RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 29 points and Marcellus Earlington added seven points in the overtime as the San Diego Toreros beat the UC Riverside Highlanders 92-84 on Tuesday. The Toreros are now 7-6 on the season, while the Highlanders moved to 6-5.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO