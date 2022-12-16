ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

cityofbasketballlove.com

Greer siblings, Logyn + EJ, see their games surge at the same time

— If there was a basketball version of Build-A-Bear,Logyn and Earle ‘EJ’ Greer Jr. look exactly like the type of prospects most coaches would design. The siblings almost look like they’ve been created in a lab: EJ, the older brother, is north of 6-foot-7, a big wing guard with length and bounce; Logyn, the younger sister, is a 6-3 forward, with length and upside that few players around can match.
cityofbasketballlove.com

Chrencik, D’Agostino team up in New Hope's SOL win over William Tennent

WARMINSTER — The way they pulled it off, it looked like Reagan Chrencik and Gabby D’Agostino had been playing together for years. Instead, Tuesday night marked just the seventh game as teammates for the New Hope-Solebury senior and freshman even if the results thus far may not look like it. Chrencik, the Lions’ senior co-captain, now finds herself in the role of mentor and leader for a young team with D’Agostino, the freshman point guard, the newcomer finding her way at the varsity level.
NEW HOPE, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

2022 Post + Pivot Reindeer Games Standouts (Dec. 18)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA — This past Sunday at Cristo Rey High School, Post & Pivot hosted the Quick Abstract Reindeer Games. The six-game slate was competitive from start to finish, with one contest going to overtime. Here are a few standouts:. Alassane Amadou (2023 | Springside Chestnut Hill) The Marquette-bound...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Balcer helps Plymouth Whitemarsh girls shut down Upper Dublin late

— Angelina Balcer’s first film session left her in tears. It was during her middle school years that the Plymouth Whitemarsh senior first sat down with her dad, Jesse Balcer, to go over some tape of her games. Not quite ready for the feedback that came from then then-head men’s coach at Chestnut Hill, even delivered a little more softly than he might have to his college hoopers, she didn't take it well.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA

