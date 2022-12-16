ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corunna, MI

abc12.com

Isabella County mother accused of catfishing her own daughter

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Beal City school administrators were stunned to learn that one of the district's students was being catfished by her own mother. The mom, Kendra Lacari, has admitted to law enforcement that she is responsible for sending her daughter and her friends over 40,000 anonymous text messages, according to Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – A man who bought the home of Mark Latunski is speaking out on his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over $100,000 in February 2020, two months after Latunski killed and mutilated Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve, according to NBC Lansing affiliate WILX. The station wrote in February 2020 that there were a total of four bidders on the home.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
WNEM

Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A grieving family has lived 889 days without their loved one, the victim of what prosecutors call a senseless murder. Denzel Williams-Boyd, 20, learned on Dec. 19 how long he’ll spend behind bars for killing Martina Martinez over $10 in gas money on July 13, 2020.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge

GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Gladwin's newly-elected mayor is publicly addressing the recent drunk driving arrest of the city manager. Chris Shannon was arrested by the Michigan State Police on Dec. 10 in Bay County following a traffic stop. He had appeared in court for arraignment by Tuesday evening. Mayor Sarah...
GLADWIN, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for information on Genesee Co. man

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a Genesee County man who has warrants for probation violation and dangerous drugs. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 39, is wanted and has warrants out for his arrest for probation violation. His original charges, as of Dec. 19, were delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and dangerous drugs.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Neighbor pulls woman from Flint house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A house fire on Shawnee Street in Flint came close to killing the woman who lived there on Tuesday had it not been for the quick actions of a neighbor. Neighbor Dustin Wallace said the woman who lived there is an old family friend. The fire...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Family Promise of Genesee turns camper into shelter

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Family Promise of Genesee County is trying out something new: adding a camping trailer to their temporary housing options. The non-profit tries to combat homelessness and provide temporary shelter. Executive Director Tiffani Wharry said they work with churches to house people overnight. But that program...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police chase in Saginaw ends with deadly crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a man running from a traffic stop in Saginaw died after he crashed with troopers in pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Perkins Street. A Michigan State Police trooper was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Charger, which allegedly failed to stop for a patrol car with its lights and siren activated.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
DAVISON, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw police arrest four 17-year-olds after drive-by shooting, chase

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four juveniles accused of shooting at a residence on Saginaw's west side, who allegedly led officers on a chase. The Saginaw Police Department responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at a residence on Mershon Street on the city's west side around 2:50 p.m. Saturday.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Saginaw Intermediate School District (SISD) sent a letter to parents on Dec. 16 about the incident that happened at Jerome Preschool. “While we are incredibly thankful that...
SAGINAW, MI

