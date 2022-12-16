ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SKATE INTO THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH SOFITEL DUBAI THE OBELISK

Glide your way into the holidays as Wafi Mall’s iconic festive season display extends the enchanting Christmas experience from Santa’s Grotto and immersive activities at his academy to an outdoors skating rink located at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk. Connected to the mall, the award-winning hotel’s eco glice rink...
EXPLORE AN ENCHANTING WINTER WONDERLAND THIS FESTIVE SEASON IN WALDORF ASTORIA RAS AL KHAIMAH

Set amongst the serene Arabian Gulf in the northern Emirate, the majestic Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah transforms into a magical winter wonderland this Christmas, where jingle and cheer await to whisk you away to a charming world of festivity. With endless entertainment, joyful activities and one or two surprises from 22nd December 2022 till 8th January 2023, there is no better place to be this festive season!
TERRA SOLIS IS BRINGING BEACH CLUB VIBES TO THE DUBAI DESERT THIS WINTER SEASON

This winter season, Terra Solis Dubai, the newly launched desert destination and the latest addition to the iconic Tomorrowland family, is offering a range of winter experiences within its energising glamping accommodation and chilled vibes at one of the region’s largest desert- located pool. The oriental-chic desert oasis is...
CELEBRATE NEW BEGINNINGS AT C CENTRAL RESORT THE PALM

C Central Resort The Palm, a beachfront property boasting views of The Palm Jumeirah and the city’s skyline, presents the perfect backdrop to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style. Guests will be treated to an evening filled with delicious food, festive drinks and live music playing all night...
IMMERSE IN TRADITIONAL PERUVIAN FESTIVITIES AT JUAN

Juan, the authentic Latin-Asian fusion restaurant launches a delectable Christmas set menu perfect for guests looking for an unconventional festive dinner. A menu inspired by a Peruvian family reunion dinner, the carefully curated menu features striking flavours of Nikkei and Chifa dishes which is the fusion of Cantonese elements moulded with Peruvian ingredients and Japanese techniques. Situated in Galleria Mall, Al Wasl, the exotic menu is available on the 24th and 25th of December and is priced at AED 280 per adult, AED 160 for kids (12 years – 16 years), and kids under 12 years will dine for free.
LUCKY FISH CELEBRATES NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH “LA NUIT BLANCHE” PARTY

Lucky Fish, the award-winning chic Mediterranean restaurant located in Palm West Beach, will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a glamorous “La Nuit Blanche” party. Now in its second year, the famous New Year’s Eve celebration invites guests to come dressed in their finest all-white attire and welcome the year 2023 in style.
EXPLORE THE FLAVORS OF NORTHERN INDIA WITH ART OF SPICE

Maristo Hospitality proudly announces the launch of Art of Spice, a premium delivery-only restaurant based in Dubai with a passion for gastronomic experience transporting diners straight to the cities of Northern India. One of Ralph’s Kitchen’s premium virtual brands, Art of Spice, is part of the Voyage to India collection, with more than 70 curated dishes on the menu that can be ordered directly from Ralph’s Kitchen’s website or on all major food aggregator apps.
FESTIVE ROUND UP DUBAI – DECEMBER 16TH TO DECEMBER 31ST

Deck the halls in food and bubbles throughout the festive season with the finest feasts and a grand atmosphere at Belcanto. Indulge in an illustrious five-course dinner crafted by Chef Giacomo Lombardi including a succulent veal cheek with salsa verde, chitarrina with duck sauce & black truffle garnished with parmigiano, and branzino con patate.
DILIP RAJAPAKSHA – WINS GOLD MEDAL FOR PASTRY ARTISTIC AT CULINARY WORLD CUP

Dilip Rajapaksha, the Pastry Chef of Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi Yas Island, won the Gold Medal for Pastry Artistic at the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg. One of the largest and most important cooking competitions in the world,. the Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup puts together culinary specialists and...
RING IN THE NEW YEAR AT COVE BEACH DUBAI

Cove Beach Dubai, one of the buzzing beach clubs in Dubai is the ideal destination to celebrate the end of 2022 and ring in the new year in style. Gather your closest friends and loved ones and tuck into an exquisite Gala Dinner to experience elevated dining. For those looking for a fun night to remember, enjoy all the vibes with an exciting New Year’s Eve party by the stunning pool.
RINGING IN 2023 AT MONKEY BAR AT 25HOURS HOTEL ONE CENTRAL

Close out 2022 like a total rockstar at the hottest NYE party in town, courtesy of Monkey Bar. Known for its iconic parties, Dubai’s favourite rooftop bar is calling all the stops with a Jungle & Disco Fever themed bash that brings together four DJs, intoxicating beverages and jaw-dropping views with the coolest crowd about town.

