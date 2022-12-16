WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the bold decision to free Griner in a prisoner swap with the Russian government that also freed convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s welcome home party on a military base outside San Antonio, Texas, included a barbecue and a Christmas tree. Her Read more... The post Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO