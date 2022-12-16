ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers, Warriors once again battling amongst play-in spots

We’re in a bit of a rut with these betting posts of late. We nearly hit last week but Anthony Davis only had one block instead of two against the Celtics, ruining our parlay. It’s hard to be mad at him given his performance on that night. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Blocking the beam

Even when the Los Angeles Lakers had seemingly accepted the fact that they’d be playing yet another season with Russell Westbrook on their roster, no one could have anticipated how much more fun the Sacramento Kings would be having when compared to their neighbors down south. As it currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Would Jeanie Buss ever sell the Lakers?

As soon as reports surfaced that the Phoenix Suns were sold for a daunting $4 billion, it became impossible to stymie speculation of what the Lakers would go for and whether a number exists that would convince Jeanie Buss and her five siblings to consider selling. In all likelihood, the Buss family values the Lakers more than even an open market, but given the direction of the franchise since Dr. Jerry Buss’ passing, fans can’t help but wonder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Final Scores and Results

The Los Angeles Lakers will play 82 games over the course of the 2022-23 season, the 75th year of the franchise’s existence. The team has made the playoffs in 62 of those campaigns — and is tied with the Boston Celtics for a league-high 17 championships over that span — and with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and head coach Darvin Ham, they will be looking to make their 63rd postseason appearance this year, and first since 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA

