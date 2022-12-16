Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club hosts annual Children’s Holiday Party
MADISON, Wis. — More than 100 children got to celebrate an early Christmas Monday during the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club’s annual Children’s Holiday Party. The hotel teamed up with the NFL Alumni Madison Chapter to bring cookie decorating, arts and crafts and a hot...
x1071.com
Mondays bar on State Street decked out for the holidays
MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar is keeping up with a longstanding holiday tradition. Mondays on State Street is once again decked out in holiday lights and decorations. Owner Gary Garten said the tradition started in the late 1980s and has grown every year since. Each year the...
x1071.com
Madison Streets Division will not collect trash, recycling on Dec. 26
MADISON, Wis. — You’ll probably have lots of leftover boxes after Christmas, but if you leave them on the curb don’t expect them to get picked up on Boxing Day. The Madison Streets Division will not be doing any trash, recycling, large item or other waste collection on Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. The city’s drop-off sites will also be closed.
x1071.com
Last minute final exam changes, blizzard force UW students to hustle home for holidays
MADISON, Wis. — Even though the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be open through Friday as usual, many professors adjusted or canceled their exams so students could safely travel ahead of the winter storm. But it still resulted in a scramble to find last-minute flights or buses. “I am trying...
x1071.com
Madison Fire Department shares fire safety tips ahead of holidays
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is offering fire safety tips as the holidays approach and temperatures fall. The fire department sees an uptick in heating-related fires as well as those caused by candles and electrical systems during the holiday season, fire protection engineer Bill Sullivan said. To prevent those, people should keep heating systems three feet away from combustible products, keep candles on stable surfaces where kids and pets can’t reach and inspect holiday decorations for damage or frayed wires.
x1071.com
As cold claims more lives last winter, east Madison men’s shelter hopes to keep more people inside this year
MADISON, Wis. — Dangerous cold like what’s expected nationwide this week can be at best a problem, and at worst fatal. Wisconsin health officials hope more warming shelters and cold weather safety can put a dent in the rising number of cold weather-related deaths in the state. “We...
x1071.com
Tamiflu shortage may last a few months, SSM Health doctor warns
MADISON, Wis. — A Tamiflu shortage plaguing pharmacies across the country may last a few more months, an SSM Health doctor warned Tuesday. The antiviral drug helps people who have onset flu symptoms, but stores are having a tough time keeping it in stock due to supply issues. “It’s...
x1071.com
Open House To Honor Retiring Iowa County Officers
Two Iowa County law enforcement officers will be retiring and an open house will be held on Tuesday to honor them. An open house to honor Sheriff Steve Michek and correctional officer Amy Michek is planned for Tuesday from 2p until 4p at the Iowa County law enforcement center in Dodgeville. The two officials have a combined 59 years of service to the county. Both will officially retire as of January 2nd. Steve Micheck will be retiring after 20years as Iowa County Sheriff. Michael Peterson was elected Sheriff in November to replace him.
x1071.com
Madison Streets Division says salt will take longer to melt snow overnight
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Streets Division crews will treat the city’s salt routes early Tuesday, but officials warned that the salt will not be as effective. Because of how cold temperatures are expected to be, the salt will take longer to melt the snow. Snow is expected to...
x1071.com
Woman dies following weekend crash in Sauk County
LA VALLE, Wis. — A La Valle woman died after crashing into a tree along State Highway 33 in rural Sauk County over the weekend, the county’s sheriff’s office said Monday. The crash happened shortly before 2:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 33 east of Emerald Drive between...
x1071.com
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm
Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. The Village of Blue Mounds declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. A snow emergency will take effect in the...
x1071.com
MMSD board votes against universal earned honors program
MADISON, Wis. — When ninth and tenth graders in the Madison Metropolitan School District go to make their schedule for the 2023-2024 school year, they’ll still have the option to enroll in honors courses. The lack of change comes after the district’s school board on Monday voted against implementing a universal earned honors program.
x1071.com
Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d
VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary results of a forensic exam showed she died from injuries she suffered in the crash.
x1071.com
Officials warn of a potent batch of heroin fentanyl in Sauk County
A spike in overdoses has Sauk County officials on edge and the community jumping in to help. According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at least four people overdosed on a single day in Sauk County. Public Health of Sauk County said the spike occurred on December 4, 2022. Often hidden and easily disguised, officials say fentanyl kills people daily. Experts with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration said fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Public health data shows between 2020 and 2021 Sauk County saw 36 overdose deaths. Fentanyl was a factor in 29 of them.
x1071.com
Waunakee woman sentenced in 2021 wrong-way crash death in Monroe County
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A Waunakee woman will spend years in prison for a vehicular homicide conviction. Carrie Herbst, 42, was sentenced Friday, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, on October 3, 2021, Herbst left Interstate 94 east briefly near Warrens...
x1071.com
Woman found dead in burning car identified, cause of death still being investigated
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identity of a person who died after a vehicle fire near McFarland earlier this month, but they still are looking into how she died. Mary L. Frahm, age 73 from McFarland, died inside a car that...
x1071.com
One Person Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County
Authorities say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Lafayette County. 61 year old Denise Springer of Shullsburg was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 33 year old Joel Hernandez-Miranda of South Wayne, was traveling south on Highway 23 in Darlington Township at 4:35 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit Springer’s oncoming vehicle. The impact caused Springer to lose control, with her vehicle leaving the roadway and overturning in a ditch. Hernandez-Miranda was cited with failure to maintain control, operating without insurance and operating without a valid license.
x1071.com
Badgers men’s hoops move up to No. 17 in Associated Press poll
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers moved on up the rankings on Monday, rising to No. 17 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Wisconsin is riding a four-game winning streak and is undefeated in December. The Badgers came in at No. 23 last week’s poll. Their record sits at 9-2.
x1071.com
Former Badgers head coach Bret Bielema signs six-year deal with Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Badgers fans will have to get used to seeing their former head coach on the opposing sideline. Bret Bielema signed a new six-year contract with the University of Illinois, Illini Athletic Director Josh Whitman announced Tuesday. Bielema was Wisconsin’s head coach from 2006 to 2012 and led the Badgers to three-straight Big Ten titles.
