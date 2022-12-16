ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braddock, PA

Giselle Fetterman training to be volunteer firefighter in Braddock

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkCmq_0jkZd42d00

Gisele Fetterman training to be volunteer firefighter in Braddock 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock.

Second Lady Giselle Fetterman posted photos on social media, showing her in her gear for the Rivers Edge 113 VFD.

She says she still has lots of work ahead but is excited and ready to learn.

Her husband, Senator-elect John Fetterman added that "Volunteer fire departments are so important to communities across Pennsylvania.

Comments / 32

cind119
5d ago

When asked what appeals to her about becoming a firefighter, Giselle replied, " It will be fun to hang around with some guys that can do more than watch Sesame Street on TV and drip pudding all over their shirt like the zombie I have waiting for me at home.

Reply
19
joe Smith
5d ago

they have to make a reality show about this family and call it the most dysfunction family in political history

Reply(3)
21
clem kaddilehopper
4d ago

Hey hey everyone look at me 😇😇😇She should learn how to run a excavator ; that way she could tear down what is left of Braddock . The fire truck has more value than half the town has!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Year In Review: 2022's Biggest News Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Before we turn the calendar to 2023, let's take a look back at a few of the biggest stories in Pittsburgh over the past year. From the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse to the Midterm Election races to a missing python in Duquesne, it's been a year full of headlines._________________________________________________________________________________________________JANUARY: Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse"We were fortunate, a bus went over, and we had no fatalities. I want to thank the City of Pittsburgh, our EMS, our firefighters, our police, the county for their assistance, and the state for all coming together." -- Mayor Ed GaineyOn the cold, snowy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Youngest candidate for Allegheny County executive says she's the front-runner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another candidate is in the race for Allegheny County chief executive.State Rep. Sara Innamorato is the youngest candidate at age 36, with only four years in the state legislature, but don't underestimate Innamorato. She says she's already the front-runner against the other declared Democrats like Allegheny County Councilwoman Liv Bennett, former county Councilman Dave Fawcett and Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb."I feel like we have built a really broad and diverse coalition that's politically diverse, it's multi-racial," Innamorato said.The Lawrenceville Democrat, who grew up in Ross Township, has the support of Mayor Ed Gainey and Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee.Innamorato,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Masonic Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania hosts annual Community Feed event in Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Members of the community and those in need were treated to a warm meal and toys for kids in Pittsburgh's Hill District on Sunday.The event was organized by members of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, who have been putting on the event for the past 20 years in the area.This year's toy drive was held in honor of Temani Lewis and Kaari Thompson, who were shot and killed while out shopping in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood earlier this month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport post office to be named after WWII hero

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A McKeesport post office will get a new name in honor of a local war hero.Both the U.S. Senate and House recently passed a bill to name the post office on Walnut Street in honor of 1st Sergeant Leonard A. Funk Jr.He lived in Pittsburgh his whole life and is one of the most decorated paratroopers of World War II. On D-Day, he parachuted into Normandy. And later in the war, he assembled a unit of clerks and successfully led them into combat during the Battle of the Bulge, capturing a key town and a necessary win for the Allies.The bill to rename the post office is on President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Pandemic nearly doubled defendants waiting for trials in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They say justice delayed is justice denied. Both here in Pittsburgh and across the country, the pandemic brought the criminal justice system to a virtual standstill, as courtrooms closed to prevent spreading the virus. The courts are open again and trying to catch up, but the backlog of cases is impacting lives nationwide. ...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
explore venango

SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 crashes call into question safety on McKees Rocks Bridge during construction project

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - In the past week, there have been two crashes on the McKees Rocks bridge. A head-on crash killed a person on Saturday and a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the bridge on Monday, sending him to the hospital in critical condition. The crashes happened while a construction project has been going on. Now the overall safety is under scrutiny.  The work on the McKees Rocks Bridge is a necessity. There's no arguing that.  "I don't need anything horrible happening with that bridge. It needs to be done," State Rep. Anita Kulik said.  She represents communities the...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Uniontown treasurer charged with stealing over $100K in taxpayer money

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The Uniontown treasurer was charged with allegedly stealing over $100,000, prosecutors announced on Tuesday. An investigation began early last year after more than a dozen taxpayers received delinquency notices despite having already paid their taxes. The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said a forensic audit of the 2020-2021 time frame found a loss of $106,750.A grand jury found Antoinette Hodge, who was elected treasurer in 2019, took the money for her own personal gain, the attorney general's office said. During that same time period, prosecutors said she took several "costly" vacations and spent tens of thousands of dollars each year on gambling. Hodge has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, misapplication of entrusted property, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and perjury."The defendant is a public official entrusted to oversee city funds with integrity and accountability," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a statement. "Instead, she is accused of stealing from taxpayers to enrich herself."
UNIONTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Homeowner charged after 16 animals seized from West Aliquippa home

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — On Allegheny Avenue in West Aliquippa, you can smell the home before you see it. “It was a very pungent smell. You can smell ammonia and feces throughout the whole residence. When we walked up the stairs, there were litter boxes and feces covering the floor. And as you got to the top, every inch of the house was covered. It didn’t matter where you were at — behind dressers, in closets,” said Christy Vogt, a Beaver County humane officer.
WEST ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pediatrician says lack of COVID restrictions and low immunity is leading to more sick kids

HOPEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools are facing one of the worst flu seasons in years.After avoiding major flu outbreaks for two years, they're now seeing the virus spread early and fast with COVID restrictions gone and student immunity low.Some districts are going as far as moving to remote learning to minimize the spread of the virus among students, teachers and staff.Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County has moved to remote instruction this week. The superintendent said via email to KDKA-TV that 20 students left throughout the day on Thursday with symptoms similar to stomach flu. On Friday, about 130 were absent and...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bridgeville man sentenced to 2 months for role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A Bridgeville man was sentenced to two months for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.A judge sentenced 53-year-old Kenneth Grayson to incarceration followed by two years of supervised release on Monday. Grayson pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder in September.According to court documents, Grayson entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors and joined a mob of rioters pushing against officers in the Rotunda. Using video footage from U.S. Capitol security cameras, FBI agents said they were able to place Grayson inside the Capitol at the same time he...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Company raising money for little boy accused of misusing funds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The positive mission behind a local cupcake company has allegedly turned sour.Several years ago, KDKA-TV first introduced you to Cupcakes for Cohen, a company that sells sweets and raises money for a local little boy as he battles a brain tumor.Recently, the company posted a statement on its Facebook page that read, in part:"At this time I ask that everyone stop placing orders and anyone that has an order that was paid for please contact us for a refund."It goes on to accuse Jason Muhl, the boy's stepfather, of taking orders under the guise of needing to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
97K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy