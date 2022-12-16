Drake might be hitting the road for the first time in five years when 2023 rolls around. In a recent livestream appearance with Stake, The Boy was asked by Twitch streamer Roshtein about what he’s looking forward to the most next year. “Tour. I can’t wait,” he answered, further confirming with Roshtein that his last tour engagement was in 2018 (with Migos for the “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour”). “You know it’s so unfortunate, the other day I was rehearsing like, a bunch of days and one of the shows had gotten pushed back,” Drizzy further stated, possibly referring to the already-rescheduled Apollo Theater shows meant to take place on December 6 and 7. “But yeah, man, I’m just looking forward to going,” he continued. “It’s like one thing to make the music but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”

2 DAYS AGO