Minutes to death: Itaewon Halloween selfies help families piece together tragedy that killed 158

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Children furious after father spends all of their inheritance, leaving them nothing
Who gets to have final say in what a person's legacy looks like?. Regardless of whether or not the economy is going through a recession or is doing well, all citizens have to be prepared with some sort of retirement plan so that they can afford to survive after they finish working.
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died.
Owner who tried frantically to save woman after his three dogs viciously mauled her breaks his silence about the 'haunting' day: 'It will be with me for the rest of my life'
The owner of three dogs who mauled a mum-of-three to death has spoken about the 'haunting' day after he was found guilty of breaching animal safety laws. Amanda Carmichael was killed by the unregistered American Staffordshire-cross dogs in Maryborough, Queensland in June 2021. The dogs' owner George Cooksley, who faced...
Amid brutal season of viral infections, children's hospitals brace for impact of holiday gatherings
Children's hospitals are already full of sick kids and bracing for a potential increase in respiratory illnesses after holiday gatherings. Any respite that hospital emergency rooms have gotten from falling RSV levels has vanished in the face of climbing flu case counts.
Sonya Eddy, star of 'General Hospital,' dead at 55
Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera "General Hospital," has died, the show announced in a tribute post. She was 55, her manager told CNN in an email.
Colorado judge in 2021 case called Club Q shooting suspect 'a scary person'
A year before the deadly Club Q shooting in November, a Colorado judge called the suspect "a scary person" during a hearing about a bomb threat at their grandparents' home. According to a court transcript obtained by CNN, Anderson Aldrich was present in the courtroom for a hearing regarding a 2021 bomb threat by Aldrich that involved their mother when Colorado Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Robin Chittum made the remark.
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing of Toronto man
Eight teenage girls were charged with murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old Toronto man in what police are calling a "swarming" attack. The man was found stabbed Sunday shortly after 12 a.m., following a report of an assault in the area of York Street and University Avenue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said. Authorities did not release the man's name pending family notification.
