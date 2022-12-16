Giselle Fetterman training to be volunteer firefighter in Braddock

Gisele Fetterman training to be volunteer firefighter in Braddock 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock.

Second Lady Giselle Fetterman posted photos on social media, showing her in her gear for the Rivers Edge 113 VFD.

She says she still has lots of work ahead but is excited and ready to learn.

Her husband, Senator-elect John Fetterman added that "Volunteer fire departments are so important to communities across Pennsylvania.