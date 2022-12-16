ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Minutes to death: Itaewon Halloween selfies help families piece together tragedy that killed 158

By Paula Hancocks, Yoonjung Seo, David Hawley, CNN
Albany Herald
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Owner who tried frantically to save woman after his three dogs viciously mauled her breaks his silence about the 'haunting' day: 'It will be with me for the rest of my life'

The owner of three dogs who mauled a mum-of-three to death has spoken about the 'haunting' day after he was found guilty of breaching animal safety laws. Amanda Carmichael was killed by the unregistered American Staffordshire-cross dogs in Maryborough, Queensland in June 2021. The dogs' owner George Cooksley, who faced...
Albany Herald

Sonya Eddy, star of 'General Hospital,' dead at 55

Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera "General Hospital," has died, the show announced in a tribute post. She was 55, her manager told CNN in an email.
Albany Herald

Colorado judge in 2021 case called Club Q shooting suspect 'a scary person'

A year before the deadly Club Q shooting in November, a Colorado judge called the suspect "a scary person" during a hearing about a bomb threat at their grandparents' home. According to a court transcript obtained by CNN, Anderson Aldrich was present in the courtroom for a hearing regarding a 2021 bomb threat by Aldrich that involved their mother when Colorado Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Robin Chittum made the remark.
COLORADO STATE
Albany Herald

8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing of Toronto man

Eight teenage girls were charged with murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old Toronto man in what police are calling a "swarming" attack. The man was found stabbed Sunday shortly after 12 a.m., following a report of an assault in the area of York Street and University Avenue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said. Authorities did not release the man's name pending family notification.

Comments / 0

Community Policy