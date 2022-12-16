Juan, the authentic Latin-Asian fusion restaurant launches a delectable Christmas set menu perfect for guests looking for an unconventional festive dinner. A menu inspired by a Peruvian family reunion dinner, the carefully curated menu features striking flavours of Nikkei and Chifa dishes which is the fusion of Cantonese elements moulded with Peruvian ingredients and Japanese techniques. Situated in Galleria Mall, Al Wasl, the exotic menu is available on the 24th and 25th of December and is priced at AED 280 per adult, AED 160 for kids (12 years – 16 years), and kids under 12 years will dine for free.

