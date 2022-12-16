Maristo Hospitality proudly announces the launch of Art of Spice, a premium delivery-only restaurant based in Dubai with a passion for gastronomic experience transporting diners straight to the cities of Northern India. One of Ralph’s Kitchen’s premium virtual brands, Art of Spice, is part of the Voyage to India collection, with more than 70 curated dishes on the menu that can be ordered directly from Ralph’s Kitchen’s website or on all major food aggregator apps.

10 HOURS AGO