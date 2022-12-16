ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedgerow Celebrates 100 Years With ‘Love Letters’

Hedgerow Theatre Company kicks off its 100th Anniversary with a one-night only engagement performed by and directed by Hedgerow legends. Broadway favorite Austin Pendleton and Hedgerow’s award-winning Artistic Director Emeritus Penelope Reed team up to perform a one-night only engagement of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters with celebrated director William Roudebush on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 pm.
