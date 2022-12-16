Clemson football added quarterback depth on Wednesday's start to the early signing period, but this one came through the transfer portal. The Tigers added Paul Tyson, a former Alabama backup who went to Arizona State after two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He did not see any action for the Sun Devils but played in five games for the Crimson Tide as a backup to Bryce Young in 2021, completing 10 of 16 passes for 150 yards. ...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO