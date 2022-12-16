Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Widespread Power Outages Likely In Duluth & Superior With Christmas Week Blizzard
There's a big difference between wanting a white Christmas and getting what we got last week. We saw over 20 inches of snow in some places. Ice was falling from bridges, destroying windshields. Heavy winds and heavy wet snow also caused a lot of trees to go down and break power lines, leaving thousands of people without power. Some of them for several days.
I Hope Snowplows Clear Busy Section of Duluth’s Maple Grove Road Ignored In Last Storm
The first blizzard the Duluth area experienced last week now looks like it will be just one of two winter storms we'll get this month. On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area, which stated 'blizzard conditions' and power outages were again possible. It...
Watch This Guy Try To Bike In Duluth Snow Without A Fat Bike
I subscribed to this guy's YouTube channel a while back, and I've found his videos pretty interesting. Biking is a big deal here in Duluth. We have miles and miles of mountain biking trails. We have the lake walk, and beautiful scenery to take in as you pedal your way through town. For most of us though, biking season ends when the snow starts flying. Not this guy.
NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'
The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
Winter Storm Watch: NWS Duluth Says Blizzard Conditions, Power Outages Possible Again This Week
Another winter storm is appears to be targeting the Northland this week and, according to the National Weather Service, there is once again the potential for some areas to see over 12 inches of snowfall. The National Weather service notes that this new storm will bring strong winds gusting up...
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Christmas Holiday 2022
The observance of the Christmas holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. Due to the fact that the holiday itself falls during a weekend, the schedule changes...
Douglas County Extends Agreement For Head Of The Lakes Fairgrounds + Speedway For Three Years
The dual set of agreements that oversee operations for two high-profile entertainment venues in the Northland were extended. The Douglas County Board voted to extend the management agreement that's been in place for the two companies that run the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds and the Gondik Law Speedway. Under...
FOX 21 Online
Customers Wait Hours at Duluth Post Office
DULUTH, Minn. – A line of people wrapped all the way around the interior of the post office, eagerly waiting for their deliveries. When we stopped by around 2 PM on Monday, people at the end of the line say they had been waiting for over three hours. A...
Lift Bridge Gives Hazard Warning To Christmas Boat Leaving Duluth
It's amazing to see how many views the Duluth Harbor Cam gets on their videos of ships arriving and departing Duluth. This video was just posted, and it already has nearly 8,000 views at the time of this article. Recently, the vessel Philip R. Clark departed Duluth and traveled under...
Bentleyville Set To Reopen Friday in Duluth + Time Is Running Out To Visit This Season
Bentleyville was among the many things impacted by the big two-day winter storm that targeted the Northland this week. The tremendous amount of wet, heavy snow and strong winds forced the popular holiday attraction to close on both Wednesday and Thursday. Because of the size of the mess the storm...
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
boreal.org
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
A car drives through the snow during a winter storm in south Minneapolis on Thursday. Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to...
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
Duluth Skywalk System Closing At 7 PM Wednesday Due To Weather
Members of the public that use the Duluth Skywalk System to get around the downtown area will have to navigate elsewhere Wednesday night. In a message to members of the downtown community, the organization Downtown Duluth shared news Wednesday afternoon that the city's skywalk system would be closed at 7 pm Wednesday due to the winter storm continuing to impact the area.
Falling Sheet Of Ice Destroys Windshield On Bong Bridge In Duluth
Talk about a scary situation! This mid-week storm has brought a lot of ice, and heavy, wet snow to the Northland. No travel advisories have been in place, schools and businesses have closed, and lots of people have been working remotely. Jeremy Carlson had a veterinarian appointment for his dog...
Cold Blast Expected Across Duluth Area Post Storm
Winter is officially here with a massive winter storm hitting the Northland. It is safe to say we will have a white Christmas in Duluth, whether you want one or not! However, the winter storm is just the first part of a long stretch of winter weather. Winter Storm Diaz...
December 2022 Blizzard Enters History Books As Top-10 Two-Day Snowfall Event In Duluth
We've received a lot of snow, which isn't a surprise to anyone in the Northland. While it isn't done yet, snowfall totals have ranged between 20 to near 30 inches in places between Duluth and Grand Portage in the heaviest-hit areas along the Lake Superior North Shore. As of 9...
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
Aerial Lift Bridge Operators Warn Of Falling Snow Hazard
What a week it has been! The Northland was hit with a pretty monster snowstorm that is still happening at the time of writing this Thursday (December 15th). So far, parts of the Northland have seen nearly two feet of snow and counting. The massive snowstorm closed many schools in...
Bentleyville, Spirit Mountain Close Wednesday Due To Weather
While fresh snow on the ground can add to the experience at both the Bentleyville Tour of Lights and Spirit Mountain, but the strong winds combined with heavy falling snow forced both Duluth attractions to close Wednesday. Our blizzard conditions in the Duluth area prompted both outlets to make the...
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0