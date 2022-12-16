Read full article on original website
Police Investigate Jewelry Theft
The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on December 15 at the Jewelry Box in Leitchfield. Witnesses state that two black males entered the store that day and spent several minutes inside as they played lookout for one another. They are reported to have taken several rings valued at well over $20,000.
Man Charged With Auburn Woman’s Death
A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on December 11. On Sunday, December 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room. Paramedics notified the Simpson...
