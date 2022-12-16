Read full article on original website
hotelnewsme.com
DISCOVER GILT’S ENCHANTING CHRISTMAS GROTTO
Th floor of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, the contemporary cocktail bar, Gilt invites guests to step inside their magical festive grotto for the ultimate winter night out. The award-winning bar has transformed for the season into an enchanting winter wonderland complete with twinkling lights, classic tunes and delectable delights. Welcoming guests from 8th December – 8th January, visitors can indulge in festive small plates and kitsch seasonal cocktails curated by Head Bartender, Thibault Méquignon. The decked-out venue serves up a delectable bites menu including a Smoked Salmon Platter, Foie Gras with Strawberry & Chamomile, Panettone served with a Vanilla & Citrus Zest Ice Cream and an assortment of Christmas Mignardises.
hotelnewsme.com
LUCKY FISH CELEBRATES NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH “LA NUIT BLANCHE” PARTY
Lucky Fish, the award-winning chic Mediterranean restaurant located in Palm West Beach, will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a glamorous “La Nuit Blanche” party. Now in its second year, the famous New Year’s Eve celebration invites guests to come dressed in their finest all-white attire and welcome the year 2023 in style.
hotelnewsme.com
EXPLORE THE FLAVORS OF NORTHERN INDIA WITH ART OF SPICE
Maristo Hospitality proudly announces the launch of Art of Spice, a premium delivery-only restaurant based in Dubai with a passion for gastronomic experience transporting diners straight to the cities of Northern India. One of Ralph’s Kitchen’s premium virtual brands, Art of Spice, is part of the Voyage to India collection, with more than 70 curated dishes on the menu that can be ordered directly from Ralph’s Kitchen’s website or on all major food aggregator apps.
hotelnewsme.com
A MATCHA-WAITED CONCEPT TAKES OVER DUBAI
Blu matcha, a homegrown, Gen Z and healthy lifestyle café concept is taking Dubai by storm, providing high-quality Japanese matcha beverages and products for all. Robby Ceriale (CEO) and Ashley Worthington (Operations Director), both spotted an opportunity in the market for a devoted matcha concept. The two F&B experts from the Zuma Group turned entrepreneurs have made matcha cool again, catering to true lovers from locals to expats, as well as those that never experienced it before.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE NEW BEGINNINGS AT C CENTRAL RESORT THE PALM
C Central Resort The Palm, a beachfront property boasting views of The Palm Jumeirah and the city’s skyline, presents the perfect backdrop to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style. Guests will be treated to an evening filled with delicious food, festive drinks and live music playing all night...
hotelnewsme.com
TERRA SOLIS IS BRINGING BEACH CLUB VIBES TO THE DUBAI DESERT THIS WINTER SEASON
This winter season, Terra Solis Dubai, the newly launched desert destination and the latest addition to the iconic Tomorrowland family, is offering a range of winter experiences within its energising glamping accommodation and chilled vibes at one of the region’s largest desert- located pool. The oriental-chic desert oasis is...
hotelnewsme.com
FESTIVE ROUND UP DUBAI – DECEMBER 16TH TO DECEMBER 31ST
Deck the halls in food and bubbles throughout the festive season with the finest feasts and a grand atmosphere at Belcanto. Indulge in an illustrious five-course dinner crafted by Chef Giacomo Lombardi including a succulent veal cheek with salsa verde, chitarrina with duck sauce & black truffle garnished with parmigiano, and branzino con patate.
hotelnewsme.com
MANUEL JOSE CAICEDO AS NEW EXECUTIVE CHEF
Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, the ideal beachfront destination located in the pristine Jumeirah beach, has appointed Manuel Jose Caicedo as its new Executive Chef. Chef Manuel’s secured his post degree in Culinary and Kitchen Management from the University of Culinary School in Barcelona and holds a wealth of international...
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR WITH A BANG WITH IBIZA GLOBAL RADIO FESTIVAL X NOMADIA AT SOUL BEACH DUBAI
Gear up for the ultimate way to ring in the New Year with Ibiza Global Radio Festival-NOMADIA Edition, bringing in sonic beats, live entertainment, and an array of festivities at the lush party paradise exclusively at the boho beach club, Soul Beach Dubai. With general admission starting from AED295, drive...
hotelnewsme.com
EXPLORE AN ENCHANTING WINTER WONDERLAND THIS FESTIVE SEASON IN WALDORF ASTORIA RAS AL KHAIMAH
Set amongst the serene Arabian Gulf in the northern Emirate, the majestic Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah transforms into a magical winter wonderland this Christmas, where jingle and cheer await to whisk you away to a charming world of festivity. With endless entertainment, joyful activities and one or two surprises from 22nd December 2022 till 8th January 2023, there is no better place to be this festive season!
hotelnewsme.com
KEMPINSKI HOTEL MALL OF THE EMIRATES WELCOMES ZEYNEP ODEN AGAGIL AS EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT MANAGER OF SALES & MARKETING
Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has appointed Zeynep Oden Agagil as its Executive Assistant Manager i/c Sales & Marketing, bringing with her over two decades of Sales & Marketing experience working with leading hotel brands in Turkey, Bahrain and Dubai. The Turkish native started her career at The Ritz-Carlton,...
hotelnewsme.com
IMMERSE IN TRADITIONAL PERUVIAN FESTIVITIES AT JUAN
Juan, the authentic Latin-Asian fusion restaurant launches a delectable Christmas set menu perfect for guests looking for an unconventional festive dinner. A menu inspired by a Peruvian family reunion dinner, the carefully curated menu features striking flavours of Nikkei and Chifa dishes which is the fusion of Cantonese elements moulded with Peruvian ingredients and Japanese techniques. Situated in Galleria Mall, Al Wasl, the exotic menu is available on the 24th and 25th of December and is priced at AED 280 per adult, AED 160 for kids (12 years – 16 years), and kids under 12 years will dine for free.
hotelnewsme.com
RINGING IN 2023 AT MONKEY BAR AT 25HOURS HOTEL ONE CENTRAL
Close out 2022 like a total rockstar at the hottest NYE party in town, courtesy of Monkey Bar. Known for its iconic parties, Dubai’s favourite rooftop bar is calling all the stops with a Jungle & Disco Fever themed bash that brings together four DJs, intoxicating beverages and jaw-dropping views with the coolest crowd about town.
