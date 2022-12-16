ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-end Scotch-centric dining comes to River North

New high-end River North experiential dining destination, The M Room, brings a high-end Scotch-centric dining experience to Chicago’s near north side. The 10-course tasting menu launched Dec. 19 in a private room nestled inside the restaurant. The new restaurant is a collaboration between upscale River North Japanese restaurant and...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

'A Very Dandy Holiday' Pop-up Bar arrives at The Dandy Crown

The holiday spirit has arrived in Chicago with A Very Dandy Holiday at The Dandy Crown, a cocktail-focused bar and restaurant that has earned many accolades for its cocktail program since its opening in December 2019. The pop up is open daily at 3 p.m. through December 31 and serves unique holiday cocktails, available in both alcoholic and nonalcoholic versions. Each cocktail is served in themed glassware that will surely bring a smile to your face.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stranger helps Chicago woman pay for Christmas gifts after her car was stolen

CHICAGO (CBS) – A single mom from Chicago is going to have a happy holidays after the generosity of a CBS 2 viewer.We told you about Tina Swopes on Friday. She had her Kia car stolen.She got it back, all busted up. Now it's in the repair shop and she's stuck with a $1,500 a month rental.She wasn't going to be able to afford Christmas gifts, until a mystery caller saved the day, giving her $400."She called me literally after it aired on the six o'clock news," Swopes said. "She was going to make me cry, because I've never been in a situation like this where I needed help."Now Swopes just needs to find time while her kids are at school, and before the monster storm moves in, to finish that Christmas shopping.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

For the First Time, The City of Chicago is asking Residents to name their Snow Plow

The City of Chicago is asking residents to submit name ideas for their newest snow plow. They are accepting submissions through January 6th. From there, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will choose 50 names. Then residents will be able to vote for their 6 favorite names by January 31st and finally, the snow plow will be granted its title.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting outside Mariano's leaves man hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed on Monday in a parking lot outside of the Mariano's store in the West Town neighborhood.The 27-year-old victim was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the store in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.Two unknown male suspects exited the car, produced guns and fired shots at the victim.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Winter Wonderland provides kids with Christmas gifts in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People were getting in the holiday spirit in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday night. The New Life Covenant Church hosted a winter wonderland celebration by handing out gifts and treats for all the kids. Organizers say it wasn't just the kids having a good time. "The parents are blown away," said Pastor Will Grandberry. "Actually, I was at Family Dollar recruiting parents here, and a parent was struggling at the cash register, didn't have money to afford her actual toys there. So we bought them there, and she said it made her day." The event also featured visits from Santa and the Grinch as well as face painting and a holiday movie. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man arrested after woman pushed onto downtown CTA Red Line tracks

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto CTA Red Line tracks downtown, according to police. An early investigation Tuesday revealed reports of a disturbance on the platform at the Chicago Red Line station around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man, later identified as Ashley Goss, approached a 23-year-old woman and […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop

Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot on expressway on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on a Chicago expressway on Saturday. The man was heading southbound on I-57 around 4 p.m. near the South Halsted interchange when he was shot. He was shot in the back. Illinois State Police are asking anyone who was a witness...
CHICAGO, IL
ValueWalk

$500 Chicago Relief Checks: Application Deadline Extended

If you missed the deadline to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program, don’t worry. The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services have extended the deadline to apply for the Chicago relief checks. Applicants now have until December 31 to apply for the relief check. Chicago Resiliency...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago street vendors plea for help after several targeted by thieves

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four street vendors have been robbed in just the past two months.In one case, just this week, a vendor's son was shot while trying to stop his father from getting robbed.Street vendors joined forces on Friday to call for change when it comes to their safety. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot had the story.The man seen on the ground in cellphone video was shot in the leg in Austin on Monday. He was trying to protect his father, who works as a street vendor. His dad had just been held up at gunpoint.The thieves got...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old shot on Red Line near Chinatown

Update 5:35 p.m. — Chicago police now say that the man they took into custody shortly after the shooting is not the gunman. CPD has released video of the shooter, who remains at large. Chicago — A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the...
