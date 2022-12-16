Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
Art Gallery of NSW
Established in 1871, the Art Gallery of New South Wales is the leading museum of art in New South Wales and Sydney, and one of Australia's foremost cultural institutions. It holds significant collections of Australian, European and Asian art. In December 2022, AGNSW officially opened the Sydney Modern Project, an...
Time Out Global
For sale: the 200-year-old London mansion with TWO blue plaques
If you fancy yourself as a bit of an arty bohemian type, but also conveniently have oodles of cash, there’s a property in north London that might suit you. This grade II-listed five-bedroom townhouse in St John’s Wood, north London, has a proud heritage as the home of creatives, boasting not one but two blue plaques.
Time Out Global
Ornament painting at Wonderland Dreams
Make a work of art for your Christmas tree at this ornament painting workshop inside Wonderland Dreams, the immersive art experience. At the event, you can paint your own designs on ornaments to take home, then you’ll get to meet Alexa Meade, the artist who created Wonderland Dreams from scratch.
Time Out Global
Stephen Page talks leaning in to being a grandfather and bowing out of Bangarra
Generations of love have been poured into Waru – Journey of the small turtle. The first work specifically created for children to emerge, as if blinking from an egg onto a surf-tossed beach, from the nation’s preeminent First Nations-led company, Bangarra Dance Theatre. This gentle show is inspired by the totemic systems of the Torres Strait, drawing deep on the Kalaw Kawaw Ya language spoken on the western islands of Mabuyag, Baddhu and Thursday Island. It’s a beautiful, immersive work aimed at kids aged 3-7. Elma Kris steps into the narrator role of Aka Malu (grandmother), with Aba Bero as green turtle hatchling Migi, who learns all about the lifecycle of her people and the land and sea they call home.
Time Out Global
Pop-up pools will make a splash around Sydney
A pop-up swim site has brought sweet, splashy relief to Western Sydney, as part of a Sydney Water project called Urban Plunge – the swim site has opened at Andrew Campbell Reserve in the Prospect Reservoir Parklands. Prospect’s pop-up pool site has been designed so you can spend the...
Time Out Global
Croatian boatbuilders make a splash at Riyadh holiday theme park
The ingenious tourist semi-submarines of Croatian boatbuilders Agena Marin have been a big hit at Boulevard World, the huge theme park currently attracting families for the holiday season in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Running until January 22, Boulevard World features the world’s largest LED sphere and man-made lagoon, around which glide...
Time Out Global
Dandenong Ranges National Park
Located on Melbourne’s doorstep, the Dandenong Ranges National Park is a rainforest getaway, home to exquisite fauna and flora, sprawling gardens, picture-perfect picnic spots, and a diverse range of walking tracks suitable for newbies right through to the most confident hikers. A short hour-long drive or train ride from...
Time Out Global
Only the Starbucks in Gion, Kyoto sell these Japanese lucky charms for new year
From New Year’s Eve bell-ringing to annual shrine and temple visits, there are many Japanese New Year traditions that have survived to this day. In Kyoto, there’s the particularly special custom of fukudama, which are lucky balls similar to capsule toys, but with a lucky charm or amulet inside. They're given to geisha and young children on New Year's Eve around Kyoto's Gion neighbourhood.
Time Out Global
The 12 best hidden food gems in Orchard
It’s one of the healthiest dining options around: Nakajima Suisan Grilled Fish, a Japanese joint that serves grilled fish set meals. It’s certainly a hidden gem but for those in the know, this cosy spot that’s in the middle of Takashimaya Food Hall often has snaking queues during peak dining hours.
Time Out Global
Walrus Rodeo
Eating at Walrus Rodeo for the first time, it’s easy to see how the restaurant on the edge of Buena Vista and Little Haiti is an extension of its very popular sister, Boia De. For starters, they’re located in the same building, in an unassuming and frankly rundown strip mall, just a few doors down from each other.
Time Out Global
Sayonara, Sausage Factory: a beloved Inner West restaurant closes forever
Sydney, put your tongs out. The beloved 'brewery and snaggery' that put Dulwich Hill on the map has officially hung up the apron (in a dashing custom 'sausage floral' print) on its last ever dinner service. After setting up shop in 2017, this home-style neighbourhood restaurant has gained a cult...
Time Out Global
You can now book the cottage from ‘The Holiday’ on Airbnb
We’re finally less than a week away from the Big Day, and Christmas is in full swing in the UK. We’re talking about twinkling lights lining every street. We’re talking mulled wine in a blanket on the sofa. And we’re most certainly talking about watching The Holiday, over and over again.
