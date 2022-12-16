Read full article on original website
BBC
Man guilty of murder and rape in oldest double jeopardy case
A man who brutally raped and murdered a teenager almost 50 years ago in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales has been found guilty. Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.
BBC
Jail for man who stabbed wife's friend over imagined affair
A man who attacked his wife's work friend over an imagined affair has been jailed. Rowan Lee, 31, rammed Phillip Talbot with his car before attacking him with an axe and knife in Staverton on 19 April 2021. Lee, formerly known as Daniel Hibbard, was jailed for seven years and...
BBC
Leeds: Police appeal for help to trace ram raid suspect
Detectives investigating a ram-raid in Leeds have urged people to report any sightings of a suspect who has evaded them for two months. Jermaine Wilkes, 48, is wanted in connection with a burglary at McColl's convenience store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on 21 October. During the incident, a car was...
BBC
Doncaster: Steven Ling jailed for beating to death man who broke into car
A "drunk and angry" father who beat to death a man who broke into his car has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years. Steven Ling, 38, launched a "frenzied" hour-long attack on Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, in the car park of a Doncaster pub in the early hours of 2 July.
BBC
Shoreham air crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner concludes
Eleven men who died when a jet crashed on a dual carriageway during an air show were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded. The men died when a Hawker Hunter plane crashed on the A27 in West Sussex as it carried out a stunt at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
BBC
Wiltshire man who killed biker caught by own dashcam footage
A man who admitted deliberately killing a motorcyclist was caught by his own dashcam footage, police said. Paul Barrett, 43, of White Road in Mere, rammed Ryan Brindley's motorbike on 22 December 2021. He seemingly targeted Mr Brindley "entirely at random" and was charged after police viewed "footage from the...
BBC
USAF woman denies causing motorcyclist's death in Norfolk
A US Air Force worker has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a 33-year-old motorcyclist in a road crash. Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing the death of Matthew Day by careless driving in Southery, Norfolk in August. The...
BBC
Sheffield: Gun shop gang caught after ordering takeaway
A gang who stole firearms from a gun shop were caught when one used his mobile phone to order a takeaway from the scene. The four men have been jailed for their part in the raid at Hardy's Gunsmiths in Sheffield on 3 April 2020. Police said they were charged...
BBC
Man accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend with scissors
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of fatally attacking his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors in east London. Ailish Walsh, 28, suffered more than 40 puncture wounds at her home in Hackney, allegedly at the hands of Liam Taylor, 37, who is charged with murder.
BBC
Dagenham deaths: Woman charged with murdering two young boys
A 44-year-old woman has been charged with murdering two young boys who were found dead at a home in Dagenham in east London. Kara Alexander, of Dagenham, is accused of killing the boys, two and five, whose bodies were found at a property in Cornwallis Road on Friday afternoon. The...
BBC
Iran protests: Family finds signs of torture on man's exhumed body
The body of a young protester who died in custody in Iran showed shocking signs of torture after it was exhumed, his family says, in the first such case since the anti-government unrest began. Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver, was arrested near Izeh on 26 November, his cousins told...
BBC
Three men jailed for role in Bristol Kill the Bill riot
Three people have been jailed for their role in violence that broke out following a Kill the Bill protest. Gopal Clarke, 25, Arthur Lazarus, 23, and Henry Olohan, 24, pleaded guilty to crimes during the Bristol riot on the 21 March 2021. Clarke was sentenced to 18 months for violent...
BBC
Teenager dead as two cars plunge into river near Aboyne
A teenager has died after two cars plunged into a river in Aberdeenshire. The alarm was raised at the River Dee off the A93 near Aboyne shortly after 08:00. The 19-year-old man who was driving an Audi involved in the crash died at the scene. A coastguard helicopter from Inverness...
BBC
Irmgard Furchner: Nazi typist guilty of complicity in 10,500 murders
A former secretary who worked for the commander of a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted of complicity in the murders of more than 10,500 people. Irmgard Furchner, 97, was taken on as a teenaged shorthand typist at Stutthof and worked there from 1943 to 1945. Furchner, the first woman...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Family appeal in Old Swan murder investigation
The family of a woman shot dead in Liverpool have appealed for help in her murder investigation on what would have been her 29th birthday. Ashley Dale was found wounded in her back garden in the Old Swan area in the early hours of 21 August. No one has been...
BBC
Man released after Natalie McNally found dead in Lurgan
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in County Armagh has been released on bail pending further inquiries. Natalie McNally, 32, was pronounced dead at a house in Silverwood Green in Lurgan on Monday night. Police were called to the house just...
BBC
Paraguay jail break: Inmates escape through tunnel
Police in Paraguay are searching for six members of a criminal gang who broke out of prison through a hole in the ground. The escapees belong to Brazil's largest criminal gang, First Command of the Capital (PCC), which has been expanding to neighbouring Paraguay. It is not clear if the...
BBC
Piers Morgan: No action to be taken over Instagram death threats
No further action will be taken against a man who was arrested over death threats which were sent to Piers Morgan via Instagram, police have confirmed. The TV host said he received threats on the social media site in February 2021 and had reported them to police. A 43-year-old man...
BBC
Daresbury house fire: Family heartbroken over woman's death
The family of a woman killed in a house fire said their lives "have been torn apart" by her death. Rebecca Foster, 32, died the day after a fire at her home on Delph Lane in Daresbury, Cheshire on 12 December. Her fiancé Kieran Naylor, 33, remains in a critical condition.
