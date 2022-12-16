ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, CA

One more Christmas for Atwater boy with stage 4 cancer

ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago

A North Valley family is calling on the community to help their little boy celebrate what could be his last Christmas.

This might be the end of holiday traditions for 5-year-old Angel Richardson. He was born with a chromosome deletion. At three days old, he had to have surgery to rebuild his heart.

Then a couple of years later, stage 4 Neuroblastoma-cancer of the adrenal gland.

"The first Christmas he and I spent locked in an intensive care unit and he wasn't even expected to make it through the night," said Angel's grandmother, Stacia Richardson, who has raised him most of his life. "Last year we were in and out of the hospital at Christmas time. And this year, we are not there yet, it's not Christmas yet, but I am hoping we are going to be able to be home for the first time."

She says Christmas traditions like meeting Santa Claus or playing in the snow aren't realistic for Angel's immune system.

"His life has been family and doctors and nurses. He has been so sick that even at the hospital he can't go and play in the playroom," she said. "Cancer kids are very much living in a bubble."

Instead, treatment and doctor's appointments for Angel.

"It's not safe for him to be around people. And he knows it," she said. "For my child, if he gets a cold or he gets a germ that your child has, it can kill him."

That's why family friend Ashley Verna is setting out to bring the magic of Christmas right to the Richardsons. On Sunday, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be coming to town a little early to pay a special visit to a kid who has certainly earned his spot on the nice list.

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, local families, and even the Grinch are all taking part in a Christmas parade coming right to Angel's front door.

The community is invited to decorate their cars, bring a gift and celebrate with Angel on December 18 at 5:30 pm.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with medical expenses.

