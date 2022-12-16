Read full article on original website
Related
French serial killer to be released from Nepal imprisonment
A confessed French serial killer convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Nepal was ordered Wednesday to be released because of poor health, good behavior and having already served most of his sentence
Medical Report: Here are 2 ways a doctor's office can cut down on wait times
Providers running behind schedule — it’s been called one of the biggest barriers to health care. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough says there is a great deal of research looking at this issue.
myscience.org
All a question of trust: Florian Bernhardt is working on a study of the access which Muslims have to palliative care
Florian Bernhardt is working on a study of the access which Muslims have to palliative care. Palliative medicine has been establishing itself in Germany for some years now, and today caring for terminally ill people at the end of their lives is no longer conceivable without it. In such situations, it ensures that control of symptoms and, in consequence, the quality of life are both improved. One problem, however, is that individual groups of patients such as immigrants are underrepresented in the field of palliative care. Florian Bernhardt, a doctoral candidate of medicine, and Prof. Philipp Lenz, the medical director of the Central Institute of Palliative Medicine at Münster University Hospital, carried out over 30 interviews with Muslims in order to hear their opinions, concerns and expectations on the subject. Bernhardt’s study, funded by the Schober Foundation, bears the rather complicated title of -Access to Palliative Care for Muslim Immigrants and their Direct Dependents in Germany - Possibilities, Barriers, Reservations (-ZuPaMEN- for short).
myscience.org
Story ideas: Environmental impact of holiday shopping; increasing vaccine uptake in Parc Extension
Circular economy may alleviate environmental impact of holiday shopping. Cut-rate deals may be enticing around the holidays, but low prices can come with a high environmental cost. If shoppers don’t make choices wisely, their purchases could end up in the landfill. The clothing industry accounts for about 10% of global carbon emissions, but some retailers are taking more responsibility for their environmental impact, said McGill Professor Javad Nasiry , Director of the Sustainable Growth Initiative, at the Desautels Faculty of Management. Zara is one company that has taken steps toward greater sustainability. In October 2022, the Spanish fast-fashion giant launched Zara Pre-owned, a repair and exchange platform that allows its customers to re-sell their Zara purchases and request repairs like replacement zippers.
myscience.org
16th International Symposium of Veterinary Epidemiologists and Economists held in Halifax, Canada
Our VEEPH group was well represented at ISVEE 16 (International Symposium on Veterinary Epidemiology and Economics) in Halifax in Canada in August 2022. We hosted special sessions, gave oral and poster presentations, were active in workshops, met old friends and made new ones and connected with several collaborators and alumni.
myscience.org
Can the quest to save nature find its guiding star?
There have been times over the past two weeks - as conservationists, scientists, businesses, indigenous people and governments gathered in Montreal, Canada, for the COP15 summit - that all hope of a new global agreement to protect and restore nature seemed lost. With the final negotiations now complete, an agreement has been reached. But the real question, according to Harriet Bulkeley , professor in Environmental Governance and Sustainable Transitions, is whether we are prepared for a transformative change to create new socio-natures that are both significant in their own right and generative of sustainable development.
myscience.org
TU Delft brings knowledge and expertise even closer to government and policy at the heart of The Hague
Many still know it as the old V&D building, later the Canadian department store Hudson’s Bay moved in briefly, but the iconic building on the Grote Marktstraat in The Hague is getting an academic destination. Together with Leiden University, the Open University and Universities of the Netherlands (v/h VSNU), TU Delft will be co-occupying the Spui building in 2025. The ideal place to bring engineering knowledge closer to the heart of policy and administration, according to Behnam Taebi (Faculty of Technology ,Policy and Management TU Delft) and Jaco van Noppen (Campus Real Estate & Facility Management TU Delft).
myscience.org
A mathematical model shows a global trend towards mutualism between species
A team led by researchers from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) and Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM) has developed a new mathematical model to study changes in ecological interactions between microbe populations. One of the conclusions they have found is that there is a trend towards mutualism, that is, towards a relationship in which species benefit each other.
myscience.org
First-line defences against COVID-19 are short-lived and may explain reinfection
A new study finds that antibodies produced in the nose decline 9 months after infection, while those found in the blood last at least a year. A new study finds that antibodies produced in the nose decline nine months after COVID-19 infection, while antibodies found in the blood last at least a year.
