abc12.com
Isabella County mother accused of catfishing her own daughter
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Beal City school administrators were stunned to learn that one of the district's students was being catfished by her own mother. The mom, Kendra Lacari, has admitted to law enforcement that she is responsible for sending her daughter and her friends over 40,000 anonymous text messages, according to Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi.
Flint man killed, found in abandoned building had ‘open door for everybody’, nephew says
FLINT, MI – While two people are in custody in connection with the death of a 56-year-old Flint man, the man’s family continues to wonder why. Charles “Charlie” Markley was reported missing on Dec. 5, after not having been seen by friends or family since Dec. 1, according to his nephew, Billy Bond.
Man gets life behind bars in 2020 Mundy Township homicide
FLINT, MI – Family and friends of a 19-year-old woman shot and killed in 2020 over what prosecutors said was $10 in gas money overflowed a Flint courtroom at her killer’s sentencing. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd, 22, was ordered to spend life in prison Monday, Dec. 19 for the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – A man who bought the home of Mark Latunski is speaking out on his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over $100,000 in February 2020, two months after Latunski killed and mutilated Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve, according to NBC Lansing affiliate WILX. The station wrote in February 2020 that there were a total of four bidders on the home.
WNEM
Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A grieving family has lived 889 days without their loved one, the victim of what prosecutors call a senseless murder. Denzel Williams-Boyd, 20, learned on Dec. 19 how long he’ll spend behind bars for killing Martina Martinez over $10 in gas money on July 13, 2020.
Mother facing charges after allegedly cyberbullying her own daughter
A Michigan mom is facing charges, including stalking of a minor, for allegedly cyberbullying her daughter and other teenagers.
Man arrested for stealing women’s underwear at Williamston apartment
A man who was allegedly stealing women's underwear from the laundry area at a Williamston apartment complex has been arrested and charged.
abc12.com
Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge
GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Gladwin's newly-elected mayor is publicly addressing the recent drunk driving arrest of the city manager. Chris Shannon was arrested by the Michigan State Police on Dec. 10 in Bay County following a traffic stop. He had appeared in court for arraignment by Tuesday evening. Mayor Sarah...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for information on Genesee Co. man
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a Genesee County man who has warrants for probation violation and dangerous drugs. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 39, is wanted and has warrants out for his arrest for probation violation. His original charges, as of Dec. 19, were delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and dangerous drugs.
Kevin Bacon’s family delivers painful words to Michigan cannibal killer Mark Latunski
CORUNNA, MI -- Mark Latunski, the man convicted of first-degree murder for the killing and dismembering of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday morning. Kevin Bacon’s family delivered prepared statements to Latunski via representatives in the courtroom of Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew J....
abc12.com
Neighbor pulls woman from Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A house fire on Shawnee Street in Flint came close to killing the woman who lived there on Tuesday had it not been for the quick actions of a neighbor. Neighbor Dustin Wallace said the woman who lived there is an old family friend. The fire...
abc12.com
Freeland parent concerned on how district handled comments made by bus driver
FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Students on a mid-Michigan school bus were a little shaken up after hearing some of the comments made by the bus driver about their safety. They all made it home safe and sound, but a Freeland parent is concerned the bus driver is back on the job already.
abc12.com
Family Promise of Genesee turns camper into shelter
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Family Promise of Genesee County is trying out something new: adding a camping trailer to their temporary housing options. The non-profit tries to combat homelessness and provide temporary shelter. Executive Director Tiffani Wharry said they work with churches to house people overnight. But that program...
abc12.com
Police chase in Saginaw ends with deadly crash
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a man running from a traffic stop in Saginaw died after he crashed with troopers in pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Perkins Street. A Michigan State Police trooper was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Charger, which allegedly failed to stop for a patrol car with its lights and siren activated.
Porch pirate ARRR-rested after multiple mid-Michigan thefts
Bath Township police shared a post from the Meridian Township Police Department's page that showed a video of the porch pirate in action.
abc12.com
Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
abc12.com
Saginaw police arrest four 17-year-olds after drive-by shooting, chase
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four juveniles accused of shooting at a residence on Saginaw's west side, who allegedly led officers on a chase. The Saginaw Police Department responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at a residence on Mershon Street on the city's west side around 2:50 p.m. Saturday.
Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor after dog found with head injuries in Lansing
Cecil Richardson of DeWitt Township reached a plea agreement with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office on Dec. 15.
WNEM
Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Saginaw Intermediate School District (SISD) sent a letter to parents on Dec. 16 about the incident that happened at Jerome Preschool. “While we are incredibly thankful that...
Michigan mom charged with stalking after 'catfishing' and harassing her own daughter online, police say
Kendra G. Licari, 42, was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond and is next expected in court on December 29, 2022.
