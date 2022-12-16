As soon as reports surfaced that the Phoenix Suns were sold for a daunting $4 billion, it became impossible to stymie speculation of what the Lakers would go for and whether a number exists that would convince Jeanie Buss and her five siblings to consider selling. In all likelihood, the Buss family values the Lakers more than even an open market, but given the direction of the franchise since Dr. Jerry Buss’ passing, fans can’t help but wonder.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO