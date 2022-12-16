Read full article on original website
Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
Supermarket News
Bashas’ opens new offices in Arizona
A year after acquiring Chandler, Ariz.-based The Bashas’ Company, The Raley’s Companies is investing in new Bashas’ corporate offices. The facility, which will remain in Chandler, will be the hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’ banners that include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona personal income increases in every county: Here’s how much
Personal income increased in all Arizona counties between 2020 and 2021, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis annual income release on November 16. Most counties in the nation had increases in personal income for 2021, with the U.S. change at 7.5%, 7.4% in metropolitan counties, and 7.7% in nonmetropolitan counties. Per capita personal income (PCPI) was $64,143 in the U.S. for 2021, an increase of 7.3%. Maricopa had the largest PCPI in the state based on BEA calculations at $59,759, followed by Coconino at $56,914 and Pima at $52,942. The greatest increase in PCPI in 2021 was for Greenlee County, at 11.4% and $48,079. Per capita personal income for metropolitan areas in Arizona: $58,308 for Phoenix, $56,914 for Flagstaff, $52,942 for Tucson, $49,096 for Sierra Vista-Douglas, $49,060 for Prescott Valley-Prescott, $44,299 for Yuma, and $41,331 for Lake Havasu City-Kingman. Exhibit 1 shows county per capita personal income for 2021 in Arizona.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City is most affordable city in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY – The Cost-of-Living Index (COLI) Annual Average Data report for the third quarter of 2022 was released and Bullhead City is once again the most affordable city in Arizona. Statistics show it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Bullhead City was reported again as the most affordable city in Arizona with an overall composite index of 91.1 percent. This report represents the average prices submitted by the participating 265 urban areas nationwide.
visitusaparks.com
Journey Through the Flavors of Arizona
From Navajo tacos to prickly pear margaritas and beyond, the flavors of Arizona range from indulgent to energizing. We dig into the highlights and one particular controversy–the origin of the Hatch Green Chile–below. Discover the flavors of Arizona before planning your next trip to the Southwest. After reading...
fox10phoenix.com
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
KGUN 9
Donations flood in for Walmart greeter
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — The holidays are a time for giving, and one Arizona woman is feeling the love. Carman Kelly works at Walmart, and one customer wanted to know why at 82, Kelly was still working. "My life has been up and down up and down," she...
Light Reading
BIden admin awards more than $6.1 million to Arizona in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arizona received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Arizona is receiving $6,116,110.78 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
azbigmedia.com
Great Hearts Lincoln is Arizona’s top-scoring school
Great Hearts Lincoln is Arizona’s top-scoring school, according to data recently released by the Arizona State Board of Education. There were 1,342 others competing for that distinction. Great Hearts Lincoln, like all public charter schools, enrolls any student who applies, provided a seat is available. There is no entrance...
kawc.org
Kari Lake still believes she won Arizona governor's race
PHOENIX -- An attorney for failed Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake asked a judge Monday to give her her day in court to argue that there were enough errors to overturn the election. Kurt Olson is basing much of his case on the conclusions by Clay Parikh, a cyber security...
Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason
An Arizona judge dismissed eight out of ten allegations made by failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The post Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason appeared first on NewsOne.
AZFamily
Urgent need for blood donations in Arizona!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This January, help Arizona’s Family and Vitalant save lives by donating blood at the Saving Arizona Blood Drive. Sunday, Jan. 8, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts. Sign up now!. Blood donations are at their lowest during the holiday season, but patients...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Celebrates Election Challenge Moving Forward at AmericaFest 2022, ‘Christmas Came Early Yesterday’
PHOENIX, Arizona – While making another appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2022 to an enthused crowd in downtown Phoenix, Republican Kari Lake shared her reaction to her election challenge officially going to trial. “This is so historic, and you know what? I couldn’t have done it without...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Scores Major Win as Arizona Judge Orders Trial on Election Challenge
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s election challenge will head to trial after a judge declined to dismiss her case and allowed the suit to proceed. Lake announced the development via Twitter, saying “Katie Hobbs attempt to have our case thrown out FAILED. She will have to take the stand & testify. Buckle up, America. This is far from over.”
AZFamily
Arizona teen sextortion cases highlight public warning issued by justice department
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In an unusual move, the federal government released a public safety alert Monday warning of an explosion in online sextortion cases targeting kids — namely boys. Officials said it begins on social media, then moves to direct messaging, where the victim is tricked into sending explicit pictures and videos, sometimes even money. This issue is happening to Valley families.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Dispensary Is Giving Away Free Marijuana for 2023
Sol Flower is offering shoppers a chance to win free flower for all of 2023. Cannabis shoppers who purchase $60 in products qualify for the chance to win a scratchers ticket and 50% off Sol Flower’s secret holiday menu. Deals begin on Friday, December 16, and are available to medical cannabis patients over 18 and adults aged 21 at all five of Sol Flower’s Arizona dispensary locations.
Certified Loser Kari Lake Trolls at Far-Right Conference: My Pronouns Are ‘I/Won’
Kari Lake, the MAGA cause célèbre and far-right former TV journalist, was defeated handily in Arizona’s gubernatorial race last month—though you wouldn’t know it from her Sunday appearance at a recent gathering of conservative activists, which had all the pomp and circumstance of a victory lap. After walking onstage amid pounding dubstep and explosions of confetti, Lake addressed the crowd at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in Phoenix. “On Nov. 8, they committed highway robbery,” she said to cheers. Nearly two weeks after Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results, the 53-year-old reiterated that she refused to accept her total loss, trolling that she identified as “a proud election-denying deplorable” using the “pronouns… I/Won.” Lake also found time to issue some barely concealed threats at the event, saying, “They have built a house of cards here in Maricopa County. I think they’re all wondering what I’m gonna do. I’ll tell you what. I’m not just gonna knock that house of cards over, we’re gonna burn it to the ground.”.@KariLake: "I identify as a proud election denying deplorable.And my pronouns are I/Won."https://t.co/DXTi4W73rt pic.twitter.com/cD6AJ0VS8d— Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 19, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
SignalsAZ
Arizona State University to Lead AZ Water Innovation Initiative
In November, Arizona State University and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that the university will lead a multi-year Arizona Water Innovation Initiative to provide immediate, actionable, and evidence-based solutions to ensure that Arizona will continue to thrive with a secure future water supply. The Governor has committed resources and has...
prescottenews.com
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of December 19, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 17.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 70.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 20.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
