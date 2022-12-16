Read full article on original website
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Related
Card Chronicle
Seedy K’s GameCap: Lipscomb
You think watching this is a gruesome task, and it is for Cardinal fans, try having to endure what’s happening on the hardwood, then trying to make enough sense of it to fashion some sort of perspective. Yeah, that’s what we’re dealing with here. As a one...
Card Chronicle
Madden Sanker Signs With Louisville Football
MADDEN SANKER - OFFENSIVE LINEMAN. ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings) Offers: Georgia, Michigan State, Arkansas, Miami, Purdue, Oregon, Ole Miss. Sanker is the definition of a “mauler”. He plays with a mean streak meant to embarrass whoever is lined up against him and he usually succeeds in doing so. Sanker gets a lot of pancake blocks down the field by pure effort and I think he will be a very high-level run blocker at the college level.
Card Chronicle
Micah Carter Signs With Louisville Football
MICAH CARTER - EDGE. ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings) Offers: Purdue, UK, Cincy, Michigan State, Missouri, Boston College, Arizona State, WVU, Georgia Tech. Highlights:. Evaluation:. Louisville is getting a player with a great frame to build on and a game that has great potential. Carter is a very...
Card Chronicle
Luke Burgess Signs With Louisville Football
LUKE BURGESS - OFFENSIVE TACKLE. ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings) Offers: FSU, UNC, Iowa, Oregon, UK, Miami, Purdue, Michigan State, Tennessee. Burgess fits the theme of this class as he is a tall and long prospect who has worked hard to add weight over the last year. At 6-8/290, Burgess has a prototype build for a tackle and he has shown good movement skills at tackle as well as a defensive end for his high school. Burgess doesn’t show that mean streak that you like to see with linemen but he does finish his blocks well and sustains his blocks down the field.
Card Chronicle
William Fowles Signs With Louisville Football
WILLIAM FOWLES - WIDE RECEIVER. ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings) Offers: Miami, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Maryland. Fowles is a long and athletic outside receiver who can do a bit of everything. I think he is at his best as a deep ball receiver but he has shown the ability to take a quick slant for a long run as well. Fowles is a legit 6-3 and he can go up and make contested catches in traffic. Fowles also shows the ability to make catches with his hands away from his body as well as basket catches down the field. There’s not a lot that he can’t do but it’s always tough to know how it translates to college.
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Lipscomb by 1. —After a record-setting season, Louisville punter Mark Vassett is entering the transfer portal. —Former Louisville RB Trevion Cooley is transferring to Georgia Tech, which means the Cardinals will see him again in the 2023 season-opener for both teams. —Jeff Brohm will host a National Signing...
Card Chronicle
Adonijah Green Signs With Louisville Football
ADONIJAH GREEN - EDGE. ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings) Offers: Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Tennesse, Arkansas, Michigan, Miami, Cincy, UK. “Sticks” is a perfect nickname for Green as he has absurdly long and lean limbs. Green has put on a decent amount of weight this past year but he still has a frame that will take time to fill out in college. One thing that jumps out in his film is his great ability to use his length to control blockers. He extends and keeps blockers out of his pads and then he sheds those blockers well.
Card Chronicle
Cards Handle Pitt 77-53
Louisville opened ACC play slowly in the first quarter. Fortunately Pitt started off even slower. Pitt got their first field goal of the game with only 1:29 left in the quarter. Despite that, the Cards only carried a 19-12 lead into the 2nd. Part of that was attributable to Morgan Jones being on the bench with 2 early fouls.
Card Chronicle
Stephen Herron Jr. Commits to Louisville Football
Jeff Brohm got big news today with the addition of Stephen Herron as a grad transfer from Stanford. Herron took an official visit to campus this weekend and quickly pulled the trigger at the end of the visit. Herron will have one year at Louisville after finishing his degree at Stanford and he made the choice to come back to his hometown for one more season.
Card Chronicle
Rodney McGraw Commits to Louisville Football
Louisville is losing a few key players from the defensive front and Jeff Brohm has started to work on replacing those players over his first two weeks on the job. Today he received a commitment from Rodney McGraw who is a 6-5/270 defensive end prospect who played at Penn State last season. He was a Purdue target as a high school recruit and also took a visit to Louisville during the recruiting process.
