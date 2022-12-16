Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Tyler, the Creator Unveils His Favorite Songs of 2022
Tyler, the Creator took to Twitter to share the list of his favorite songs of 2022. Unlike most selections, the artist named cuts that were released in both 2022 and the years prior. Tyler listed The Sweet Enough’s “In Mind,” Charles Stepney’s “Around The House,” Pusha T, JAY-Z and Pharrell’s “Neck & Wrist,” Sol Set’s “Pour Le Moment,” Dina Ögon’s “Tombola 94,” Steve Lacy’s “Buttons,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Worldwide Steppers” and his Baby Keem and Sam Dew-assisted “Savior,” La’Verne Washington’s “I Found What I’ve Been Searching For,” Pearl & The Oyster’s “Candy” and, last but not least, Tyler’s “Cash In Cash Out” with Pharrell and 21 Savage. A fan also suggested Omar Apollo’s “Tamagotchi” — a track Tyler himself has publicly praised — prompting the artist to add the song in a followup tweet.
Janet Jackson Shares Lighthearted Moment With Team in Oversized Puffer & Platform Combat Boots
Janet Jackson was all smiles in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the world-renowned pop icon uploaded a video of herself and her crew in an elevator as each enjoyed a good hearty laugh and made jokes with each other. The video received immediate attention from fans calling the moment bittersweet and an example of pure happiness. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) Jackson continued her monochromatic style streak for the occasion, wearing an all-black ensemble. To stay warm during the chilly winter temperatures, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an oversized black puffy coat that featured...
Chief Keef Celebrates 10 Years of 'Finally Rich' With Seven Previously Unreleased Tracks
Chief Keef is commemorating the 10th anniversary of his influential debut album Finally Rich with a Complete Edition. Clocking in at an hour and 20 minutes, the new version features all 12 original tracks, the three bonus tracks and seven previously unreleased tracks, including the Wiz Khalifa-assisted “Rider.” In addition to the Complete Edition, Keef performed the album in full for the first time ever in a secret Brooklyn show with his top fans.
Watch Phoebe Bridgers Cover “These Days” With Jack Antonoff, Matty Healy and More
Phoebe Bridgers brought out a handful of her musicians friends while performing at a benefit concert called the Ally Coalition Talent Show organized by Jack Antonoff and his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff. The benefit was the first in-person show since its last rendition in 2019, with benefits going towards improving the lives of LGBTQ+ youth.
Instagram Launches 2022 Recap Reels Templates
Instagram is celebrating the end of 2022 with an interactive way for users to highlight their favorite moments of the year. The app has debuted a series of Reels templates narrated by some of users’ favorite celebrities. Teaming up with Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, rapper Badshah and Priah Ferguson...
PUMA and Nickelodeon Come Together for a "Slime" Edition of the MB.02
LaMelo Ball and have joined forces with Nickelodeon to bring a “SLIME”-themed basketball shoe to the courts. In celebration of one of the most nostalgic award shows of everyone’s youth, Ball is paying homage to the green goo with the new iteration of his signature shoe. PUMA...
OJAS and the Clarity of Sound
The atmosphere inside HiFi Listening Room Dream No.1 at Lisson Gallery in New York City is more like a tea ceremony or a guided meditation than what most would associate with a music listening session. Visitors’ shoes are scattered on the ground outside the door, removed out of respect. There is a sense of anticipation as Devon Turnbull, the master of ceremonies for this spiritual gathering, aptly un-sleeves a record from Brian Eno’s Music For Installations and places it on the neon turntable.
