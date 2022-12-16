Giselle Fetterman training to be volunteer firefighter in Braddock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Before we turn the calendar to 2023, let's take a look back at a few of the biggest stories in Pittsburgh over the past year. From the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse to the Midterm Election races to a missing python in Duquesne, it's been a year full of headlines._________________________________________________________________________________________________JANUARY: Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse"We were fortunate, a bus went over, and we had no fatalities. I want to thank the City of Pittsburgh, our EMS, our firefighters, our police, the county for their assistance, and the state for all coming together." -- Mayor Ed GaineyOn the cold, snowy...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another candidate is in the race for Allegheny County chief executive.State Rep. Sara Innamorato is the youngest candidate at age 36, with only four years in the state legislature, but don't underestimate Innamorato. She says she's already the front-runner against the other declared Democrats like Allegheny County Councilwoman Liv Bennett, former county Councilman Dave Fawcett and Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb."I feel like we have built a really broad and diverse coalition that's politically diverse, it's multi-racial," Innamorato said.The Lawrenceville Democrat, who grew up in Ross Township, has the support of Mayor Ed Gainey and Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee.Innamorato,...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Members of the community and those in need were treated to a warm meal and toys for kids in Pittsburgh's Hill District on Sunday.The event was organized by members of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, who have been putting on the event for the past 20 years in the area.This year's toy drive was held in honor of Temani Lewis and Kaari Thompson, who were shot and killed while out shopping in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood earlier this month.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Allegheny County State Representative Valerie Gaydos (R) is throwing her hat in the ring for House Speaker. Gaydos released a letter saying “I strongly believe I am uniquely positioned to serve as Speaker of the House.” Gaydos is in her fourth term in the State House but says her 25 years […]
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A McKeesport post office will get a new name in honor of a local war hero.Both the U.S. Senate and House recently passed a bill to name the post office on Walnut Street in honor of 1st Sergeant Leonard A. Funk Jr.He lived in Pittsburgh his whole life and is one of the most decorated paratroopers of World War II. On D-Day, he parachuted into Normandy. And later in the war, he assembled a unit of clerks and successfully led them into combat during the Battle of the Bulge, capturing a key town and a necessary win for the Allies.The bill to rename the post office is on President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They say justice delayed is justice denied. Both here in Pittsburgh and across the country, the pandemic brought the criminal justice system to a virtual standstill, as courtrooms closed to prevent spreading the virus. The courts are open again and trying to catch up, but the backlog of cases is impacting lives nationwide. ...
Pennsylvania is seeing its highest level of flu cases in years. A quarter of the hospitals in the Commonwealth are at 90 percent capacity.
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at Shah Sunoco on Lincoln Highway in North Versailles for the Dec. 19 drawing. The ticket matched all five balls drawn: 1-7-17-18-39. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
A Bridgeville man who pleaded guilty to a felony for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot will serve two months in jail. Kenneth Grayson, 51, was sentenced Monday in federal court, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review. He will also serve two years of supervised release and pay $2,000 restitution.
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - In the past week, there have been two crashes on the McKees Rocks bridge. A head-on crash killed a person on Saturday and a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the bridge on Monday, sending him to the hospital in critical condition. The crashes happened while a construction project has been going on. Now the overall safety is under scrutiny. The work on the McKees Rocks Bridge is a necessity. There's no arguing that. "I don't need anything horrible happening with that bridge. It needs to be done," State Rep. Anita Kulik said. She represents communities the...
PITTSBURGH — It was a phone call Saturday morning that changed Sherry Bowra’s life and that of her large, tightknit family. Her niece’s house on McClure Avenue in Pittsburgh was on fire, and three of her family members didn’t make it out. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 2...
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The Uniontown treasurer was charged with allegedly stealing over $100,000, prosecutors announced on Tuesday. An investigation began early last year after more than a dozen taxpayers received delinquency notices despite having already paid their taxes. The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said a forensic audit of the 2020-2021 time frame found a loss of $106,750.A grand jury found Antoinette Hodge, who was elected treasurer in 2019, took the money for her own personal gain, the attorney general's office said. During that same time period, prosecutors said she took several "costly" vacations and spent tens of thousands of dollars each year on gambling. Hodge has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, misapplication of entrusted property, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and perjury."The defendant is a public official entrusted to oversee city funds with integrity and accountability," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a statement. "Instead, she is accused of stealing from taxpayers to enrich herself."
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — On Allegheny Avenue in West Aliquippa, you can smell the home before you see it. “It was a very pungent smell. You can smell ammonia and feces throughout the whole residence. When we walked up the stairs, there were litter boxes and feces covering the floor. And as you got to the top, every inch of the house was covered. It didn’t matter where you were at — behind dressers, in closets,” said Christy Vogt, a Beaver County humane officer.
The holidays typically include special get-togethers, which might not always be easy to navigate if someone is in addiction recovery. “A doctor told me that if I didn’t make any changes in my life, I wouldn’t have but 6 to 12 months to live,” said Barbara Eichert.
HOPEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools are facing one of the worst flu seasons in years.After avoiding major flu outbreaks for two years, they're now seeing the virus spread early and fast with COVID restrictions gone and student immunity low.Some districts are going as far as moving to remote learning to minimize the spread of the virus among students, teachers and staff.Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County has moved to remote instruction this week. The superintendent said via email to KDKA-TV that 20 students left throughout the day on Thursday with symptoms similar to stomach flu. On Friday, about 130 were absent and...
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A Bridgeville man was sentenced to two months for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.A judge sentenced 53-year-old Kenneth Grayson to incarceration followed by two years of supervised release on Monday. Grayson pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder in September.According to court documents, Grayson entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors and joined a mob of rioters pushing against officers in the Rotunda. Using video footage from U.S. Capitol security cameras, FBI agents said they were able to place Grayson inside the Capitol at the same time he...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The positive mission behind a local cupcake company has allegedly turned sour.Several years ago, KDKA-TV first introduced you to Cupcakes for Cohen, a company that sells sweets and raises money for a local little boy as he battles a brain tumor.Recently, the company posted a statement on its Facebook page that read, in part:"At this time I ask that everyone stop placing orders and anyone that has an order that was paid for please contact us for a refund."It goes on to accuse Jason Muhl, the boy's stepfather, of taking orders under the guise of needing to...
