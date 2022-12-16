ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Message to the UNL Family

In the fall of 1985, the one and only University of Nebraska opened its Land-grant door of opportunity to me as an aspiring doctoral candidate. I came to NEBRASKA full of hope, eager and brimming with ambition to learn from and be mentored by the world’s leading quantitative animal geneticists on UNL’s East Campus and at the Roman L. Hruska USDA Meat Animal Research Center. Almost immediately on arrival in Lincoln, I was awestruck by, fell in love with and a year later was fortunate to marry Harvard, Nebraska’s and UNL’s Jane Pauley.
Five members receive military commissions

Five members of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Reserve Officer Training Corps received military commissions Dec. 16 and 17. Two cadets in Army ROTC were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on Dec. 16, and three midshipmen in Navy ROTC were commissioned ensigns in the U.S. Navy on Dec. 17.
Green announces plan to retire as chancellor in 2023

After seven years leading the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced, in a Dec. 20 video, his plans to step down in the new year. The video, available in full above, featured Green and his wife, Jane, in their Lincoln home. “Earlier this year, our family spent considerable...
Dining Services holiday drive supports children in foster care

Tina Pham spent the morning of Dec. 16 hauling boxes and carts full of donations from each campus dining center to the Cather Dining Center, where four additional volunteers were helping to organize and load the items into three vehicles. Pham is well-acquainted with the process, but she was fielding...
