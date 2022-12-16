Read full article on original website
Related
TikTok executive refuses Jake Tapper's multiple requests to acknowledge China's treatment of Uyghurs
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper Tuesday, a TikTok executive refused multiple times to acknowledge China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, which the US State Department has labeled a genocide and a United Nations report said may constitute "crimes against humanity."
Japan just delivered a lump of coal to investors across the globe
Wall Street just received a big lump of Christmas coal.
Xiaomi layoffs: Thousands of tech jobs cut as China's unemployment crisis deepens
Xiaomi, one of the world's largest smartphone makers, has begun layoffs in China at a time when the world's second largest economy is grappling with an enormous unemployment crisis.
China wants Covid patients to go to work. The public isn't so sure
Just weeks ago, catching Covid in China meant being taken to government quarantine for an indeterminate stay and your entire residential building being locked down, trapping neighbors in their homes for days or weeks.
Why the market is obsessed with unemployment
As the year comes to a close, it seems that the market's focus on inflation rates are shifting to a new area of concern: Unemployment. While the Federal Reserve has taken steps to fight inflation by curbing economic growth, the full extent of the damage to the employment market is yet to be seen.
This is what the crisis along the US border looks like
As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
Why Zelensky's surprise US visit is so hugely significant
President Volodymyr Zelensky's White House visit Wednesday will symbolically bolster America's role as the arsenal of democracy in the bitter war for Ukraine's survival and send a stunning public rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Opinion: Trump represents our founders' worst fears
"The House January 6 committee's decision to issue criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump marks a return to old expectations about the rule of law and its equal application to all citizens," writes Jeremi Suri. "The founders of our republic would approve."
Video gamers sue Microsoft in US court to stop Activision takeover
Microsoft Corp was hit on Tuesday in US court with a private consumer lawsuit claiming the technology company's $69 billion bid to purchase "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc will unlawfully squelch competition in the video game industry.
Biden is set to unveil $1.8B weapons deal for Ukraine. Here's how it could affect the war
US President Joe Biden is expected to announce an additional $1.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine during President Volodymyr Zelensky's expected visit to the White House. The significant boost in aid is expected to be headlined by the Patriot missile defense systems that are included in the package, a US official told CNN.
Football, gas and bribery allegations: How Qatar-EU relations deteriorated
As the world's attention was focused on the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar last week, a political scandal was brewing in Europe with the small gas-rich nation at its center.
South Korea's middle aged men are dying 'lonely deaths'
South Korea has a problem: thousands of people, many middle aged and isolated, are dying alone each year, often going undiscovered for days or weeks.
Zelensky on his way to Washington in US military jet to meet Biden as war with Russia enters new phase
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a dramatic surprise visit to Washington on Wednesday, using his first trip outside his homeland since it was invaded 300 days ago to rally his top international partner behind sustained military and economic assistance.
Biden administration offers to release Tamiflu from Strategic National Stockpile
With an early and severe flu season straining resources, the Biden administration says it will release the prescription antiviral Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to states and territories that request it.
Former prosecutor: January 6 investigation 'already having an impact' on U.S. politics
As Congress wraps up its investigation, former U.S. Attorneys Jim Walden and Ron Filipkowski examine the legal, political and historic legacy of their work.
China's Covid 'chaos': How a shortage of fever drugs is sparking a global run on medicines
An unprecedented wave of Covid infections in China has triggered widespread drug shortages, as people scramble to buy fever medicines and painkillers to alleviate flu-like symptoms.
First on CNN: Biden administration moves to phase out compact fluorescent light bulbs and push market toward LEDs
A new Biden rule would effectively phase out compact fluorescent light bulbs and move the US light bulb markets decisively to more energy-efficient LEDs.
Corporate America isn't afraid of the Fed's monster rate hikes
The Federal Reserve's super-sized interest rates are not scaring most companies into cutting back on spending, according to a survey released on Wednesday.
50 states sign up for Walmart's opioid settlement framework
Walmart said it has reached settlement agreements with all 50 US states as part of a $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement announced last month.
China's reported less Covid deaths since scrapping zero-Covid. CNN is seeing a different story
Beijing is facing a Covid outbreak two weeks after easing lockdown restrictions, but the country is only reporting a few deaths from the disease. CNN's Selina Wang reports.
CNN
1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0