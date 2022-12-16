Read full article on original website
How many points can Sunderland take from their next three matches?
We’re more than capable of getting nine, but we’re also just as likely to get three, or none!. That’s not a slight on us, but an indication of where we’re at, and our form on paper is mid-table. We’ve won eight, drawn seven and lost eight,...
Opinion: “Pondering Embo’s Sunderland future as he faces a long recovery - what will happen?”
With the news surfacing that Elliot Embleton may have suffered a significant leg injury during his sending-off on Saturday, I began to ponder what this means about his Sunderland future. I mean, given the length of time he’s set to miss out, is it inconceivable to suggest that by the time he’s fit again that the club will have moved on, and that he might not actually play for us again?
Reading’s 2022/23 Midterm Squad Report: Wing Backs
Having looked at how Joe Lumley and Dean Bouzanis have got on so far this season, today we’re turning our attention to the wing-backs. It’s a new area of focus, seeing as this is the first campaign in recent years in which Reading have really committed to playing a back three with wing-backs.
Opinion: Retaining the talismanic Ross Stewart should be a top priority for Sunderland
After an absence of almost four months, Ross Stewart is finally back from injury, and to the delight of everyone, he’s back among the goals. The last image we had of our leading goalscorer was that of a jubilant celebration of his double, with an assist to boot, during the 3-0 battering of Rotherham back in August.
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Back In For Mbappé
If you thought the only World Cup standouts to be linked with Liverpool this winter were Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez, you were wrong. Arguably the biggest standout who isn’t named Messi, Kylian Mbappé finds himself once again in the conversation for Liverpool’s transfer window. The French...
At the halfway stage Sunderland’s season has been a story of promise, excitement & frustration
If Ross Stewart’s comeback goal against Hull on Saturday gave the ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ a little more leverage in his contract negotiations (in theory, anyway), perhaps the fact that he marked his return with a goal of real quality was a microcosm of our season so far.
Sky Blue News: Julian Wins!! Sergio Celebrates, Transfer Talk, and More...
The World Cup is over and Julian Alvarez and Argentina are champions. Manchester City await the return of their young star as they prep to host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready. Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez...
Wesley Fofana claims latest knee injury is ‘nothing bad’
Wesley Fofana reportedly picked up a (new?) knee injury in Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford, but the 22-year-old seems confident that it is nothing but a minor setback before a major comeback, and he actually does mean minor. In an Instagram comment — digging deep here, the Internet —...
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Kaminski takeover latest, Onana talks World Cup, Cunha to Wolves
The Under-21s drew with Colchester United 1-1. [EFC]. “It feels like my work paid off. Everything that happened, goals that I set myself one year before, I achieved them. One of my biggest dreams was to play for Belgium in a World Cup and I did it last month. It is just a great feeling knowing that all the hard work I put in is paying off,” says Amadou Onana. [Echo]
Liverpool Training Intensifies Ahead of Manchester City Cup Match
Liverpool are shifting from “second pre-season” (and World Cup action) back into the domestic season, as the match away at Manchester City looms. Liverpool enter the match as holders, and hope to progress past a difficult draw. The England and Brazilian internationals — captain Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold,...
Son, Spence, Skipp could all miss Nice friendly with stomach bug
Tottenham Hotspur will play their final tune-up before the resumption of the Premier League on Boxing Day when they host Nice at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon at 7 pm UK / 2 pm ET. However, not all of Spurs’ players will be participating. The Evening Standard is reporting that a virus has swept through the Spurs squad in the days ahead of the match, and three Tottenham players are likely to miss the match with a stomach bug.
League Cup Match Report: Leicester City 3 - 0 MK Dons
Leicester City saw off a lifeless MK Dons side by a score of 3-0 in Milton Keynes on Thursday evening in the League Cup. Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez scored in the first half, both from brilliant moves started by Luke Thomas. Jamie Vardy added a third to put the tie to bed and ensure City’s place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Greenwood Signs New Contract Extension at Manchester City Women
Manchester City Women defender Alex Greenwood has signed a three-year contract extension with the blues, keeping her at the club until at least 2026. The defender, who was brought in from Lyon in 2020, has made over 8o appearances for the blues, scoring five goals in the process, and was been solid at the back of the City defence since her arrival.
Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher return to Chelsea training as well
The 2022 World Cup is over, and despite all the reservations about it and controversies surrounding it, in terms of just the football, we had a fair bit of fun. International football is never the highest quality, but the tournament was certainly not short of entertainment and drama, culminating in one of the greatest, if not the greatest World Cup finals ever seen.
Editorial: Happy and contented - with a hint of frustration...
Another seven days in the life of Sunderland Association Football Club have come and gone, and it’s been a week where we’ve picked up one point from a possible six in two games that could have quite easily yielded maximum points. Last Monday saw an all too familiar...
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Rondon departs, Iwobi contract latest, young midfielder linked
The World Cup has sadly come to a close, but that means we’re one step closer to Everton’s return, a Boxing Day matchup against Wolves. Thanks for following, reading, and supporting all of our World Cup coverage. In case you missed what could be described as arguably the...
A Playmaker Should Be Top Of Reading’s January Shopping List
Against all the odds, Reading have put together a solid first half of the season and given themselves a great chance to stay up with 23 games left. Most departments on the pitch have been solid. The backline has given up a lot of goals, yes, but they’ve done so often in gluts, conceding four goals twice, and three goals three times. This Reading side appears to be built to play with a lead, so it’s not altogether too surprising that, when forced to open up, cracks begin to appear in the defensive formation. When they’ve had control of the game state, Reading have been defensively solid, as shown by the fact that they’ve already kept seven clean sheets - two more than from all of last season.
Everton News: Brereton Diaz and Gyokeres transfer updates, Coady charity
Match report as the Everton Women exit from the Continental Cup. [RBMersey]. Everton have been in contact with the representatives of Senegal striker Boulaye Dia [Otto Pagina]. Everton appear to be ready to offer Anthony Gordon a new contract to quiet the transfer talk that has linked him with Chelsea FC and Tottenham. [Telegraph]
Manchester United trigger one-year extensions for Rashford, Shaw, Fred, and Dalot, but not de Gea
Manchester United have reportedly triggered the one-year extension clauses in the contracts of Marcus Rashford, Fred, Luke Shaw, and Diogo Dalot. All four players are on deals that were set to expire in the summer if not for the extensions, and the club now have more time to consider and negotiate potential new deals.
AC Milan boss urges Rafael Leão to stay a while longer
Rafael Leão has become one of the more highly coveted young players in football, and Chelsea especially have been looking at the 23-year-old forward as someone who can inject some life into our expensively assembled yet generally misfiring attack. We’ve been linked with him quite strongly since the summer, and it would not be surprising if we made another strong play for his services in the next transfer window or two — especially as he’s now into the final two years of his contract at AC Milan.
