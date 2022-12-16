ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

West Texas A&M basketball teams both fall in ranked battles

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s and women’s team both fell on Monday in their final matchups before Christmas. Both teams were locked in ranked matchups far from home. The 24th ranked men’s team played #21 Dominican out in Las Vegas for the Holiday Hoops Classic while the 7th ranked women played #9 Tampa in the Tampa Hoops Classic.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Community remembers Amarillo High coaching legend Mel Maxfield

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mentor. Teammate. Legend. Friend. These are just a few of the words used to describe former Amarillo High head football coach Mel Maxfield who passed away on December 11th. With over 240 wins he’s one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Texas...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

River Road takes down Groom 44-35

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The River Road Wildcats welcomed Groom into down on Tuesday and beat the Tigers 44-35 in their final game before Christmas. Jordan Malone (16 points) and Carlos Martinez (11 points) led the way in the scoring department for River Road. Meanwhile, Kuehler posted 14 points for Groom while Noah Wood finished with 10.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Stream Randall vs West Plains basketball games here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the boys and girls Randall vs West Plains basketball games. The games are scheduled for Tuesday, December 20. To stream the girls basketball game, click here. To stream the boys basketball game, click here.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Stable for the time being

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Light northerly flow this morning will lead to slightly cooler temperatures for our Tuesday today, with highs expected to be in the 40s with perhaps a passing cloud or two at times. Winds will shift from the north to the south by this afternoon, but will...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking people to help find an endangered man who has been missing since November. According to officials, 42-year-old Philip Johnson who goes by Cory, has been missing since November 28. Officials say Johnson is diabetic. If you have any information of his location,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘Still some gray areas’: Amarillo artists on AI generated art

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated art is becoming increasingly more difficult to tell the difference from real art. Many artist are against AI generators, like apps and websites, saying they take away from the creativity and process of creating art. “When you walk into somebody’s space and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Holy Smokes Barbecue in Fritch to support Harris family

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One food truck is providing support to a family in need today and you can help. Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash near Borger and Holy Smokes Barbecue is raising money for the Harris family. “I cannot imagine what they’re going through. And...
FRITCH, TX
KFDA

Potter County man missing for over 6 months

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An investigation is still going on for a missing Potter County man. Wade Pierce, 28, has been missing for over six months and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office says they have no leads. “Nobody had heard from him. So at this point, it’s just your...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Region A Panhandle Water Planning Group taking nominations to fill 3 voting positions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Region A Panhandle Water Planning Group has announced that it will be taking nominations to fill three of their voting positions. Those who are nominated should represent the interest groups that either operate in or have interest in the Region A Panhandle Water Planning Area. These include environmental, industries, and water districts.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Bell Helicopter awarded $48 million contract from U.S. Navy

AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Gilbert Joseph Carrasco was convicted today of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after just seven minutes of deliberation in August 2022.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

3 law enforcement agencies receive grants to help pay for overtime activities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has announced that three additional law enforcement agencies will be receiving grants to pay for overtime activities. The law enforcement agencies are Potter County, Borger and Moore County. Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant help fund overtime work that is dedicated to reducing speed-related incidents,...
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Potter County officers receive training to improve knowledge of how to approach mental health cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the pandemic, public safety responders have come into contact with individuals living with mental heath issues on a more frequent basis. “I think every officer in the job today has come across those calls. We all know that mental health related calls are on the rise and have been for a long time,” says Sergeant Jonathan Gates, Potter County Sheriffs Department.
POTTER COUNTY, TX

