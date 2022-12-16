Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Westbrook's Injury Status For Lakers-Kings Game
Russell Westbrook is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers, Warriors once again battling amongst play-in spots
We’re in a bit of a rut with these betting posts of late. We nearly hit last week but Anthony Davis only had one block instead of two against the Celtics, ruining our parlay. It’s hard to be mad at him given his performance on that night. The...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Blocking the beam
Even when the Los Angeles Lakers had seemingly accepted the fact that they’d be playing yet another season with Russell Westbrook on their roster, no one could have anticipated how much more fun the Sacramento Kings would be having when compared to their neighbors down south. As it currently...
silverscreenandroll.com
Would Jeanie Buss ever sell the Lakers?
As soon as reports surfaced that the Phoenix Suns were sold for a daunting $4 billion, it became impossible to stymie speculation of what the Lakers would go for and whether a number exists that would convince Jeanie Buss and her five siblings to consider selling. In all likelihood, the Buss family values the Lakers more than even an open market, but given the direction of the franchise since Dr. Jerry Buss’ passing, fans can’t help but wonder.
silverscreenandroll.com
2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Final Scores and Results
The Los Angeles Lakers will play 82 games over the course of the 2022-23 season, the 75th year of the franchise’s existence. The team has made the playoffs in 62 of those campaigns — and is tied with the Boston Celtics for a league-high 17 championships over that span — and with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and head coach Darvin Ham, they will be looking to make their 63rd postseason appearance this year, and first since 2021.
silverscreenandroll.com
Reacts: Trading Russell Westbrook no longer a forgone conclusion for Lakers fans
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Given how last season played out, few, if anyone, would have anticipated Russell Westbrook...
Comments / 0