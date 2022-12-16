Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Called Out For ‘Cheating’ By Adult Film Star Companion
Matt Riddle was ruthlessly attacked by Solo Sikoa in the aftermath of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos on the December 5, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. In reality, The Original Bro was suspended after failing to pass a second drug test. It appears that Riddle’s love life isn’t running smooth as well.
Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion
Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
Andre The Giant Once No-Sold Jake Roberts’ Snake Breaking Off Two Fangs In His Shoulder
WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has been part of the AEW since 2020. Prior to that, Roberts made a name for himself in WWE, where he had classic feuds with the likes of Randy Savage and more. He has interacted with many other legends during this time in WWE, including Andre The Giant. In fact, he recently shared a very outrageous story about Andre The Giant.
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
Another Woman Comes Forward With Matt Riddle Cheating Story
Matt Riddle has been under a lot of fire recently. From being suspended by WWE on a count of failing a drug test to cheating on his partners. It seems Jordan Maxx isn’t the only woman he was two-timing, as another woman has come forward with her story. After...
Lana Makes More Money From Her Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Lana was once heavily featured on WWE television, where she was involved in a feud with Nia Jax and others. Her run with the company ended after WWE released her due to budget cuts. Lana had a lucrative contract with the company, and her release shocked fans. Now it seems Lana made more money from her premium service than from her best years in WWE.
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Set New Record Against The Usos
The Usos are definitely one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. They faced up against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW last night. By defeating The Usos for the second time during their historic reigns as champions, the two RAW stars set a new milestone.
Britt Baker Was Busted Open During AEW Dark Taping At Universal Studios
Britt Baker D.M.D was AEW’s first contracted female wrestler. Since making her debut, she has put on a great show for the crowd time and again. Baker is no stranger to putting her body on the line for AEW fans. It turns out that she was busted open once again, but this time it was for AEW’s YouTube show.
Alexa Bliss Says Bray Wyatt Abandoned Her By Leaving WWE
Alexa Bliss’ storyline with The Fiend (aka Bray Wyatt) was one of the highlights of WWE television during the pandemic era. Wyatt exited WWE and Bliss reverted to being a babyface. Tonight, she once again teased a reunion with her former ally. Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair were featured...
The Bloodline Destroys Andre Chase During WWE RAW
The Bloodline is one of the most talked-about stable in pro wrestling today. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn continue to captivate fans with their incredible storytelling abilities. Tonight, the group made another statement on RAW. Paul Heyman opened tonight’s edition of RAW with a promo. The...
Mandy Rose Will Be A ‘Self-Made Millionaire’ By 2023 With Premium Content After WWE Release
Mandy Rose was released from WWE, and this news shocked her fans. The former NXT Women’s Champion was fired as a result of the content she posted to her premium content paywall account. Rose is no longer a part of WWE, but she is still raking in the cash.
Doudrop Assures Fans She’s Not Dead Amid WWE Absence
Doudrop has received very little attention on WWE programming after Vince McMahon’s retirement. The former Piper Niven has only wrestled seven times since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer in July, winning only two of those seven matches. Many fans have been concerned about Doudrop’s unexplained absence, however, she has now cleared it up.
Jack Gallagher Gets Demolished In Pro MMA Debut
The #SpeakingOut movement caused a lot of pro wrestling companies to make hard decisions when it came to how they wanted to deal with their talent being accused of assault, among other things. WWE decided to release Jack Gallagher back in 2020 for his inclusion in the movement. Gallagher has been away from pro wrestling for a while now and eventually made his professional MMA debut. However, it didn’t turn out the way he would have wanted it to.
AEW Dynamite & Rampage Set For New Look In A Matter Of Weeks
WWE’s former Vice President of Global Television Production, Mike Mansury, was recently hired as AEW’s Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. Following the hiring, changes were already expected. Tony Khan has now confirmed that changes are coming to AEW next month. As part of the contract for hiring...
New AEW Faction Forms During Universal Studios Dark Taping Event
All Elite Wrestling held the latest round of AEW Dark tapings last night at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Kenny Omega, Dr. Britt Baker, and Jeff Jarrett were among those who took part in the tapings. They also had another newsworthy event during their YouTube show. Luther and Serpentico (Chaos...
Chris Jericho Says He’s ‘Finished Up’ With Top AEW Faction
The Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club have been feuding with each other for what feels like an eternity now. However, Jon Moxley’s win over Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage last week, it looks like this lengthy feud between the two factions is now over. Chris Jericho...
Chris Jericho Called Out For Copying The Bloodline Angle
Chris Jericho has been part of the professional wrestling world for well over thirty years now. He amassed millions of supporters throughout the course of his lengthy, brilliant career. Jericho recently gained attention, but not for the right reasons. Jim Cornette, a seasoned wrestling commenter, has charged Chris Jericho with...
Mandy Rose Warned About Earning ‘Fast Money’ After Claim She Will Become A Millionaire By Christmas
Mandy Rose had a solid run in NXT, where she held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, cementing herself as one of the greatest champions on the brand. That did not matter anymore as she was released last week. Following that, it was revealed that Mandy Rose made $500K from her premium content service, just a week after her release. Now it seems Booker T commented on her earnings and decided to give her a warning about the path she has chosen.