myscience.org
Scientists turn to astrophysics to measure body clock in hospital patients
An interdisciplinary team led by University of Manchester scientists has adapted a technique originally developed to analyse data from stars to devise a way of accurately measuring the human body clock in hospital patients. The development of the method called ClinCirc could one day help doctors to target patients at...
myscience.org
Paying farmers to create woodland and wetland is the most cost-effective way to hit UK environment targets
Study of farmer preferences shows that turning whole areas of farmland into habitats comes with half the price tag of integrating nature into productive farmland, if biodiversity and carbon targets are to be met. Semi-natural habitats deliver far more biodiversity and climate mitigation per unit area. Incentivising farmers to restore...
myscience.org
Antimalarial Drug Proves Ineffective at Saving Children’s Lives
Rectal artesunate, a promising antimalarial drug, has no beneficial effect on the survival of young children with severe malaria when used as an emergency treatment in resource-constrained settings. These are the results of a large-scale study conducted by the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute and local partners in three African countries.
myscience.org
Found: a protective probiotic for ALS
- Scientists at the CRCHUM find that a bacterium called Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus HA-114 prevents neurodegeneration in the C. elegans worm used to study amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. CONTENU. - A probiotic bacterium called Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus HA-114 prevents neurodegeneration in the C. elegans worm, an animal model used to study amyotrophic lateral...
myscience.org
Stranded dolphins’ brains show common signs of Alzheimer’s disease
- The brains of three different species of stranded dolphins show classic markers of human Alzheimer’s disease, according to the most extensive study into dementia in odontocetes (toothed whales). The new pan-Scotland research, a collaboration between the University of Glasgow, the Universities of St Andrews and Edinburgh and the...
myscience.org
Research DIRCOM AlpSatellites: Managing the transition to hybrid work and satellite offices to revitalize remote mountain areas
Aix-Marseille Université joined the Interreg Alpine Space project "AlpSatellites", co-funded by the EU. It is a project aiming at fostering the settlement of new residents and digital nomads in the rural and mountain areas by analysing the opportunities and barriers of remote and co-working. AlpSatellites is designed to prepare a shift to digital workplaces and telecommuting in the Alps. The project wants to explore remote and co-working solutions to mitigate negative demographic trends by attracting new residents and by supporting them in settling down.
myscience.org
Green social prescribing: time in nature can increase wellbeing
Nature is a powerful tool that can be harnessed by social prescribers to improve people’s health and wellbeing, according to a series of new evidence reviews led by a UCL researcher. Researchers worked with the National Academy for Social Prescribing (NASP) to prepare four Evidence Information Notes, commissioned by...
myscience.org
New programme announced to help eradicate Sheep Scab from the iconic national Welsh flock
A new programme developed by the farming industry, in partnership with the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) and Coleg Sir gar, and funded by the Welsh Government Rural Investment Schemes, will help eradicate Sheep Scab in farms across the country. Planning to launch in Spring 2023, the All-Wales Sheep Scab Eradication Programme will be a critical step towards reducing the prevalence of the disease seen in Welsh flocks.
myscience.org
Researchers identify ’born to be bad’ colorectal cancer tumours
An international research team has identified ’born to be bad’ colorectal tumours in people with early stage cancer, which could help medical experts pinpoint and better treat aggressive tumours. The team from Monash University , CRUK Beatson Institute in Glasgow and Queens University in Belfast found a feature...
myscience.org
Real money and support for virtual worlds
Immersive technology makes the world more vivid and relatable, but how can organisations capitalise on this technology to develop their dreams?. Immersive technologies - such as virtual and augmented reality - have enormous potential to make digital experiences more vivid and relatable. To accelerate progress in this field, four top European universities have banded together to form a high-tech media lab that will work with, and support, organisations across Europe that are keen to embrace -extended reality- (XR) but currently lack the know-how or tools.
myscience.org
UK woodlands could store almost twice as much carbon as previously estimated
UK forests could store almost double the amount of carbon than previous calculations suggest, with consequences for our understanding of carbon stocks and humanity’s response to climate change, according to a new study involving UCL researchers. For the study, published today in the journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence ,...
Comments / 0