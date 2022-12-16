Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
PHMDC rescuers save coyote from basement under construction
MADISON, Wis. — A team of Dane County animal service officers rescued a coyote from a construction site Tuesday. Public Health Madison and Dane County officials said the officers were called to a home under construction after a coyote was found in the basement. The animal looked to be frozen in fear.
x1071.com
12 Days of Giving – The Kight family
MADISON, Wis. — Mid-pandemic, the Kight family lost the roof over their heads. “We had pretty much run out of options; we didn’t have anywhere to go,” said Percy Kight. Despite losing both of their cars, the family is on the upswing. After six months in a...
x1071.com
Madison Fire Department shares fire safety tips ahead of holidays
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is offering fire safety tips as the holidays approach and temperatures fall. The fire department sees an uptick in heating-related fires as well as those caused by candles and electrical systems during the holiday season, fire protection engineer Bill Sullivan said. To prevent those, people should keep heating systems three feet away from combustible products, keep candles on stable surfaces where kids and pets can’t reach and inspect holiday decorations for damage or frayed wires.
x1071.com
Mondays bar on State Street decked out for the holidays
MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar is keeping up with a longstanding holiday tradition. Mondays on State Street is once again decked out in holiday lights and decorations. Owner Gary Garten said the tradition started in the late 1980s and has grown every year since. Each year the...
x1071.com
Madison Streets Division will not collect trash, recycling on Dec. 26
MADISON, Wis. — You’ll probably have lots of leftover boxes after Christmas, but if you leave them on the curb don’t expect them to get picked up on Boxing Day. The Madison Streets Division will not be doing any trash, recycling, large item or other waste collection on Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. The city’s drop-off sites will also be closed.
x1071.com
Fire damages home in Cross Plains
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — A fire caused significant damage to a home in Cross Plains over the weekend. The fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at a home on Gil’s Way. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, it appears to have started in a garage before spreading to a house.
x1071.com
Marquette County sheriff’s deputy injured when squad car hit by passing driver on Interstate 39
MONTELLO, Wis. — A deputy from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office suffered minor injuries when a passing vehicle hit their squad car while they were responding to a call on Interstate 39 Friday night, the sheriff’s office said. In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office...
x1071.com
Signature bond set for former vet clinic owner accused of abusing animals
MADISON, Wis. — The former owner of the Waunakee Veterinary Clinic, who is accused of abusing animals, had an initial appearance in court Monday, online court records show. Dr. Wesley Arnett, 45, is charged with six counts of intentionally mistreating animals. During his appearance Monday, his signature bond was set at $500 per case.
x1071.com
Woman found dead in burning car identified, cause of death still being investigated
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identity of a person who died after a vehicle fire near McFarland earlier this month, but they still are looking into how she died. Mary L. Frahm, age 73 from McFarland, died inside a car that...
x1071.com
Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d
VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary results of a forensic exam showed she died from injuries she suffered in the crash.
x1071.com
Last minute final exam changes, blizzard force UW students to hustle home for holidays
MADISON, Wis. — Even though the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be open through Friday as usual, many professors adjusted or canceled their exams so students could safely travel ahead of the winter storm. But it still resulted in a scramble to find last-minute flights or buses. “I am trying...
x1071.com
Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club hosts annual Children’s Holiday Party
MADISON, Wis. — More than 100 children got to celebrate an early Christmas Monday during the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club’s annual Children’s Holiday Party. The hotel teamed up with the NFL Alumni Madison Chapter to bring cookie decorating, arts and crafts and a hot...
x1071.com
Madison Streets Division says salt will take longer to melt snow overnight
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Streets Division crews will treat the city’s salt routes early Tuesday, but officials warned that the salt will not be as effective. Because of how cold temperatures are expected to be, the salt will take longer to melt the snow. Snow is expected to...
x1071.com
Tamiflu shortage may last a few months, SSM Health doctor warns
MADISON, Wis. — A Tamiflu shortage plaguing pharmacies across the country may last a few more months, an SSM Health doctor warned Tuesday. The antiviral drug helps people who have onset flu symptoms, but stores are having a tough time keeping it in stock due to supply issues. “It’s...
x1071.com
UW Art Department helps shoppers get last minute gifts
MADISON, Wis. — There’s not much time left to get a gift for that special someone, but on Saturday the UW-Madison Art Department was there to help. The department hosted its annual holiday sale, featuring plenty of great presents for art lovers. All available pieces were made by UW art students.
x1071.com
UW-Madison plans to continue normal operations amid late week winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is set to continue normal operations for the rest of this week despite a looming winter storm. As of Wednesday afternoon, the university plans to stick to normal operations on Thursday for the last day of exams as well as for normal business on Friday.
x1071.com
Waunakee woman sentenced in 2021 wrong-way crash death in Monroe County
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A Waunakee woman will spend years in prison for a vehicular homicide conviction. Carrie Herbst, 42, was sentenced Friday, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, on October 3, 2021, Herbst left Interstate 94 east briefly near Warrens...
x1071.com
Charlie Berens speaks at UW Winter Commencement
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin’s 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony sent more than 1,250 students to their next stage of life Sunday. The keynote speaker was Wisconsin’s funniest man, Charlie Berens. The 2009 UW graduate used his stand-up comedy skills to write the speech. “Yeah, so...
x1071.com
UW-Madison students spark conversation about written agreements for university marketing campaigns
MADISON, Wis. — After one University of Wisconsin-Madison student tweeted concerns over an image of him being used for a marketing campaign, other students are now sharing similar experiences of feeling misled about how the university could use their likeness. In the replies to this tweet, Mikey Morin shared...
x1071.com
Badgers women’s hoops moves up tip time for Thursday game due to snow
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers women’s basketball game on Thursday will start earlier than originally planned due to an impending snowstorm. The Badgers were supposed to take on Valparaiso at 4 p.m. at the Kohl Center. The game will now start at noon. Wisconsin is looking to bounce...
Comments / 0