Roman Reigns has been on a path of destruction since his return to WWE after his pandemic hiatus. He has ruled over the whole company as the Undisputed Universal Champion, and he shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, almost every single feud Reigns has been in has only increased the stock of both himself and his opponent. However, the same might not be applicable to a potential feud with Bray Wyatt. This is a big reason why Reigns could refuse to work with Wyatt.

2 DAYS AGO