Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Mom Says She Wore Cat Costume to School Board Meeting to Protest Woke Agenda Forced on ‘Vulnerable’ Children

By Susan Berry, PhD
 5 days ago
Comments / 58

5d ago

I work in a school. We have female students that cut their hair and then demand they be identified as a male. They are not men and I don’t play that game. We also have males that wear lipstick and wear women’s clothing and want to be called female. Children should not be exposed to this. Its sick

Francisca48
5d ago

Let’s give a nice warm welcome to the Patriot Barbie’ and Trump supporter, Lindsey Graham! 😵‍💫There’s no shortage of these MAGA entertainers who hunger for media attention. She should have stayed in Oregon!

LoveChristJesus MostHigh
5d ago

Praise the Lord she spoke truth.....evil people trying to push their Satan ways on to children for the evil agenda...N.W.O.....

