NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com
Balcer helps Plymouth Whitemarsh girls shut down Upper Dublin late
— Angelina Balcer’s first film session left her in tears. It was during her middle school years that the Plymouth Whitemarsh senior first sat down with her dad, Jesse Balcer, to go over some tape of her games. Not quite ready for the feedback that came from then then-head men’s coach at Chestnut Hill, even delivered a little more softly than he might have to his college hoopers, she didn't take it well.
cityofbasketballlove.com
2022 Post + Pivot Reindeer Games Standouts (Dec. 18)
NORTH PHILADELPHIA — This past Sunday at Cristo Rey High School, Post & Pivot hosted the Quick Abstract Reindeer Games. The six-game slate was competitive from start to finish, with one contest going to overtime. Here are a few standouts:. Alassane Amadou (2023 | Springside Chestnut Hill) The Marquette-bound...
Becahi, Notre Dame wrestlers take firsts at Beast of the East
Two Bethlehem Catholic wrestlers and one from Notre Dame won championships at the Beast of the East tournament at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday. Becahi sophomores Nathan Desmond (113 pounds) and Kollin Rath (138) and Crusaders sophomore Vince Bouzakis (150) finished atop...
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Villanova is “in position to be in position”, Jalen Pickett, Keyontae Johnson
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons
Jalen Hurts has broken an NFL record (again)Photo byGetty Images. PHILADELPHIA- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own after setting a new NFL record in last week's win over the Giants.
Main Line Media News
Lower Merion fire crews take out 2-alarm fire in Haverford
LOWER MERION – All of Lower Merion’s fire companies responded as crews put out a two-alarm condo fire in the Haverford section of Lower Merion this week. Crews were called Thursday afternoon to the 100 block of Llanalew Road on a report of a fire in a condominium unit.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake
The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
Couple Runs a Successful Farm—In An Upper Darby Cemetery
Upper Darby’s not the first place you’d think of for farming. Sean and Stacey McNicholl decided to give it a try, though, leasing a greenhouse at Arlington Cemetery to create their cemetery farm, writes Katie Park for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple saw an opportunity to create an...
phillyvoice.com
Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
NEXT Weather: Storm system to hit Philadelphia region before Christmas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week ahead in the Philadelphia region will no doubt be a busy one, with school wrapping up for the semester, last-minute shopping trips and for some of you -- holiday travel. The good news is that the beginning of the week looks quiet, dry and sunny. The bad news? The end… well, that's a totally different story.Monday brings a pretty broad area of high pressure to the Delaware Valley, so expect sunny skies. As fresh Canadian air filters in, winds out of the west will kick up at 15-25 mph. This means highs in the low...
3 Great Pizza Places In Upper Darby
Upper Darby is home to some of the best pizza places around. From classic Neapolitan-style pizzas to calzones and stromboli, you're sure to find something to satisfy your taste buds.
Five Montco Towns Among Best Philadelphia Suburbs To Live In
Among the many attractive Philadelphia suburbs in the region, some still offer something extra that puts them among the best places to live in, and five Montgomery County towns are among them, writes Patrick McNichol for Suburban Solutions. These Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County rate the best for the commute...
Bucks County Public High Schools Go to the Head of the Class in Top 50 Pennsylvania Ranking
Central Bucks High School - East was among one of Pennsylvania's best schools for 2022. Five Bucks County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2022 Best Public High Schools...
philadelphiaweekly.com
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
Joint Venture Transforms Pair of Former Catholic Churches in Coatesville into Multifunctional Event Spaces
The former St. Cecilia's Church in Coatesville has been transformed into a modern event space. A joint venture is transforming what was once a pair of historic Catholic churches in Coatesville into modern spaces for the community to use for a variety of functions, such as weddings, meetings, and other special events.
mainlinetoday.com
Hank’s Place Rebuilds After Hurricane Damage in Chadds Ford
After Hurricane Ida destroyed Hank’s Place, the Chadds Ford establishment is on the rebound, with plans to come back better than ever. On August 31, 2021, the day before Hurricane Ida decimated Chadds Ford, employees at Hank’s Place elevated chairs, tables and whatever else they could manage. That evening, though it was only drizzling, an NBC10 van was stationed in the parking lot, an unsettling omen for what was to come.
Remember When You Could Actually Go Skiing in Pine Hill NJ?
The legendary Ski Mountain is not a South Jersey urban legend. It was real, and it was spectacular. Ski Mountain was where you could ACTUALLY go skiing in Pine Hill, Camden County. And, OMG, in the 70s and 80s it was my White Unicorn, or whatever the appropriate analogy. I was never allowed to go there. My parents were too afraid something tragic would happen and I'd get hurt. I mean, because, like, WHO GOES SKIING IN PINE HILL?
Broadway Theatre of Pitman presents Bill Haley, Jr. and the Comets
(PITMAN, NJ) -- On Friday, February 10, 2023, Bill Haley, Jr. and the Comets come to the Broadway Theatre of Pitman. They are a high-energy five-piece combo performing a rousing, crowd pleasing set of songs first recorded at the dawn of rock ‘n’ roll by the legendary Bill Haley and the Comets, and other popular tunes from the 1950s and ’60s. Showtime is 8:00pm.
Driver thrown from car after crash on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia
A driver was thrown from a vehicle that overturned in Northeast Philadelphia.
PhillyBite
Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA
Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
