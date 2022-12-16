Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Poles Count the Cost of Christmas Carp as Prices Soar
WARSAW (Reuters) - For most Poles no Christmas would be complete without carp for dinner, but with prices rising, shoppers whose budgets are already stretched by surging inflation are having to fork out more for their favourite festive fish. Poles hold their main celebration on Christmas Eve, with carp the...
U.S. Feeling Impact of China COVID Changes, Can 'Power Through It' -Treasury's Adeyemo Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is "already being impacted" by China's latest COVID developments and energy shortages in Europe, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, but it is in better shape than in the past to withstand such pressures. Adeyemo, in a phone interview with Reuters, said...
Swedish Think Tank NIER Predicts Economy Will Contract by 1.1% in 2023
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will likely contract next year as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on households and businesses, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday. The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country's economy to contract by 1.1% in 2023 against a...
Factbox-The European Parliament's Cash-For-Influence Scandal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian authorities have charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making. Qatar denies any wrongdoing. RAIDS AND THE PROSECUTION CASE. Investigators searched 19 homes and the offices of the European Parliament in...
Russia's Medvedev Meets China's Xi in Beijing, Says Ukraine Conflict Discussed
(Reuters) - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has undertaken a surprise trip to Beijing and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which he said they discussed the Ukraine conflict. Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, posted a video on his Telegram channel showing him meeting Xi,...
Germany Pauses Purchases of Puma Tanks After Operational Problems
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not purchase any more Puma infantry tanks until they have proven themselves to be reliable, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday after several of the vehicles were put out of service during a recent military drill. "The recent failures of the Puma infantry fighting vehicle...
Norway's King Harald Hospitalised, in Stable Condition
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald was hospitalised on Monday with an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the royal household said in a statement. The 85-year-old monarch was in a stable condition, it said. The king has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991. (Reporting by...
Lula, Putin Talk on 'Strategic' Brazil-Russia Relations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent...
Stock Market Trends for 2023
The S&P 500 is down 19.2% in 2022 through Dec. 16 and is on track for its worst calendar year performance since the global financial crisis in 2008. Unfortunately, the themes that dragged stock prices lower in 2022 aren't going away any time soon. Inflation has been the talk of...
Analysis-Investors Count on Bonds to Rescue Battered 60/40 Portfolio in 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Proponents of the so-called 60-40 portfolio are betting the strategy may soften the blow of a possible U.S. recession next year, though its much-touted diversification properties offered investors little relief in 2022. A 60/40 portfolio, which typically allocates 60% of assets into stocks and 40% into...
Rouble Slumps to Weakest Vs Dollar Since May
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble plunged to its weakest level since early May past 70 against the dollar on Wednesday, taking its monthly losses to almost 14% as fears over sanctions on Russian oil and gas spooked the market. By 0939 GMT, the rouble was down 2.5% against the dollar at...
Russia's Lavrov: EU Not Conducting Proper Investigation of Nord Stream Explosions
(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it appeared no European countries were conducting a proper investigation into the series of explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September. "After the explosions on Nord Stream - which, it appears nobody in the European Union is going...
Russian Mobile Calls, Internet Seen Deteriorating After Nokia, Ericsson Leave
STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW (Reuters) - When telecoms gear makers Nokia and Ericsson leave Russia at the end of the year, their departure could steadily cripple the country's mobile networks over the long-term, setting off a deterioration in communication for everyday Russians. Five senior telecoms executives and other industry sources said Russian mobile...
Belarus Restricts Access to Parts of Region Bordering Ukraine, Russia
(Reuters) - Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia. The government said on its website it would "temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky, Braginsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region".
India Cenbank Chief Says Next Financial Crisis Will Come From Private Cryptocurrencies
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank chief on Wednesday warned that the next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies adding that he still holds the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited. Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das also added that cryptocurrencies have no underlying value and pose risks...
Analysis-Russian Gold Removed From Some Western Funds After Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Hidden inside high-security bank vaults in London, Zurich and New York, billions of dollars' worth of gold of Russian origin has quietly changed hands in recent months in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Data from 11 Western investment funds show that Russian bullion worth a total...
North Korea Slams Japan's New Security Strategy, Warns of Military Measures
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday denounced Japan's new security strategy as fundamentally changing the regional security environment and warned it will show how "wrong" and "dangerous" Japan's choice is with unspecified actions, official news agency KCNA reported. A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement...
Indonesia Confirms Bauxite Export Ban to Proceed as Scheduled
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday confirmed an export ban for bauxite starting in June next year as scheduled, to encourage domestic processing of a material used as the main ore source of aluminium. The resource-rich nation has surprised markets with its commodity exports policies, including brief...
The World Fears a New China COVID Wave, Ponders How to Help Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials and global health experts outside China are anxiously watching a COVID-19 surge there, worried a nation of 1.4 billion people is inadequately vaccinated and may not have the healthcare tools to treat a wave of illness expected to kill more than one million people through 2023.
