Why the market is obsessed with unemployment

As the year comes to a close, it seems that the market's focus on inflation rates are shifting to a new area of concern: Unemployment. While the Federal Reserve has taken steps to fight inflation by curbing economic growth, the full extent of the damage to the employment market is yet to be seen.
This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
Opinion: Trump represents our founders' worst fears

"The House January 6 committee's decision to issue criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump marks a return to old expectations about the rule of law and its equal application to all citizens," writes Jeremi Suri. "The founders of our republic would approve."
