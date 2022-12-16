ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Mondays bar on State Street decked out for the holidays

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar is keeping up with a longstanding holiday tradition. Mondays on State Street is once again decked out in holiday lights and decorations. Owner Gary Garten said the tradition started in the late 1980s and has grown every year since. Each year the...
MADISON, WI
Madison Streets Division will not collect trash, recycling on Dec. 26

MADISON, Wis. — You’ll probably have lots of leftover boxes after Christmas, but if you leave them on the curb don’t expect them to get picked up on Boxing Day. The Madison Streets Division will not be doing any trash, recycling, large item or other waste collection on Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. The city’s drop-off sites will also be closed.
MADISON, WI
Madison Fire Department shares fire safety tips ahead of holidays

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is offering fire safety tips as the holidays approach and temperatures fall. The fire department sees an uptick in heating-related fires as well as those caused by candles and electrical systems during the holiday season, fire protection engineer Bill Sullivan said. To prevent those, people should keep heating systems three feet away from combustible products, keep candles on stable surfaces where kids and pets can’t reach and inspect holiday decorations for damage or frayed wires.
MADISON, WI
Tamiflu shortage may last a few months, SSM Health doctor warns

MADISON, Wis. — A Tamiflu shortage plaguing pharmacies across the country may last a few more months, an SSM Health doctor warned Tuesday. The antiviral drug helps people who have onset flu symptoms, but stores are having a tough time keeping it in stock due to supply issues. “It’s...
MADISON, WI
Open House To Honor Retiring Iowa County Officers

Two Iowa County law enforcement officers will be retiring and an open house will be held on Tuesday to honor them. An open house to honor Sheriff Steve Michek and correctional officer Amy Michek is planned for Tuesday from 2p until 4p at the Iowa County law enforcement center in Dodgeville. The two officials have a combined 59 years of service to the county. Both will officially retire as of January 2nd. Steve Micheck will be retiring after 20years as Iowa County Sheriff. Michael Peterson was elected Sheriff in November to replace him.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Woman dies following weekend crash in Sauk County

LA VALLE, Wis. — A La Valle woman died after crashing into a tree along State Highway 33 in rural Sauk County over the weekend, the county’s sheriff’s office said Monday. The crash happened shortly before 2:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 33 east of Emerald Drive between...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm

Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. The Village of Blue Mounds declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. A snow emergency will take effect in the...
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
MMSD board votes against universal earned honors program

MADISON, Wis. — When ninth and tenth graders in the Madison Metropolitan School District go to make their schedule for the 2023-2024 school year, they’ll still have the option to enroll in honors courses. The lack of change comes after the district’s school board on Monday voted against implementing a universal earned honors program.
MADISON, WI
Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d

VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary results of a forensic exam showed she died from injuries she suffered in the crash.
VERONA, WI
Officials warn of a potent batch of heroin fentanyl in Sauk County

A spike in overdoses has Sauk County officials on edge and the community jumping in to help. According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at least four people overdosed on a single day in Sauk County. Public Health of Sauk County said the spike occurred on December 4, 2022. Often hidden and easily disguised, officials say fentanyl kills people daily. Experts with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration said fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Public health data shows between 2020 and 2021 Sauk County saw 36 overdose deaths. Fentanyl was a factor in 29 of them.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Waunakee woman sentenced in 2021 wrong-way crash death in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A Waunakee woman will spend years in prison for a vehicular homicide conviction. Carrie Herbst, 42, was sentenced Friday, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, on October 3, 2021, Herbst left Interstate 94 east briefly near Warrens...
WAUNAKEE, WI
One Person Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County

Authorities say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Lafayette County. 61 year old Denise Springer of Shullsburg was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 33 year old Joel Hernandez-Miranda of South Wayne, was traveling south on Highway 23 in Darlington Township at 4:35 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit Springer’s oncoming vehicle. The impact caused Springer to lose control, with her vehicle leaving the roadway and overturning in a ditch. Hernandez-Miranda was cited with failure to maintain control, operating without insurance and operating without a valid license.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Badgers men’s hoops move up to No. 17 in Associated Press poll

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers moved on up the rankings on Monday, rising to No. 17 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Wisconsin is riding a four-game winning streak and is undefeated in December. The Badgers came in at No. 23 last week’s poll. Their record sits at 9-2.
MADISON, WI
Former Badgers head coach Bret Bielema signs six-year deal with Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Badgers fans will have to get used to seeing their former head coach on the opposing sideline. Bret Bielema signed a new six-year contract with the University of Illinois, Illini Athletic Director Josh Whitman announced Tuesday. Bielema was Wisconsin’s head coach from 2006 to 2012 and led the Badgers to three-straight Big Ten titles.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

