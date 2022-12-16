The -PharMSchool- started up ten years ago and is a lighthouse project for interdisciplinary, networked teaching. Can therapeutic plasters help to combat depression? What impact does the high amount of pressure to achieve good marks in studying pharmacy have on students’ mental health? Does an antibiotic gel have greater benefits than tablets in treating wounds? It is not easy to find answers to these questions, and doing so requires creativity, a researcher’s approach, and interdisciplinary thinking. Nevertheless, the motivation displayed by pharmacy students at the University of Münster is high. Thanks to the "PharMSchool", they are able to undertake independent research into a scientific topic. "What I especially like is the fact that we can try out so many different things," says Charlotta Struncius, who, together with six fellow-students, is studying what is nowadays a widespread illness: depression.

