater sustainability. In October 2022, the Spanish fast-fashion giant launched Zara Pre-owned, a repair and exchange platform that allows its customers to re-sell their Zara purchases and request repairs like replacement zippers.
myscience.org

Can the quest to save nature find its guiding star?

There have been times over the past two weeks - as conservationists, scientists, businesses, indigenous people and governments gathered in Montreal, Canada, for the COP15 summit - that all hope of a new global agreement to protect and restore nature seemed lost. With the final negotiations now complete, an agreement has been reached. But the real question, according to Harriet Bulkeley , professor in Environmental Governance and Sustainable Transitions, is whether we are prepared for a transformative change to create new socio-natures that are both significant in their own right and generative of sustainable development.
myscience.org

TU Delft brings knowledge and expertise even closer to government and policy at the heart of The Hague

Many still know it as the old V&D building, later the Canadian department store Hudson’s Bay moved in briefly, but the iconic building on the Grote Marktstraat in The Hague is getting an academic destination. Together with Leiden University, the Open University and Universities of the Netherlands (v/h VSNU), TU Delft will be co-occupying the Spui building in 2025. The ideal place to bring engineering knowledge closer to the heart of policy and administration, according to Behnam Taebi (Faculty of Technology ,Policy and Management TU Delft) and Jaco van Noppen (Campus Real Estate & Facility Management TU Delft).
myscience.org

A mathematical model shows a global trend towards mutualism between species

A team led by researchers from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) and Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM) has developed a new mathematical model to study changes in ecological interactions between microbe populations. One of the conclusions they have found is that there is a trend towards mutualism, that is, towards a relationship in which species benefit each other.
myscience.org

First-line defences against COVID-19 are short-lived and may explain reinfection

A new study finds that antibodies produced in the nose decline 9 months after infection, while those found in the blood last at least a year. A new study finds that antibodies produced in the nose decline nine months after COVID-19 infection, while antibodies found in the blood last at least a year.
myscience.org

Scientists turn to astrophysics to measure body clock in hospital patients

An interdisciplinary team led by University of Manchester scientists has adapted a technique originally developed to analyse data from stars to devise a way of accurately measuring the human body clock in hospital patients. The development of the method called ClinCirc could one day help doctors to target patients at...
myscience.org

Antimalarial Drug Proves Ineffective at Saving Children’s Lives

Rectal artesunate, a promising antimalarial drug, has no beneficial effect on the survival of young children with severe malaria when used as an emergency treatment in resource-constrained settings. These are the results of a large-scale study conducted by the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute and local partners in three African countries.
myscience.org

Found: a protective probiotic for ALS

- Scientists at the CRCHUM find that a bacterium called Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus HA-114 prevents neurodegeneration in the C. elegans worm used to study amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. CONTENU. - A probiotic bacterium called Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus HA-114 prevents neurodegeneration in the C. elegans worm, an animal model used to study amyotrophic lateral...
myscience.org

Stranded dolphins’ brains show common signs of Alzheimer’s disease

- The brains of three different species of stranded dolphins show classic markers of human Alzheimer’s disease, according to the most extensive study into dementia in odontocetes (toothed whales). The new pan-Scotland research, a collaboration between the University of Glasgow, the Universities of St Andrews and Edinburgh and the...
myscience.org

Research DIRCOM AlpSatellites: Managing the transition to hybrid work and satellite offices to revitalize remote mountain areas

Aix-Marseille Université joined the Interreg Alpine Space project "AlpSatellites", co-funded by the EU. It is a project aiming at fostering the settlement of new residents and digital nomads in the rural and mountain areas by analysing the opportunities and barriers of remote and co-working. AlpSatellites is designed to prepare a shift to digital workplaces and telecommuting in the Alps. The project wants to explore remote and co-working solutions to mitigate negative demographic trends by attracting new residents and by supporting them in settling down.
myscience.org

Green social prescribing: time in nature can increase wellbeing

Nature is a powerful tool that can be harnessed by social prescribers to improve people’s health and wellbeing, according to a series of new evidence reviews led by a UCL researcher. Researchers worked with the National Academy for Social Prescribing (NASP) to prepare four Evidence Information Notes, commissioned by...
myscience.org

New programme announced to help eradicate Sheep Scab from the iconic national Welsh flock

A new programme developed by the farming industry, in partnership with the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) and Coleg Sir gar, and funded by the Welsh Government Rural Investment Schemes, will help eradicate Sheep Scab in farms across the country. Planning to launch in Spring 2023, the All-Wales Sheep Scab Eradication Programme will be a critical step towards reducing the prevalence of the disease seen in Welsh flocks.
myscience.org

Researchers identify ’born to be bad’ colorectal cancer tumours

An international research team has identified ’born to be bad’ colorectal tumours in people with early stage cancer, which could help medical experts pinpoint and better treat aggressive tumours. The team from Monash University , CRUK Beatson Institute in Glasgow and Queens University in Belfast found a feature...
myscience.org

Real money and support for virtual worlds

Immersive technology makes the world more vivid and relatable, but how can organisations capitalise on this technology to develop their dreams?. Immersive technologies - such as virtual and augmented reality - have enormous potential to make digital experiences more vivid and relatable. To accelerate progress in this field, four top European universities have banded together to form a high-tech media lab that will work with, and support, organisations across Europe that are keen to embrace -extended reality- (XR) but currently lack the know-how or tools.
myscience.org

UK woodlands could store almost twice as much carbon as previously estimated

UK forests could store almost double the amount of carbon than previous calculations suggest, with consequences for our understanding of carbon stocks and humanity’s response to climate change, according to a new study involving UCL researchers. For the study, published today in the journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence ,...

