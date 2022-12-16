The #SpeakingOut movement caused a lot of pro wrestling companies to make hard decisions when it came to how they wanted to deal with their talent being accused of assault, among other things. WWE decided to release Jack Gallagher back in 2020 for his inclusion in the movement. Gallagher has been away from pro wrestling for a while now and eventually made his professional MMA debut. However, it didn’t turn out the way he would have wanted it to.

