Analysis-Investors Count on Bonds to Rescue Battered 60/40 Portfolio in 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Proponents of the so-called 60-40 portfolio are betting the strategy may soften the blow of a possible U.S. recession next year, though its much-touted diversification properties offered investors little relief in 2022. A 60/40 portfolio, which typically allocates 60% of assets into stocks and 40% into...
Stock Market Trends for 2023
The S&P 500 is down 19.2% in 2022 through Dec. 16 and is on track for its worst calendar year performance since the global financial crisis in 2008. Unfortunately, the themes that dragged stock prices lower in 2022 aren't going away any time soon. Inflation has been the talk of...
Poles Count the Cost of Christmas Carp as Prices Soar
WARSAW (Reuters) - For most Poles no Christmas would be complete without carp for dinner, but with prices rising, shoppers whose budgets are already stretched by surging inflation are having to fork out more for their favourite festive fish. Poles hold their main celebration on Christmas Eve, with carp the...
U.S. Feeling Impact of China COVID Changes, Can 'Power Through It' -Treasury's Adeyemo Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is "already being impacted" by China's latest COVID developments and energy shortages in Europe, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, but it is in better shape than in the past to withstand such pressures. Adeyemo, in a phone interview with Reuters, said...
Swedish Think Tank NIER Predicts Economy Will Contract by 1.1% in 2023
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will likely contract next year as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on households and businesses, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday. The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country's economy to contract by 1.1% in 2023 against a...
U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Analysis-Russian Gold Removed From Some Western Funds After Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Hidden inside high-security bank vaults in London, Zurich and New York, billions of dollars' worth of gold of Russian origin has quietly changed hands in recent months in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Data from 11 Western investment funds show that Russian bullion worth a total...
FTX Founder Bankman-Fried's Bahamas Case to Resume as Extradition Looms
NASSAU (Reuters) -Proceedings are set to resume on Wednesday in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas court case, after the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange signed papers paving the way for his extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan last week charged the 30-year-old cryptocurrency...
Pending Mexican Central Bank Post to Be Decided Soon, President Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel's mandate is set to expire at the end of the year. "There is...
U.S. Senate $1.66 Trillion Gov't Funding Bill Secures Enough Votes to Advance
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A $1.66 trillion bill to fund the U.S. government secured enough support to advance in the Senate's first procedural vote on the matter on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone) Copyright 2022 Thomson Reuters. Comparative assessments and other editorial opinions are those of U.S....
Rouble Slumps to Weakest Vs Dollar Since May
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble plunged to its weakest level since early May past 70 against the dollar on Wednesday, taking its monthly losses to almost 14% as fears over sanctions on Russian oil and gas spooked the market. By 0939 GMT, the rouble was down 2.5% against the dollar at...
Indonesia Confirms Bauxite Export Ban to Proceed as Scheduled
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday confirmed an export ban for bauxite starting in June next year as scheduled, to encourage domestic processing of a material used as the main ore source of aluminium. The resource-rich nation has surprised markets with its commodity exports policies, including brief...
India Cenbank Chief Says Next Financial Crisis Will Come From Private Cryptocurrencies
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank chief on Wednesday warned that the next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies adding that he still holds the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited. Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das also added that cryptocurrencies have no underlying value and pose risks...
Special Report-Binance's Books Are a Black Box, Filings Show, as Crypto Giant Tries to Rally Confidence
LONDON (Reuters) - The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. The exchange said it dealt with net outflows of around $6 billion over 72 hours last week "without...
The World Fears a New China COVID Wave, Ponders How to Help Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials and global health experts outside China are anxiously watching a COVID-19 surge there, worried a nation of 1.4 billion people is inadequately vaccinated and may not have the healthcare tools to treat a wave of illness expected to kill more than one million people through 2023.
Germany Should Help China-EU Ties Develop 'Not Subject to Third Party' -Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Germany should work together to foster good relations between Beijing and the European Union without any interference by a third party, President Xi Jinping told Germany's president in a phone call on Tuesday, state media reported. Xi was also quoted by state broadcaster CCTV as...
Venezuelans Try to Rebuild After Shattered U.S. Migration Dreams
EL TOCUYO, Venezuela (Reuters) - Julio Perez, a 38-year-old auto mechanic, sold his car and tools to make the dangerous journey from Venezuela to the United States. But like many migrants in the two months since the United States changed its immigration policy, he opted to board a plane back to Venezuela.
China to Provide More Convenience for Cross-Border Travel When Appropriate -Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will provide more convenience for cross-border travellers when appropriate, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday at a regular press briefing. The remarks by Mao Ning came after a question about any plans China has to improve its quarantine policy for overseas travellers.
China’s COVID-19 Surge Increases U.S. Worries Over Possible New Variants
The U.S. wants to see China’s COVID-19 surge “addressed” as it raises concerns about the possibility of a new coronavirus variant emerging, according to the State Department. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. China on Monday reported its first official COVID-19-related deaths in weeks, raising...
Potential China Wave Is 'Wild Card' for Ending COVID Emergency - WHO Advisors
LONDON (Reuters) - It may be too early to declare the end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency phase because of a potentially devastating wave to come in China, several leading scientists and World Health Organization advisors told Reuters. Their views represent a shift since China began to dismantle its zero-COVID...
