WILLIAM FOWLES - WIDE RECEIVER. ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings) Offers: Miami, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Maryland. Fowles is a long and athletic outside receiver who can do a bit of everything. I think he is at his best as a deep ball receiver but he has shown the ability to take a quick slant for a long run as well. Fowles is a legit 6-3 and he can go up and make contested catches in traffic. Fowles also shows the ability to make catches with his hands away from his body as well as basket catches down the field. There’s not a lot that he can’t do but it’s always tough to know how it translates to college.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO