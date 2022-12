HBCU Winston-Salem State University responds to video of Black student being arrested in classroom

A year before the deadly Club Q shooting in November, a Colorado judge called the suspect "a scary person" during a hearing about a bomb threat at their grandparents' home. According to a court transcript obtained by CNN, Anderson Aldrich was present in the courtroom for a hearing regarding a 2021 bomb threat by Aldrich that involved their mother when Colorado Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Robin Chittum made the remark.

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO