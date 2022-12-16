ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

cityofbasketballlove.com

Balcer helps Plymouth Whitemarsh girls shut down Upper Dublin late

— Angelina Balcer’s first film session left her in tears. It was during her middle school years that the Plymouth Whitemarsh senior first sat down with her dad, Jesse Balcer, to go over some tape of her games. Not quite ready for the feedback that came from then then-head men’s coach at Chestnut Hill, even delivered a little more softly than he might have to his college hoopers, she didn't take it well.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

2022 Post + Pivot Reindeer Games Standouts (Dec. 18)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA — This past Sunday at Cristo Rey High School, Post & Pivot hosted the Quick Abstract Reindeer Games. The six-game slate was competitive from start to finish, with one contest going to overtime. Here are a few standouts:. Alassane Amadou (2023 | Springside Chestnut Hill) The Marquette-bound...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Lower Merion fire crews take out 2-alarm fire in Haverford

LOWER MERION – All of Lower Merion’s fire companies responded as crews put out a two-alarm condo fire in the Haverford section of Lower Merion this week. Crews were called Thursday afternoon to the 100 block of Llanalew Road on a report of a fire in a condominium unit.
HAVERFORD, PA
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake

The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
CLAYMONT, DE
phillyvoice.com

Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location

A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Storm system to hit Philadelphia region before Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week ahead in the Philadelphia region will no doubt be a busy one, with school wrapping up for the semester, last-minute shopping trips and for some of you -- holiday travel. The good news is that the beginning of the week looks quiet, dry and sunny. The bad news? The end… well, that's a totally different story.Monday brings a pretty broad area of high pressure to the Delaware Valley, so expect sunny skies. As fresh Canadian air filters in, winds out of the west will kick up at 15-25 mph. This means highs in the low...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly

Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Hank’s Place Rebuilds After Hurricane Damage in Chadds Ford

After Hurricane Ida destroyed Hank’s Place, the Chadds Ford establishment is on the rebound, with plans to come back better than ever. On August 31, 2021, the day before Hurricane Ida decimated Chadds Ford, employees at Hank’s Place elevated chairs, tables and whatever else they could manage. That evening, though it was only drizzling, an NBC10 van was stationed in the parking lot, an unsettling omen for what was to come.
CHADDS FORD, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Remember When You Could Actually Go Skiing in Pine Hill NJ?

The legendary Ski Mountain is not a South Jersey urban legend. It was real, and it was spectacular. Ski Mountain was where you could ACTUALLY go skiing in Pine Hill, Camden County. And, OMG, in the 70s and 80s it was my White Unicorn, or whatever the appropriate analogy. I was never allowed to go there. My parents were too afraid something tragic would happen and I'd get hurt. I mean, because, like, WHO GOES SKIING IN PINE HILL?
PINE HILL, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Broadway Theatre of Pitman presents Bill Haley, Jr. and the Comets

(PITMAN, NJ) -- On Friday, February 10, 2023, Bill Haley, Jr. and the Comets come to the Broadway Theatre of Pitman. They are a high-energy five-piece combo performing a rousing, crowd pleasing set of songs first recorded at the dawn of rock ‘n’ roll by the legendary Bill Haley and the Comets, and other popular tunes from the 1950s and ’60s. Showtime is 8:00pm.
PITMAN, NJ
PhillyBite

Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA

Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

