Marquette County, WI

PHMDC rescuers save coyote from basement under construction

MADISON, Wis. — A team of Dane County animal service officers rescued a coyote from a construction site Tuesday. Public Health Madison and Dane County officials said the officers were called to a home under construction after a coyote was found in the basement. The animal looked to be frozen in fear.
MADISON, WI
12 Days of Giving – The Kight family

MADISON, Wis. — Mid-pandemic, the Kight family lost the roof over their heads. “We had pretty much run out of options; we didn’t have anywhere to go,” said Percy Kight. Despite losing both of their cars, the family is on the upswing. After six months in a...
MADISON, WI
Madison Fire Department shares fire safety tips ahead of holidays

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is offering fire safety tips as the holidays approach and temperatures fall. The fire department sees an uptick in heating-related fires as well as those caused by candles and electrical systems during the holiday season, fire protection engineer Bill Sullivan said. To prevent those, people should keep heating systems three feet away from combustible products, keep candles on stable surfaces where kids and pets can’t reach and inspect holiday decorations for damage or frayed wires.
MADISON, WI
Mondays bar on State Street decked out for the holidays

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar is keeping up with a longstanding holiday tradition. Mondays on State Street is once again decked out in holiday lights and decorations. Owner Gary Garten said the tradition started in the late 1980s and has grown every year since. Each year the...
MADISON, WI
Madison Streets Division will not collect trash, recycling on Dec. 26

MADISON, Wis. — You’ll probably have lots of leftover boxes after Christmas, but if you leave them on the curb don’t expect them to get picked up on Boxing Day. The Madison Streets Division will not be doing any trash, recycling, large item or other waste collection on Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. The city’s drop-off sites will also be closed.
MADISON, WI
Fire damages home in Cross Plains

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — A fire caused significant damage to a home in Cross Plains over the weekend. The fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at a home on Gil’s Way. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, it appears to have started in a garage before spreading to a house.
CROSS PLAINS, WI
Signature bond set for former vet clinic owner accused of abusing animals

MADISON, Wis. — The former owner of the Waunakee Veterinary Clinic, who is accused of abusing animals, had an initial appearance in court Monday, online court records show. Dr. Wesley Arnett, 45, is charged with six counts of intentionally mistreating animals. During his appearance Monday, his signature bond was set at $500 per case.
WAUNAKEE, WI
Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d

VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary results of a forensic exam showed she died from injuries she suffered in the crash.
VERONA, WI
Tamiflu shortage may last a few months, SSM Health doctor warns

MADISON, Wis. — A Tamiflu shortage plaguing pharmacies across the country may last a few more months, an SSM Health doctor warned Tuesday. The antiviral drug helps people who have onset flu symptoms, but stores are having a tough time keeping it in stock due to supply issues. “It’s...
MADISON, WI
UW Art Department helps shoppers get last minute gifts

MADISON, Wis. — There’s not much time left to get a gift for that special someone, but on Saturday the UW-Madison Art Department was there to help. The department hosted its annual holiday sale, featuring plenty of great presents for art lovers. All available pieces were made by UW art students.
MADISON, WI
UW-Madison plans to continue normal operations amid late week winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is set to continue normal operations for the rest of this week despite a looming winter storm. As of Wednesday afternoon, the university plans to stick to normal operations on Thursday for the last day of exams as well as for normal business on Friday.
MADISON, WI
Waunakee woman sentenced in 2021 wrong-way crash death in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A Waunakee woman will spend years in prison for a vehicular homicide conviction. Carrie Herbst, 42, was sentenced Friday, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, on October 3, 2021, Herbst left Interstate 94 east briefly near Warrens...
WAUNAKEE, WI
Charlie Berens speaks at UW Winter Commencement

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin’s 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony sent more than 1,250 students to their next stage of life Sunday. The keynote speaker was Wisconsin’s funniest man, Charlie Berens. The 2009 UW graduate used his stand-up comedy skills to write the speech. “Yeah, so...
MADISON, WI

