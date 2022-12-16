Read full article on original website
How many points can Sunderland take from their next three matches?
We’re more than capable of getting nine, but we’re also just as likely to get three, or none!. That’s not a slight on us, but an indication of where we’re at, and our form on paper is mid-table. We’ve won eight, drawn seven and lost eight,...
Reading’s 2022/23 Midterm Squad Report: Wing Backs
Having looked at how Joe Lumley and Dean Bouzanis have got on so far this season, today we’re turning our attention to the wing-backs. It’s a new area of focus, seeing as this is the first campaign in recent years in which Reading have really committed to playing a back three with wing-backs.
Opinion: “Pondering Embo’s Sunderland future as he faces a long recovery - what will happen?”
With the news surfacing that Elliot Embleton may have suffered a significant leg injury during his sending-off on Saturday, I began to ponder what this means about his Sunderland future. I mean, given the length of time he’s set to miss out, is it inconceivable to suggest that by the time he’s fit again that the club will have moved on, and that he might not actually play for us again?
Roker Roundtable: Assessing Sunderland’s season at the halfway stage
Supporting Sunderland is absolute chaos and we often forget to consider just how wild this season has been so far. We’ve reached the halfway point with thirty one points, we’re closer to the playoffs than the relegation zone, and that’s despite losing our head coach and also playing without a number nine for the majority of the season.
At the halfway stage Sunderland’s season has been a story of promise, excitement & frustration
If Ross Stewart’s comeback goal against Hull on Saturday gave the ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ a little more leverage in his contract negotiations (in theory, anyway), perhaps the fact that he marked his return with a goal of real quality was a microcosm of our season so far.
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Back In For Mbappé
If you thought the only World Cup standouts to be linked with Liverpool this winter were Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez, you were wrong. Arguably the biggest standout who isn’t named Messi, Kylian Mbappé finds himself once again in the conversation for Liverpool’s transfer window. The French...
A Playmaker Should Be Top Of Reading’s January Shopping List
Against all the odds, Reading have put together a solid first half of the season and given themselves a great chance to stay up with 23 games left. Most departments on the pitch have been solid. The backline has given up a lot of goals, yes, but they’ve done so often in gluts, conceding four goals twice, and three goals three times. This Reading side appears to be built to play with a lead, so it’s not altogether too surprising that, when forced to open up, cracks begin to appear in the defensive formation. When they’ve had control of the game state, Reading have been defensively solid, as shown by the fact that they’ve already kept seven clean sheets - two more than from all of last season.
Opinion: Retaining the talismanic Ross Stewart should be a top priority for Sunderland
After an absence of almost four months, Ross Stewart is finally back from injury, and to the delight of everyone, he’s back among the goals. The last image we had of our leading goalscorer was that of a jubilant celebration of his double, with an assist to boot, during the 3-0 battering of Rotherham back in August.
How one fan came home to Newcastle
The most common path for loyalty to a sports team invariably will be due to some geographic and/or cultural proximity between the person and the entity. As a person born in Dallas, Texas, the likelihood was that I would grow up as a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. And that was the case.
Liverpool Loanee Conor Bradley On The Mark Again For Bolton
Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley has started making waves with his play at Bolton. The 19 year old has stepper right into a starting role for the Wanderers, making the right wing back role his own. Against Exeter on the weekend, the Northern Irishman showed of his attacking prowess, notching the...
Wednesday December 21st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Milner: “Do You Want That Stress?”
James Milner’s influence in the Liverpool FC dressing room is huge. The man is a model professional, a reliable bet to kill the offseason lactate test every summer, and that has often seen the vice-captain earmarked as a future manager. However, in a recent interview with Amazon Prime Video...
Wesley Fofana claims latest knee injury is ‘nothing bad’
Wesley Fofana reportedly picked up a (new?) knee injury in Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford, but the 22-year-old seems confident that it is nothing but a minor setback before a major comeback, and he actually does mean minor. In an Instagram comment — digging deep here, the Internet —...
SBN: Julian Hype, KDB Chosen, Liverpool Preview, and More...
Manchester City are back in training as they prepare for their Carabao Cup clash with rivals Liverpool FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep you current from around the web. “It’s a shame” – Regrets over failing to beat Manchester City to ‘very strong’ signing, great work...
Luke Chambers: “Really Big Confidence Boost” After Klopp Comments
Having a FIFA World Cup in the middle of the season is less than ideal. To get the team back up to speed before returning to competition, Jürgen Klopp and his mighty Reds not involved in the World Cup travelled to Dubai for a mini-training camp. One of the silver linings was the opportunity for quite a few of the more promising Academy players to train as part of the first team, and get to audition in training and in friendlies.
Greenwood Signs New Contract Extension at Manchester City Women
Manchester City Women defender Alex Greenwood has signed a three-year contract extension with the blues, keeping her at the club until at least 2026. The defender, who was brought in from Lyon in 2020, has made over 8o appearances for the blues, scoring five goals in the process, and was been solid at the back of the City defence since her arrival.
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Rondon departs, Iwobi contract latest, young midfielder linked
The World Cup has sadly come to a close, but that means we’re one step closer to Everton’s return, a Boxing Day matchup against Wolves. Thanks for following, reading, and supporting all of our World Cup coverage. In case you missed what could be described as arguably the...
Son, Spence, Skipp could all miss Nice friendly with stomach bug
Tottenham Hotspur will play their final tune-up before the resumption of the Premier League on Boxing Day when they host Nice at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon at 7 pm UK / 2 pm ET. However, not all of Spurs’ players will be participating. The Evening Standard is reporting that a virus has swept through the Spurs squad in the days ahead of the match, and three Tottenham players are likely to miss the match with a stomach bug.
Liverpool “Prepared and Raring” for Domestic Restart Against Man City
With the World Cup over, we turn our attention back to domestic football, with Liverpool’s season set to resume on Thursday in the League Cup when they take on Manchester City in a game where both sides will likely be without a few key stars. Even without some players...
Everton Women exit Continental Cup with narrow defeat
A young Everton Women team that included nine changes from Wednesday night’s resounding victory over Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t prevent defeat by Durham Women FC. Blues boss Brian Sorensen handed senior debuts to Abby Clarke and Annie Wilding, but it was an early Lily Crosthwaite that settled matters for the visitors and ensured that the Toffees finish fourth in Group A of the Continental Cup.
