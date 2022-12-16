Read full article on original website
Related
Steve Jobs's biological father was a man of mystery: He took his students on a study-abroad trip and then disappeared
Steve Jobs in 2010Photo byMatt Buchanan; CC-BY-2.0 Steve Jobs (1955 - 2011) is Apple's most famous co-founder. When he passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2011, he was mourned worldwide.
Professor calls museums racist: Built to ‘justify’ empire, colonization marginalization
Professor Tukufu Zuberi suggested to “PBS Newshour’s” Jeffrey Brown on Wednesday that racial bias and prejudice are the foundations of museums everywhere.
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
myscience.org
Exploring morality at MIT
Philosophy PhD candidate Eliza Wells investigates how our social roles influence our moral lives. Eliza Wells wrestles with deep ethical questions that have implications well beyond her field. A fourth year student in MIT’s philosophy PhD program, Wells studies morality and facilitates discussions at the Institute about ethics and technology. "I believe that philosophy can change lives. I want to help people interrogate their values so that they can make their own lives and others’ better," she says.
myscience.org
The man WWU is named after: The work involved in the project entitled ’Zur Sache WWU’ is drawing to a close, providing an opportunity to look back and look forward
The work involved in the project entitled -Zur Sache WWU- is drawing to a close, providing an opportunity to look back and look forward. January 2021 saw the start of a project entitled "Zur Sache WWU" (WWU = Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität), in which the University of Münster has been taking a critical look at the man who gave the University its name - Wilhelm II, the last German Kaiser (Emperor). What has happened in the past 24 months? Who was involved in the project? And why was such a critical examination necessary? The following article provides information on the most important aspects and developments, as well as on the background.
myscience.org
A pioneer of innovative training
The -PharMSchool- started up ten years ago and is a lighthouse project for interdisciplinary, networked teaching. Can therapeutic plasters help to combat depression? What impact does the high amount of pressure to achieve good marks in studying pharmacy have on students’ mental health? Does an antibiotic gel have greater benefits than tablets in treating wounds? It is not easy to find answers to these questions, and doing so requires creativity, a researcher’s approach, and interdisciplinary thinking. Nevertheless, the motivation displayed by pharmacy students at the University of Münster is high. Thanks to the "PharMSchool", they are able to undertake independent research into a scientific topic. "What I especially like is the fact that we can try out so many different things," says Charlotta Struncius, who, together with six fellow-students, is studying what is nowadays a widespread illness: depression.
myscience.org
Climate adaptation and mitigation can, and must, reinforce each other as much as possible
A paper commissioned by the Delta Programme was published today by Eindhoven University of Technology and Deltares. It explains how and why these two worlds can be more connected. Where should we be building now we are looking climate change in the face? Should we be investing in energy-intensive industries...
myscience.org
Scientists turn to astrophysics to measure body clock in hospital patients
An interdisciplinary team led by University of Manchester scientists has adapted a technique originally developed to analyse data from stars to devise a way of accurately measuring the human body clock in hospital patients. The development of the method called ClinCirc could one day help doctors to target patients at...
myscience.org
Measure deviations of gravity in billionths
Researchers from the University of Bonn install extremely sensitive measuring instrument at Todenfeld Observatory. Researchers at the University of Bonn have installed a superconducting gravimeter at the Todenfeld observatory a few kilometers from the town of Rheinbach. The extremely sensitive yet portable instrument can measure tiny changes in the billionths range of gravity. It is one of only four comparable instruments in Germany and the only one operated by a university. Among other things, the superconducting gravimeter can be used to measure minimal changes in groundwater levels, the deformation of the earth due to the gravitational forces of the moon and sun, movements of the earth’s core, and earthquakes.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme, “Frère Jacques”
The classic French nursery rhyme “Frère Jacques,” which in English is sometimes known as “Brother John” or “Brother Jacques,” is one of those songs that, despite it being in a foreign language, is known by many in the United States for its pleasant tone and staccato rhythm.
myscience.org
TU Graz and Post are researching the logistics of the future
TU Graz and Österreichische Post are collaborating for two more years in the field of logistics technology. The first projects revolve around the simulation of flexible packaging and autonomously driving trucks. Constantly high parcel volumes not only require the expansion of sorting and delivery capacities, but also intelligent solutions...
