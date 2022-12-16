ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Back In For Mbappé

If you thought the only World Cup standouts to be linked with Liverpool this winter were Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez, you were wrong. Arguably the biggest standout who isn’t named Messi, Kylian Mbappé finds himself once again in the conversation for Liverpool’s transfer window. The French...
SB Nation

How many points can Sunderland take from their next three matches?

We’re more than capable of getting nine, but we’re also just as likely to get three, or none!. That’s not a slight on us, but an indication of where we’re at, and our form on paper is mid-table. We’ve won eight, drawn seven and lost eight,...
SB Nation

Wednesday December 21st Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

League Cup Match Report: Leicester City 3 - 0 MK Dons

Leicester City saw off a lifeless MK Dons side by a score of 3-0 in Milton Keynes on Thursday evening in the League Cup. Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez scored in the first half, both from brilliant moves started by Luke Thomas. Jamie Vardy added a third to put the tie to bed and ensure City’s place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
SB Nation

Liverpool Training Intensifies Ahead of Manchester City Cup Match

Liverpool are shifting from “second pre-season” (and World Cup action) back into the domestic season, as the match away at Manchester City looms. Liverpool enter the match as holders, and hope to progress past a difficult draw. The England and Brazilian internationals — captain Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold,...
SB Nation

Reading’s 2022/23 Midterm Squad Report: Wing Backs

Having looked at how Joe Lumley and Dean Bouzanis have got on so far this season, today we’re turning our attention to the wing-backs. It’s a new area of focus, seeing as this is the first campaign in recent years in which Reading have really committed to playing a back three with wing-backs.
SB Nation

Opinion: “Pondering Embo’s Sunderland future as he faces a long recovery - what will happen?”

With the news surfacing that Elliot Embleton may have suffered a significant leg injury during his sending-off on Saturday, I began to ponder what this means about his Sunderland future. I mean, given the length of time he’s set to miss out, is it inconceivable to suggest that by the time he’s fit again that the club will have moved on, and that he might not actually play for us again?
SB Nation

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Kaminski takeover latest, Onana talks World Cup, Cunha to Wolves

The Under-21s drew with Colchester United 1-1. [EFC]. “It feels like my work paid off. Everything that happened, goals that I set myself one year before, I achieved them. One of my biggest dreams was to play for Belgium in a World Cup and I did it last month. It is just a great feeling knowing that all the hard work I put in is paying off,” says Amadou Onana. [Echo]
SB Nation

Former Celtic Captain Discusses Ben Doak’s Liverpool Transfer

In a difficult and transitional season for Liverpool, one particular bright spot has been the emergence of teenager Ben Doak. It’s always exciting when a new youngster gets a turn in the first team. Doak arrived from Celtic last March. He signed his first professional contract in November after...
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Assessing Sunderland’s season at the halfway stage

Supporting Sunderland is absolute chaos and we often forget to consider just how wild this season has been so far. We’ve reached the halfway point with thirty one points, we’re closer to the playoffs than the relegation zone, and that’s despite losing our head coach and also playing without a number nine for the majority of the season.
SB Nation

Everton News: Brereton Diaz and Gyokeres transfer updates, Coady charity

Match report as the Everton Women exit from the Continental Cup. [RBMersey]. Everton have been in contact with the representatives of Senegal striker Boulaye Dia [Otto Pagina]. Everton appear to be ready to offer Anthony Gordon a new contract to quiet the transfer talk that has linked him with Chelsea FC and Tottenham. [Telegraph]
SB Nation

SBN: Julian Hype, KDB Chosen, Liverpool Preview, and More...

Manchester City are back in training as they prepare for their Carabao Cup clash with rivals Liverpool FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep you current from around the web. “It’s a shame” – Regrets over failing to beat Manchester City to ‘very strong’ signing, great work...
SB Nation

Luke Chambers: “Really Big Confidence Boost” After Klopp Comments

Having a FIFA World Cup in the middle of the season is less than ideal. To get the team back up to speed before returning to competition, Jürgen Klopp and his mighty Reds not involved in the World Cup travelled to Dubai for a mini-training camp. One of the silver linings was the opportunity for quite a few of the more promising Academy players to train as part of the first team, and get to audition in training and in friendlies.
SB Nation

Wesley Fofana claims latest knee injury is ‘nothing bad’

Wesley Fofana reportedly picked up a (new?) knee injury in Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford, but the 22-year-old seems confident that it is nothing but a minor setback before a major comeback, and he actually does mean minor. In an Instagram comment — digging deep here, the Internet —...
SB Nation

A Playmaker Should Be Top Of Reading’s January Shopping List

Against all the odds, Reading have put together a solid first half of the season and given themselves a great chance to stay up with 23 games left. Most departments on the pitch have been solid. The backline has given up a lot of goals, yes, but they’ve done so often in gluts, conceding four goals twice, and three goals three times. This Reading side appears to be built to play with a lead, so it’s not altogether too surprising that, when forced to open up, cracks begin to appear in the defensive formation. When they’ve had control of the game state, Reading have been defensively solid, as shown by the fact that they’ve already kept seven clean sheets - two more than from all of last season.
SB Nation

Everton Women exit Continental Cup with narrow defeat

A young Everton Women team that included nine changes from Wednesday night’s resounding victory over Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t prevent defeat by Durham Women FC. Blues boss Brian Sorensen handed senior debuts to Abby Clarke and Annie Wilding, but it was an early Lily Crosthwaite that settled matters for the visitors and ensured that the Toffees finish fourth in Group A of the Continental Cup.
SB Nation

Liverpool “Prepared and Raring” for Domestic Restart Against Man City

With the World Cup over, we turn our attention back to domestic football, with Liverpool’s season set to resume on Thursday in the League Cup when they take on Manchester City in a game where both sides will likely be without a few key stars. Even without some players...

