Safety tips for extreme cold set to hit Kentucky
With dangerously cold temperatures ahead for the Bluegrass, it is important to be prepared with the proper safety measures.
Kentucky airports, road crews prepare for incoming winter weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 100 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more from home this holiday season, 90% by personal vehicle, according to AAA. 1.5 million Kentuckians will be among those traveling. With severe winter weather expected this holiday weekend, are Kentucky’s roads and airports ready for the increase in travelers?
Three tips to protect your plumbing during cold weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bitter cold air, which will arrive late this week, could cause some trouble with your plumbing. Nathan Halliday is a plumber and commercial sales representative for Dauenhauer Plumbing. “You’ll need to just slowly drip your, each faucet in the house, just a slow drip,” Halliday said....
Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
Northern Ky. city donates toys to kids impacted by flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Dry Ridge gave back to one of its fellow Kentucky cities. The city donated a truckload of toys to kids staying in travel trailers at Perry County Park following July’s flooding. Hazard mayor, Happy Mobelini said the city of Dry Ridge mayor,...
Beshear declares state of emergency in anticipation of frigid temperatures, snow
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear is holding a briefing to update Kentuckians on the dangerously cold weather set to roll into Kentucky on Thursday evening. He has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the dangerous weather. He has also signed an executive order to prevent price gouging for supplies such as food, gas, and snow shovels.
EKY fire department receives major donation from Central KY county
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last several years, the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department in Perry County has been down on its luck with old and inoperable equipment. “Everything we have is outdated, its wore out, our trucks are just wore out; abused, neglected and not maintained the way they should,” said the department’s Fire Chief Robert Amis.
Good Question: How do I know if I should enroll in budget billing with my utility?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We will all be relying on our heating systems over the next few days, but some of us will be paying less than others, at least on this bill. That’s the subject of today’s Good Question. Nancy asks, How do I know if I should enroll in budget billing with my utility?
God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families. More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children. Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold looks brutal at the end of the week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This looks like one of the roughest stretches of cold that we have seen in a while. The lead-up to it might make you let your guard down but don’t let that happen!. As this plows into the region, you will see plain old rain...
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
Pharmacies face medication shortages as illnesses spike
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are coughing, sneezing, have a fever, runny nose or chills, you are not alone. However, finding a remedy might be headache-inducing. “We can probably point them in the direction that they can search for a particular product based on the symptoms. But do we actually have it is another thing,” said the owner of The Pharmacy Shop, Clarence Sullivan.
Fire at Settlers Trace Marina in Taylorsville damages several boats
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A Taylorsville marina and several boats were damaged in a fire Saturday night. According to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District, nearly 40 firefighters responded to a fire at the Settlers Trace Marina around 11 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the marina structure, a houseboat...
Lexington-based organization gives back to children of Buckhorn
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, dozens of kids in the Buckhorn area went home with warm clothes and toys thanks to one Lexington-based organization. Direct2Kids is an organization dedicated to providing children across the state with essential clothing items like warm coats, hats and gloves along with toys to make their Christmas a little brighter.
Animal shelters struggle to keep up during the holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Through doors and in cages, hundreds of animals line the halls of local animal shelters. Here in Lexington, the Lexington Humane Society has over 450 animals in their care, but the holidays are always a busy time for them. Megan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society...
Be Ready for Power Outages
One of the most common unplanned interruptions to normal daily life is an electrical power outage. Most power outages are caused by severe weather. Power lines are taken down by fallen trees or short out as the touch. Other times animals get inside distribution equipment or equipment just fails. You...
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Bitter Cold Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to Christmas week and we have a harsh period of winter weather on the way. This brings snow in here for the end of the week with bitterly cold temps crashing in for the big weekend. Here’s a breakdown of the wicked...
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
No injuries reported in Rockcastle County house fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in Rockcastle County had a busy night on Monday. In a post on the Mt. Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, just after 11 p.m., crews from the department were paged to a house fire. The Brodhead Fire Department and Western Fire Department also responded...