Drake Claims He's Going on Tour in 2023
Drake might be hitting the road for the first time in five years when 2023 rolls around. In a recent livestream appearance with Stake, The Boy was asked by Twitch streamer Roshtein about what he’s looking forward to the most next year. “Tour. I can’t wait,” he answered, further confirming with Roshtein that his last tour engagement was in 2018 (with Migos for the “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour”). “You know it’s so unfortunate, the other day I was rehearsing like, a bunch of days and one of the shows had gotten pushed back,” Drizzy further stated, possibly referring to the already-rescheduled Apollo Theater shows meant to take place on December 6 and 7. “But yeah, man, I’m just looking forward to going,” he continued. “It’s like one thing to make the music but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”
Pink Floyd Releases 18 Concerts From Their 'The Dark Side of the Moon' Era
Pink Floyd surprised fans by quietly releasing 18 concerts they performed during their The Dark Side of the Moon era on streaming. According to reports, the performances are from 1972 and hears the group perform the The Dark Side of the Moon album in its entirety a year before it was officially released. Many of the performances sound like repossessed bootlegs as per Variety, with vinyl scratches, changes in sound and quality and lack of completion present throughout the 18 recordings. The releases can be found on both YouTube and Spotify — with the later including the recordings under “compilations” — but may be removed in just a few weeks, similar to what happened to last year’s performances.
Diego Calva Makes His Hollywood Debut in 'Babylon'
Diego Calva starred alongside the likes of Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle’s new feature film, Babylon, whose stellar performance has earned the emerging actor a Golden Globe Nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy/Musical. The Mexican actor started his career back in his home country, where he appeared in independent and critically acclaimed films such as Te Prometo Anarquía (Julio Hernández, 2015). Calva’s talent was recognized through a series of roles in local Netflix productions, which eventually led him to be part of the Narcos: Mexico cast.
Metro Boomin Talks His and Young Thug’s Process for Testing New Tracks
Metro Boomin didn’t become one of hip hop’s leading hitmakers overnight but rather through a long process of trial and error. Earlier this month, the producer put out his sophomore album Heroes & Villains, which featured collaborations with Travis Scott, Future, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Young Thug and more. While promoting the LP, Metro appeared on the Full Send Podcast, where he dished on his procedure for making platinum-certified tracks.
Drake Responds to “Rich Flex” Memes: 'I’m Almost a Character in Peoples' Movies'
Drake has responded to the viral meme trend centering his 21 Savage collaboration, “Rich Flex.” Following its release, the Her Loss cut was used in TikToks to poke fun at the rapper for the line, “21, can you do something for me?”. The rapper hosted a Q&A...
Pusha T Steps Down as President of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music
Seven years after assuming the position, Pusha T has resigned from his role as president of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label. The It’s Almost Dry rapper revealed the news in an interview with XXL on Monday. When asked directly if he’s still the president of G.O.O.D. Music, Pusha simply replied, “No. No, I’m not.”
Lil Uzi Vert Fronts Moncler Lunettes Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign
Has had a busy 2022 year, celebrating its 70th anniversary with ample collaborations. Iconic designers from all facets of the industry have come together to deliver their own take on the classic silhouettes including the Maya Jacket by Rick Owens as well as by Pierpaolo Piccioli. While 2022 is coming to an end, Moncler is showing no signs of slowing down, just releasing its new Lunettes Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, fronted by the ever-popular rapper Lil Uzi Vert.
‘SPY x FAMILY’ Season 2 and Anime Film Confirmed for 2023
Announced at Jump Festa’ 23 over the weekend, SPY x FAMILY will be back for another season in 2023, along with confirmed news of an upcoming anime feature release. Given the wide-range appeal of Tatsuya Endo’s source material, the SPY x FAMILY anime became an instant hit ever since its premiere. The 23-episode anime was split into two parts, with the first cour being aired from April to June. Meanwhile, the latter half started premiering in October, and the last episode is due to air on December 24. Luckily, fans of SPY x FAMILY won’t have to wait long to see the endearing Forger family again.
Lil Baby Raps From the FIFA World Cup in "The World Is Yours To Take" Video
Following Argentina’s World Cup win, Lil Baby dropped his new music video for “The World Is Yours To Take” with Tears for Fears, which features clips from stadiums in Doha, Qatar, juxtaposed with high-energy moments from matches throughout the tournament. The visual, helmed by Director X, sees...
Ferragamo's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is an Ode to La-La Land
Following his debut at the label’s helm in Milan in September, creative director Maximilian Davis has presented his first pre-fall collection for Ferragamo in the brand’s headquarters. The line reflects Salvatore Ferragamo’s influence in Los Angeles, where the namesake founder opened a store in the spring of 1923,...
