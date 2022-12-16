Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Lipscomb ends Louisville's 2-game winning streak, 75-67
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — According to Ken Pomeroy’s college basketball analytics website, there was something special about the game the University of Louisville men’s basketball team played against Lipscomb Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. It wasn’t the 6 p.m. starting time. It wasn’t that one...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne talks after Louisville men's basketball loses to Lipscomb
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne holds a press conference after the Cardinals lost to Lipscomb at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
wdrb.com
Lexington boy blinded by gunfire joins Game Changers board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington boy blinded by gun violence is being empowered to support other children impacted by violence. Malakai Roberts is joining the Game Changers Youth Advisory Board. Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence. Roberts...
wdrb.com
Workers at Louisville Trader Joe's seek to form union
Workers at the Trader Joe’s grocery store in Louisville have petitioned to form a union, according to the independent union that has organized two other Trader Joe’s locations in Minnesota and Massachusetts. “We want to make our workplace equitable and accepting for everyone, and unionizing felt like the...
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
wdrb.com
Louisville fire station on South 6th Street installs Safe Haven Baby Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local fire station has a resource for parents who need help. The Louisville fire station at 1500 South 6th Street now has a Safe Haven Baby Box. Baby boxes provide a safe and anonymous way for parents to surrender infants. The box is climate-controlled and...
wdrb.com
15 homicides in 18 days highlight violent end to 2022 in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were 15 homicides in the first 18 days of December in Jefferson County, including five from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. The first deadly shooting of the weekend claimed the life of a teenager Friday night in the St. Denis neighborhood. And Louisville's latest homicide happened Sunday, when police said a man was shot and killed in Chickasaw Park.
wdrb.com
Portland Christian School expanding its campus with new high school building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Steel beams are in place to form what will be Portland Christian School's newest expansion project. A 25,000-square-foot addition to the current building will allow high school students to move into the new space that features classrooms and labs. Another small addition on the other side...
Wave 3
Dawn Coleman Court
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Colonel Sanders: From service station food to KFC founder, billionare
When he was 40 years old, he was running a service station in Kentucky that also served food. Sanders' service station was so popular, he eventually started his own restaurant featuring chicken so popular he was named a Kentucky colonel in 1935 by Gov. Laffoon.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
wdrb.com
Number of hotel rooms increased under Fischer, but there's room to grow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifteen new hotels in downtown Louisville and a dozen new distillery experiences are part of the legacy outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer is leaving behind. As Louisville aged a dozen years, the number of bourbon barrels in the city continued to multiply. Whiskey Row is no longer...
wdrb.com
Historic west Louisville church to receive $2 million expansion project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic church in west Louisville will transform into a place of opportunity. The Village at West Jefferson will expand to include a major project to revitalize and re-purpose St. Peter's United Church of Christ. The first phase of the village opened in the summer of...
Major winter storm forecasted to hit Louisville Thursday night
All aboard the polar vortex
wdrb.com
Lou Lou on Market ready to open its doors in Louisville's Nulu neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - Soon you won’t have to travel to New Orleans to get a taste of what the bayou has to offer. Lou Lou on Market is Nulu’s latest eatery set to open next week. It’s located in the former building that housed Decca for nearly a decade, which closed in October.
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
Wave 3
Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
wdrb.com
Dozens of Louisville firefighters honored at promotion ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire Chief Gregory Fredrick and Mayor Greg Fischer helped honor hard working men and women on Monday. More than three dozen firefighters received promotions including 20 that were promoted to Sergeant, 15 to Captain, one to Major and one to Fire Apparatus Mechanic III. Two...
WHAS 11
In Your Backyard | Louisville business teaches sewing to everyone
A lifelong sewer, Lyndsey Stanfill saw a need for classes dedicated to crafting clothes. She opened Made Stitch Co. earlier this fall to begin teaching.
