Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
Randall takes care of business as girls and boys sweep West Plains in first meeting
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the first meeting between the West Plains and Randall basketball teams, the Randall girls and boys teams came out on top with two victories on Tuesday night. The birth of a new rivalry started when West Plains welcomed a large number of former Raiders to...
KFDA
Randall and West Plains face off for the first time in basketball
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders and West Plains Wolves faced off against each other for the first time ever in basketball. This is not only a huge rivalry game, but also a new district matchup for these teams. The Randall Lady Raiders came out with the 56-38 victory.
KFDA
River Road takes down Groom 44-35
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The River Road Wildcats welcomed Groom into down on Tuesday and beat the Tigers 44-35 in their final game before Christmas. Jordan Malone (16 points) and Carlos Martinez (11 points) led the way in the scoring department for River Road. Meanwhile, Kuehler posted 14 points for Groom while Noah Wood finished with 10.
KFDA
Community remembers Amarillo High coaching legend Mel Maxfield
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mentor. Teammate. Legend. Friend. These are just a few of the words used to describe former Amarillo High head football coach Mel Maxfield who passed away on December 11th. With over 240 wins he’s one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Texas...
KFDA
Stable for the time being
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Light northerly flow this morning will lead to slightly cooler temperatures for our Tuesday today, with highs expected to be in the 40s with perhaps a passing cloud or two at times. Winds will shift from the north to the south by this afternoon, but will...
abc7amarillo.com
5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
KFDA
Center City of Amarillo announces winners of 2022 Deck the Herd contest
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo has announced the winners of their 2022 Deck the Herd decorating contest. Deck the herd gives Hoof Prints owners the chance to decorate their horses for the holidays. Center City has announced the top three winners of the contest as well this...
No injuries after Monday fire in west Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a house fire Monday afternoon in west Amarillo. According to the department, units were called to a home near the intersection of Sunset Terrace and S. Maryland Street around 2:47 p.m. Monday. Officials said six units and 16 to 18 personnel from […]
KFDA
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking people to help find an endangered man who has been missing since November. According to officials, 42-year-old Philip Johnson who goes by Cory, has been missing since November 28. Officials say Johnson is diabetic. If you have any information of his location,...
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
KFDA
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials have found human remains near the area of Indian Hill Road and Hope Road yesterday afternoon. According to the release, on Dec. 19, at around 4:40 p.m., the Potter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about human remains that were found.
KFDA
Region A Panhandle Water Planning Group taking nominations to fill 3 voting positions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Region A Panhandle Water Planning Group has announced that it will be taking nominations to fill three of their voting positions. Those who are nominated should represent the interest groups that either operate in or have interest in the Region A Panhandle Water Planning Area. These include environmental, industries, and water districts.
KFDA
City of Amarillo releases schedule for Christmas and New Year’s
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has released a holiday schedule for the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day. City Hall will be closed on Friday (Dec. 23) and Monday (Dec. 26). City Hall will be closed on Monday (Jan. 2). The COA Solid Waste Department...
kgncnewsnow.com
Light Pole Removal At Amarillo City Parks
The City of Amarillo is already starting it’s 7-point 5 million dollar project removal of old poles at two of six city parks. Parks and Recreation say the new lighting system will allow for more games, especially when the winds are blowing hard. The process began at Martin Road,...
abc7amarillo.com
Potter County Sheriff's Office: Body found west of Amarillo, no foul play suspected
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found west of Amarillo, however, foul play is not suspected at this time, officials said. According to a news release, deputies were called to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road after human...
abc7amarillo.com
Funeral held for 3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Funeral services were held Tuesday for three teenage sisters killed in a rollover crash near Borger. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed Dec. 7 when their jeep rolled multiple times on Ranch to Market 1319. Jeslyn was...
Northside Toy Drive hosts it’s tenth annual Toy Drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Christmas is still a few days away, but the Northside Toy Drive decided to bring Christmas early to lots of children on Saturday. The organization hosted its annual toy drive for the tenth year. “We want every child to take something cuddly, so we have stuff animals for them for those […]
KFDA
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An investigation is still going on for a missing Potter County man. Wade Pierce, 28, has been missing for over six months and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office says they have no leads. “Nobody had heard from him. So at this point, it’s just your...
KFDA
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. The three schools who are impacted were the West Central Elementary, Hereford High, and Hereford Junior High. The walk out was centered around an employee bonus, that was not awarded to cafeteria workers....
abc7amarillo.com
Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
Comments / 0