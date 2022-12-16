Read full article on original website
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
chicagostarmedia.com
High-end Scotch-centric dining comes to River North
New high-end River North experiential dining destination, The M Room, brings a high-end Scotch-centric dining experience to Chicago’s near north side. The 10-course tasting menu launched Dec. 19 in a private room nestled inside the restaurant. The new restaurant is a collaboration between upscale River North Japanese restaurant and...
chicagostarmedia.com
'A Very Dandy Holiday' Pop-up Bar arrives at The Dandy Crown
The holiday spirit has arrived in Chicago with A Very Dandy Holiday at The Dandy Crown, a cocktail-focused bar and restaurant that has earned many accolades for its cocktail program since its opening in December 2019. The pop up is open daily at 3 p.m. through December 31 and serves unique holiday cocktails, available in both alcoholic and nonalcoholic versions. Each cocktail is served in themed glassware that will surely bring a smile to your face.
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by Christmas
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Stranger helps Chicago woman pay for Christmas gifts after her car was stolen
CHICAGO (CBS) – A single mom from Chicago is going to have a happy holidays after the generosity of a CBS 2 viewer.We told you about Tina Swopes on Friday. She had her Kia car stolen.She got it back, all busted up. Now it's in the repair shop and she's stuck with a $1,500 a month rental.She wasn't going to be able to afford Christmas gifts, until a mystery caller saved the day, giving her $400."She called me literally after it aired on the six o'clock news," Swopes said. "She was going to make me cry, because I've never been in a situation like this where I needed help."Now Swopes just needs to find time while her kids are at school, and before the monster storm moves in, to finish that Christmas shopping.
947wls.com
For the First Time, The City of Chicago is asking Residents to name their Snow Plow
The City of Chicago is asking residents to submit name ideas for their newest snow plow. They are accepting submissions through January 6th. From there, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will choose 50 names. Then residents will be able to vote for their 6 favorite names by January 31st and finally, the snow plow will be granted its title.
cwbchicago.com
CTA video shows woman being pushed onto Red Line tracks in River North; charges filed
Chicago — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man for allegedly pushing a woman from the Chicago-State Red Line platform as a train pulled into the station on Tuesday morning. Ashley Goss, 39, is expected to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Chicago kids receive Christmas gifts, winter clothes donated by generous strangers
Because of the unique group of Santa's helpers, dozens of kids who might not have much of a holiday are going to have Christmas this year.
Chicago shooting outside Mariano's leaves man hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed on Monday in a parking lot outside of the Mariano's store in the West Town neighborhood.The 27-year-old victim was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the store in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.Two unknown male suspects exited the car, produced guns and fired shots at the victim.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Area Three detectives are investigating.
Youth of Englewood Christmas Party happening today at Ogden Park District
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grab your favorite ugly holiday sweater and head to the youth of Englewood's Christmas Party Saturday.The nonprofit is hosting the party for free from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.It's happening at the Ogden Park District near 65th and Racine.There will be an ugly sweater contest, games, cookie decorating, and food.
Winter Wonderland provides kids with Christmas gifts in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People were getting in the holiday spirit in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday night. The New Life Covenant Church hosted a winter wonderland celebration by handing out gifts and treats for all the kids. Organizers say it wasn't just the kids having a good time. "The parents are blown away," said Pastor Will Grandberry. "Actually, I was at Family Dollar recruiting parents here, and a parent was struggling at the cash register, didn't have money to afford her actual toys there. So we bought them there, and she said it made her day." The event also featured visits from Santa and the Grinch as well as face painting and a holiday movie.
Man arrested after woman pushed onto downtown CTA Red Line tracks
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto CTA Red Line tracks downtown, according to police. An early investigation Tuesday revealed reports of a disturbance on the platform at the Chicago Red Line station around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man, later identified as Ashley Goss, approached a 23-year-old woman and […]
Teen girl dies, 5 others injured after Fuller Park crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a van appeared to have hit a median on the South Side.
cwbchicago.com
Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop
Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
Man shot on expressway on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on a Chicago expressway on Saturday. The man was heading southbound on I-57 around 4 p.m. near the South Halsted interchange when he was shot. He was shot in the back. Illinois State Police are asking anyone who was a witness...
ValueWalk
$500 Chicago Relief Checks: Application Deadline Extended
If you missed the deadline to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program, don’t worry. The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services have extended the deadline to apply for the Chicago relief checks. Applicants now have until December 31 to apply for the relief check. Chicago Resiliency...
Chicago street vendors plea for help after several targeted by thieves
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four street vendors have been robbed in just the past two months.In one case, just this week, a vendor's son was shot while trying to stop his father from getting robbed.Street vendors joined forces on Friday to call for change when it comes to their safety. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot had the story.The man seen on the ground in cellphone video was shot in the leg in Austin on Monday. He was trying to protect his father, who works as a street vendor. His dad had just been held up at gunpoint.The thieves got...
Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
cwbchicago.com
16-year-old shot on Red Line near Chinatown
Update 5:35 p.m. — Chicago police now say that the man they took into custody shortly after the shooting is not the gunman. CPD has released video of the shooter, who remains at large. Chicago — A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the...