myscience.org
Putting a new spin on computer hardware
Luqiao Liu utilizes a quantum property known as electron spin to build low-power, high-performance computer memories and programmable computer chips. Luqiao Liu was the kind of kid who would rather take his toys apart to see how they worked than play with them the way they were intended. Curiosity has...
myscience.org
MIT community members win 2023 IEEE medals and awards
Seven faculty and alumni are among the winners of the prestigious honors for electrical engineers and computer scientists. The IEEE recently announced the annual winners of their 2023 prestigious medals and technical awards , and a number of MIT faculty and alumni have been honored. Rodney Brooks, Panasonic Professor of...
myscience.org
Perception and knowledge of food sustainability
Every year, about a third of all food produced in the world —about 1.3 billion tonnes— is wasted in consumers’ homes and retail businesses, according to the United Nations (UN). The food sector also accounts for around 30% of the world’s total energy consumption and 22% of greenhouse gas emissions. The most serious environmental impacts occur during the food production phase —i.e. agriculture and processing— but households also have an influence through dietary habits and choices, which affect the environment through food-related energy consumption and waste generation.
myscience.org
EPFL plans new research center in Valais on the energy transition
Ten years after signing the agreement to open its Valais Wallis campus in Sion, today EPFL opened a new building on the campus: Alpole, which will serve as a research center on alpine and polar environments. EPFL also took the opportunity to unveil plans to create another research center in Sion - one focused on the energy transition - and has obtained preliminary approval from the Valais cantonal government.
myscience.org
TU Delft brings knowledge and expertise even closer to government and policy at the heart of The Hague
Many still know it as the old V&D building, later the Canadian department store Hudson’s Bay moved in briefly, but the iconic building on the Grote Marktstraat in The Hague is getting an academic destination. Together with Leiden University, the Open University and Universities of the Netherlands (v/h VSNU), TU Delft will be co-occupying the Spui building in 2025. The ideal place to bring engineering knowledge closer to the heart of policy and administration, according to Behnam Taebi (Faculty of Technology ,Policy and Management TU Delft) and Jaco van Noppen (Campus Real Estate & Facility Management TU Delft).
myscience.org
NASA Gets Unusually Close Glimpse of Black Hole Snacking on Star
Recent observations of a black hole devouring a wandering star may help scientists understand more complex black hole feeding behaviors. Multiple NASA telescopes recently observed a massive black hole tearing apart an unlucky star that wandered too close. Located about 250 million light-years from Earth in the center of another galaxy, it was the fifth-closest example of a black hole destroying a star ever observed.
myscience.org
Our top 12 trending stories of 2022
From a return to in-person celebrations to health and technology breakthroughs, we look back on some of the year’s highlights. This past year brought new challenges but also new opportunities to celebrate. As we close out 2022, we can look back and feel proud of the contributions of our Waterloo community, from on-campus initiatives and events to world-leading education and research.
myscience.org
MedUni Vienna researchers honoured by Vienna Medical Association
The Vienna Medical Association awarded MedUni Vienna researchers for outstanding research work. Gregor Dovjak from the University Clinic Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine was awarded this year’s Theodor Billroth Prize by the Vienna Medical Association. Matthias Luft from the University Clinic Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery and Lisa Wadiura from the University Clinic Department of Neurosurgery followed in the places of honour. First place in the Erste Bank der Österreichischen Sparkassen AG Research Promotion Prize went to Nina Buchtele from the University Clinic Department of Internal Medicine I, followed by Martina Hermann from the University Clinic Department of Anaesthesia, General Intensive Care Medicine and Pain Therapy and Angelika Starzer from the University Clinic Department of Internal Medicine I. The Erste Bank 2022 Research Promotion Prize seal of approval also went to a MedUni Vienna researcher, Johannes Müller from the University Clinic Department of Anaesthesia, General Intensive Care Medicine and Pain Therapy.
myscience.org
Gender equality is good for economic growth
Over 500 years, the economy developed better in parts of Europe where women married in their 20s instead of their teens, according to a study by economic historians Alexandra de Pleijt from Wa-geningen University in the Netherlands and Jörg Baten from the University of. Their study has been published in the journal World Development.
Comments / 0