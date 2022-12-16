Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
EXPLORE THE FLAVORS OF NORTHERN INDIA WITH ART OF SPICE
Maristo Hospitality proudly announces the launch of Art of Spice, a premium delivery-only restaurant based in Dubai with a passion for gastronomic experience transporting diners straight to the cities of Northern India. One of Ralph’s Kitchen’s premium virtual brands, Art of Spice, is part of the Voyage to India collection, with more than 70 curated dishes on the menu that can be ordered directly from Ralph’s Kitchen’s website or on all major food aggregator apps.
hotelnewsme.com
RINGING IN 2023 AT MONKEY BAR AT 25HOURS HOTEL ONE CENTRAL
Close out 2022 like a total rockstar at the hottest NYE party in town, courtesy of Monkey Bar. Known for its iconic parties, Dubai’s favourite rooftop bar is calling all the stops with a Jungle & Disco Fever themed bash that brings together four DJs, intoxicating beverages and jaw-dropping views with the coolest crowd about town.
Comments / 0